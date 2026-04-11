A handful of wallets on Deribit are betting on an $80,000 BTC breakout, but the bitcoin price prediction from most desks still shows a range between $68,000 and $75,000 until the ceasefire finds resolution. The project pulling capital while that range holds is not listed yet. Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million with a former Binance expert on the dev team and a confirmed listing approaching, and the wallets entering during extreme fear tend to look smartest when the chart finally moves.

Bitcoin Price Prediction After the Ceasefire Rally Fades

BTC climbed above $71,000 on April 8 after President Trump announced a two week ceasefire with Iran, according to Yahoo Finance. The rally lost speed within hours as fighting continued and disputes over the Strait of Hormuz raised doubts. CoinDesk noted that Bitfinex margin longs remain above 80,000 BTC, the highest in two years, a signal that historically marks caution rather than conviction.

Presale Entries and the BTC Forecast for April

Pepeto

Whales are stacking call options above $80,000, but the bitcoin price prediction on every chart shows resistance at $75,000 and support near $68,000. When the largest token in the market sits inside a range, the wallets that act first move capital into entries with more room before a catalyst arrives. Pepeto is where that capital is landing right now.

More than $8.8 million has entered the presale at $0.000000186, with a former Binance expert guiding the dev team toward a confirmed listing. That capital arriving while the Fear and Greed Index reads 16 tells a clear story: these wallets are placing bets during fear, not following trends after the move happened. The platform is live and processing trades, which positions Pepeto as the strongest alternative for anyone choosing distance over a capped BTC range.

The risk scorer checks every contract before a dollar goes in, giving capital entering new tokens a safety layer that most platforms never provide. When the next rally pushes hundreds of new listings onto the market, the wallets that verified first keep their positions intact. The bridge connects separate networks at zero cost, moving tokens between chains in seconds so locked funds never miss a trade, and staking at 185% APY adds to the position quietly between now and listing day.

SolidProof cleared every contract on the platform, and the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin built the same 420 trillion token supply. The wallets entering Pepeto now are building the early position that turned $500 BTC entries into generational returns, and that presale window closes the moment the listing begins.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

BTC trades near $72,800 on April 10 after pulling back from the ceasefire spike. The $80,000 call is the most traded option on Deribit, according to CoinDesk, with whale wallets holding 10,000 or more BTC showing rare net inflows. Resistance sits at $75,000 and the 50 day EMA near $73,500.

If the CLARITY Act reaches markup in late April and the ceasefire holds, analysts see $80,000 before May. A failed deal could send BTC back toward $65,000. The bitcoin price prediction for April carries a 69% historical win rate with a median return of 7.1%, placing BTC near $76,000 by month end. For holders waiting on the range, the math shows patience buys a 10% to 15% move at best.

Conclusion

For anyone watching the bitcoin price prediction, BTC offers a path from $71,000 to $80,000 if everything lines up, but the presale offers the kind of distance that $71,000 cannot deliver. BTC was cheap once too, and the people who entered when nobody believed turned a few hundred dollars into generational wealth, now every one of them says they wish they had bought more.

More than $8.8 million entering this presale during a Fear Index of 16 means those wallets expect the same outcome, and BTC itself cannot repeat that kind of move from here. Entering Pepeto during fear is the same decision those early BTC believers made at the same moment, and the Pepeto official website shows the capital proving it in real time. The listing is where presale entries become the returns the bitcoin price prediction says BTC will take years to match, and the wallets that hesitate will spend this cycle watching the ones who moved.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the bitcoin price prediction for April 2026?

Analysts see BTC between $68,000 and $80,000, with the CLARITY Act and ceasefire outcome deciding the direction.

Why are wallets choosing Pepeto over BTC right now?

The bitcoin price prediction shows BTC range bound between $68,000 and $75,000 while Pepeto targets listing returns from a fraction of a cent, and the Pepeto official website tracks every dollar entering.

Can Pepeto outperform BTC this cycle?

The bitcoin price prediction caps BTC gains at 15% while Pepeto targets listing returns that $71,000 cannot deliver with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.