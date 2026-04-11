Bitcoin Price Prediction Shifts as BlackRock ETF Adds $269M and Pepeto Tops $8.8M

BlackRock just posted $269 million in BTC ETF inflows on a single Thursday, the strongest day in five weeks. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley launched its own Bitcoin fund to the best debut the bank has ever seen. Institutional money is choosing BTC at $72,900 while retail watches from the side.

The clear signal is not waiting for the next bitcoin price prediction update. Instead, it is finding where committed capital rotates before the crowd follows. Pepeto has pulled in more than $8.8 million in presale funding with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. This is the kind of entry no large cap chart can match.

Bitcoin Price Prediction After BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Move $358.8M Into BTC ETFs

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) pulled in $269.3 million on Thursday, the fund’s strongest single session since early March. In addition, Morgan Stanley’s new MSBT fund posted $30.6 million in first day inflows. The bank confirmed this was the best debut for any ETF it has launched. Combined, all twelve BTC spot ETFs moved $358 million into Bitcoin while the Fear and Greed Index sat at 16. This proves the largest funds on the planet are buying the dip the average holder is afraid to touch.

Where the BTC Forecast, Pepeto, and ETH Outlook Meet This Week

Pepeto

Institutions just confirmed they are loading BTC at $72,900 through regulated products. However, the returns from that entry are measured in single digits over months. The capital entering Pepeto right now is positioned for something those ETF holders will never reach.

That gap matters more than any chart. Most people who watched the original Pepe coin climb to a $4 billion market cap with zero products did not miss it because they lacked research. Rather, they missed it because they waited for confirmation that had already passed. By the time every bitcoin price prediction channel covered Pepe, the entry that created millionaires was gone.

Pepeto was built to close that gap before it forms again: the platform runs a zero fee trading exchange where holders move between tokens without giving up capital to fees, and a cross chain bridge transfers funds across networks at zero cost so every dollar arrives complete. While the entire BTC forecast conversation focuses on $75,000 or $67,000, Pepeto’s cofounder, the same person who built the original Pepe coin, is running a presale at $0.000000186 with the same 420 trillion supply that reached $11 billion the first time.

Analysts project 150x or higher once the Binance listing opens, and staking at 185% APY compounds tokens for everyone already inside. That distance between presale and listing is where wealth gets built. Furthermore, it closes permanently the moment trading begins, which is why more than $8.8 million from committed wallets has filled the presale while others still read the same bitcoin price prediction they read last week.

Ethereum Price Prediction

ETH trades near $2,242 after dropping almost 49% from its January high above $3,500. The leverage ratio on Binance hit an all time high of 0.751, meaning over 75% of ETH volume comes from borrowed money. Analysts at CoinGecko project $2,254 to $2,656 for April, with Standard Chartered targeting $7,500 by year end. A move from $2,242 to $7,500 is roughly 3x over months. No bitcoin price prediction from a large cap already at four figures delivers that kind of distance before a confirmed listing opens.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price prediction became clearer this week, not because charts moved, but because money did. BlackRock loaded $269 million into BTC during extreme fear and Morgan Stanley broke its own records on day one. The biggest funds believe BTC is heading higher, but from $72,900 that is a percentage game, and the wallets that built generational wealth last cycle found presale entries before listings opened. Last cycle made millionaires out of the wallets that moved first, and every one of them says the same thing: they wish they had entered heavier.

Pepeto built by the same Pepe cofounder with SolidProof audited contracts is the second chance those winners would have taken without hesitation, and entering at the Pepeto official website right now is how that regret gets rewritten before the presale entry disappears permanently when trading opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest bitcoin price prediction reveal after BlackRock posted $269M in ETF inflows?

The bitcoin price prediction shows BTC holding near $72,900 with institutional demand returning. BlackRock’s inflow was the largest in five weeks, confirming big money buys the dip.

How does the ETH forecast compare to the BTC outlook for 2026?

ETH targets range from $2,656 in April to $7,500 by year end, but both require months of holding. Presale entries offer faster distance to returns before listings open.

What makes Pepeto a strong option alongside the bitcoin price prediction discussion?

Pepeto offers presale access with a confirmed Binance listing and SolidProof audited contracts. Visit the Pepeto official website at Pepeto official website to check the entry before listing begins.