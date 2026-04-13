Incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh favors lower rates and takes over in May. Goldman Sachs still expects two rate cuts before year end. Notably, every piece of that setup points toward easier money in the second half of 2026. The BTC forecast targets $80,000 as the next breakout and $150,000 at the institutional end. Even a move to $150,000 from $71,160 is a 2.1x that takes the rest of the year.

Pepeto, built by the same cofounder who launched the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, has pulled in more than $8 million during extreme fear. The project targets 150x from the presale entry before the confirmed Binance listing opens.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Warsh Takes the Fed as Bernstein Holds $150K Target

Incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh takes over in May favoring lower rates. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs maintains two rate cut projections, according to GlobeNewsWire. Bernstein maintains its $150,000 BTC target, while Fundstrat projects $200,000 to $250,000, per CoinDesk. The BTC outlook benefits from both catalysts. However, presale tokens with confirmed listings carry distance that rate cuts alone cannot create.

BTC Forecast and the Token That Moves on a Listing, Not a Rate Decision

Pepeto: The Presale Where the Cofounder Already Proved the Math

The rate cut timeline and institutional BTC targets confirm the macro is turning. However, the wallets placing the biggest bets are entering tokens where a confirmed listing produces returns that the Bitcoin price prediction cannot match from $71,160. Pepeto is the exchange presale from the cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero exchange products. However, this time a working platform sits behind it.

The cross chain bridge transfers tokens at zero cost so positions move freely between networks. Additionally, PepetoSwap processes every trade without fees so returns from each move stay whole. More than $8 million pulled in while the market showed extreme fear proves big wallets already ran the numbers on what the Binance listing delivers. Additionally, SolidProof verified every smart contract through a complete audit.

Holders inside the presale lock in 185% APY through staking as the listing date approaches. The same cofounder built the original Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply. This means matching that price gives 150x from the current $0.000000186 entry.

The BTC outlook depends on rate cuts that take quarters, while the listing is one event that converts every presale position into returns. Even if BTC hits $150,000, the listing will produce gains that make a 2.1x from Bitcoin feel like a savings account.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Where Does BTC Go After Warsh and Rate Cuts?

BTC trades at $71,160 according to CoinDesk, holding above the $69,000 support that has defined the post ceasefire floor. The $75,000 level is the next resistance. Clearing it would confirm the breakout analysts have waited for since the ceasefire rally. Bernstein targets $150,000 by year end, Fundstrat projects $200,000 to $250,000, and Galaxy sees $120,000 to $125,000 as the base case. Also, Strategy purchased 45,000 BTC in 30 days. Meanwhile, BlackRock holds 784,000 BTC.

On the downside, losing $69,000 opens $63,000. The Bitcoin price prediction now hinges on whether Warsh delivers rate cuts and the ceasefire turns permanent. The math is strong, but even the bullish $150,000 target from $71,000 is a 2.1x that no presale entry would trade for. This is especially true when a confirmed listing delivers multiples that large caps cannot physically produce.

Conclusion

On a wider level, the Fed transition and rate cut expectations confirm the macro is aligning for crypto. In the presale space, the pattern that already worked once is forming again. The Bitcoin price prediction targets $150,000 on institutional flows. However, the cofounder already proved the math at $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply. Doing it again with a working exchange behind it is a pattern repeating, not a guess.

The Pepeto official website is where capital enters because matching that proven price gives 150x from the presale. Entering now means betting on a track record, not a hope. Moreover, the Binance listing is what converts every presale position into the gains that BTC holders waiting for rate cuts will spend the year chasing. The Pepeto official website remains open before the listing permanently shuts the presale.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

BTC holds $71,160 with the Bitcoin price prediction from Bernstein targeting $150,000, Fundstrat projecting $200,000, and rate cuts from incoming Fed chair Warsh expected to fuel the rally.

How does the Bitcoin price prediction compare to Pepeto?

BTC targets $150,000 for a 2.1x, while Pepeto targets 150x from a confirmed Binance listing built by the same cofounder who proved $11 billion.

Is Pepeto a better entry than BTC for returns?

More than $8 million raised during extreme fear with a working exchange and 195% APY staking confirms that experienced wallets chose the presale over waiting for rate cuts.