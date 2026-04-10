BTC just broke above $72,000 for the first time in two weeks after a ceasefire with Iran sent risk assets climbing across every market. Billions in short positions got wiped in hours. Wallets that held through the fear are sitting on gains that seemed impossible a week ago. The bitcoin price prediction for April points to $75,000 before the month closes. Meanwhile, the presale built by the original Pepe cofounder, Pepeto, has been collecting serious capital while most traders still wait for permission.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Ceasefire Rally Changing April

BTC climbed past $72,000 on April 8 after President Trump confirmed a two week ceasefire with Iran, according to CoinDesk. Oil crashed below $95 and $197 million in crypto shorts got wiped as BTC posted its strongest move in weeks per Yahoo Finance. April has closed green for BTC nine of thirteen years since 2013 with a 7.1% median gain. Now, the question is whether the ceasefire holds long enough to push past $75,000.

BTC Forecast and the Presale Drawing Whale Capital During the Rally

Pepeto

The bitcoin price prediction shows BTC heading higher, but the return from $72,000 to even $100,000 measures roughly 40%. That ceiling is where the math stops working for wallets chasing entries that change their financial standing. Pepeto is the meme coin presale created by the cofounder of the original Pepe token. At $0.000000186 it has already collected more than $8.8 million from wallets that recognize the distance between a presale price and a confirmed listing price is where real returns get built.

If the same cofounder’s first project hit a multi billion dollar cap with zero products, the floor for a token backed by a full exchange starts well above that number. Moreover, every wallet entering now is pricing in what the listing confirms.

Traders who hold large caps face the problem of losing value every time they move between chains or convert tokens. PepetoSwap was built to eliminate that cost so every dollar stays inside the position instead of bleeding to fees. The zero cost bridge connects assets across chains so capital flows where the signal points without paying tolls that other platforms charge. In addition, holders are also earning 185% APY through staking while they wait for the listing. This means capital grows before the event that changes everything.

Pepeto is drawing committed money from wallets that see the full picture, and analysts project 100x returns once the Binance listing opens trading. Built on a working exchange with every contract cleared by SolidProof, the token stands as the breakout entry of 2026. Every day the presale remains open is one day closer to the listing removing this price permanently.

Bitcoin Price Prediction for April 2026 and Beyond

BTC was trading near $72,900 on April 10, holding gains from the ceasefire rally after climbing from $68,000 at the start of the month according to CoinDCX. Short term analyst targets point to $75,000 by April end if BTC holds above $70,000 through tax selling that peaks around April 15. The longer range bitcoin price prediction places BTC between $80,000 and $82,500 by May, backed by institutional buying and global ETF inflows of $107 million last week.

Strategy purchased 4,871 BTC for $330 million in the same period. That kind of single entity buying signals where the largest money sees value. Furthermore, if the CLARITY Act advances in late April, the path to $100,000 reopens before Q2 ends. However, from $72,900 the percentage ceiling stays far below what a presale entry delivers when the listing arrives.

Conclusion

Looking at the BTC outlook, Bitcoin could gain 5% to 40% over the coming months if the ceasefire holds and the CLARITY Act reaches a vote. The bitcoin price prediction puts six figures back in reach by late 2026. However, that growth takes months for returns whale wallets already call routine. Those early BTC holders who turned $500 into generational wealth all say they wish they had found more ground floor windows. Pepeto built by the same Pepe cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing is how that wealth gets built again at the Pepeto official website. Entering the presale today means joining the wallets that acted before the crowd searched, and missing it could be the worst decision of this cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the bitcoin price prediction say for April 2026?

The bitcoin price prediction targets $75,000 to $80,000 by April end if the ceasefire holds, based on analyst forecasts and BTC’s historical April gains.

Which presale is pulling the most capital right now?

Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million with a working exchange and SolidProof audited contracts, and full entry details are at the Pepeto official website.

Can BTC hit six figures again this year?

BTC could return to $100,000 by late 2026, but Pepeto offers presale to listing distance that turns small entries into returns BTC cannot match.