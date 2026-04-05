US nonfarm payrolls crushed expectations in March with 178,000 jobs added against a forecast of 59,000. That labor market strength changes the backdrop for risk assets heading into the second quarter.

The question for crypto traders is where to position before the market reprices. While the bitcoin price prediction points to $74,000, whales hunting 100x returns turn to low cap gems with confirmed listings. Pepeto raised above $8.1 million with live exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing. Meanwhile, the window to enter at presale pricing gets smaller every day.

US Jobs Crush Forecasts as March Payrolls Triple Expectations

CNBC reported that US nonfarm payrolls rose 178,000 in March, tripling the consensus estimate of 59,000 and reversing February’s decline. Bloomberg confirmed unemployment fell to 4.3% while wage growth cooled to 3.5% annually. When the economy adds three times the expected jobs while wages cool, the setup favors risk assets. As a result, entries made before the market prices that in sit on the largest gains.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Remains Bullish but Two Coins Could Deliver Higher ROI

Pepeto Live Exchange Tools and Binance Listing Support a 100x Path

The crypto trading sector moves fast and falling behind is expensive. One moment a token climbs and the next it collapses, and too often traders get caught reacting after the opportunity is gone.

Pepeto is built to change that with a live exchange suite that works around the clock. The PepetoAI risk scorer evaluates every position before you commit, flagging danger in contracts designed to drain wallets. The zero fee swap engine lets you trade across any chain without fees, so entries and exits stay clean.

Traders using these tools protect their capital during the volatility that shakes out everyone trading blind. Everything on the dashboard is organized for speed, so there is no time wasted while the market moves. The cofounder who built the original Pepe token is behind this project.

In addition, a former Binance expert sits on the dev team, meaning the exchange infrastructure was built by people who operated at the highest level. Market observers and serious traders have taken note. Therefore, they have locked in positions early.

The presale raised above $8.1 million at $0.000000186 per token. Participants are earning 196% APY through staking while the listing approaches. The current price is a deep discount compared to the 100x potential after the confirmed Binance listing. Additionally, a SolidProof audit with a 420 trillion token supply means Pepeto is verified at every level while the listing window separating presale from exchange pricing closes more each day.

Bitcoin Price Prediction March 2026

BTC is trading near $66,900 after its first green month since September, a slim 1.8% gain that broke a five month losing streak from the October high near $126,000. The bitcoin price prediction from analysts targets $74,000 by late April if $67,000 support holds. The Fear and Greed Index sits at 9 and whale selling has climbed through Q1. However, a 47% drawdown from the peak means recovery is measured in percentages while presale to listing math is measured in multiples.

Ethereum: Bulls Reclaim $2,037 but Will It Hold

ETH is trading near $2,037, down 56% from its October 2025 high above $4,700. The Foundation completed a $93 million staking commitment, and the Glamsterdam upgrade targets June. Forecasts suggest ETH could reach $2,400 by mid year. However, the recovery starts from deep and the distance to prior highs limits how fast capital multiplies compared to presale entry math.

Conclusion

US jobs tripling expectations at 178,000 proves the economy runs stronger than fear suggests. That strength flows into risk assets the moment markets reprice. The bitcoin price prediction targets $74,000 and ETH forecasts point to $2,400, but both start from deep drawdowns while Pepeto sits at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing. Above $8.1 million raised during fear on the Pepeto official website proves serious wallets moved before the data confirmed the recovery.

BTC turned small entries into generational fortunes with zero exchange tools behind it. Therefore, the reader’s entry into Pepeto with a working exchange suite reaches further than the fortunes zero tools produced, and the presale price is where that multiple starts. The listing replaces presale pricing with what the market demands. Thus, the distance between those two numbers is the entire opportunity.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The bitcoin price prediction targets $74,000 by late April, but Pepeto at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing offers return distance that Bitcoin’s market cap cannot deliver.

What will Bitcoin be worth by 2030?

Forecasts target Bitcoin between $100,000 and $150,000 by 2030, but Pepeto at presale pricing could deliver higher ROI due to its low entry price.

What catalysts support a bullish bitcoin price prediction?

Strong jobs data and regulatory clarity support a bullish bitcoin price prediction, but traders seeking 100x are entering presales with live utility at the Pepeto official website.