Bitcoin Price Prediction 2026 as Pepeto Fills and Strategy Buys $330M BTC

Strategy purchased 4,871 Bitcoin for approximately $330 million in a single week, bringing its total holdings to 766,970 BTC, and when a single company buys fifteen times more Bitcoin than all US spot ETFs attracted in the same period, the signal could not be clearer that institutional buying is happening at a pace retail traders rarely see.

While every bitcoin price prediction adjusts around this kind of corporate buying, the return math from $72,200 at a $1.3 trillion market cap takes months to deliver meaningful multiples. Pepeto has raised above $8.1M at $0.000000186 because the earliest wallets are positioned for 100x before the confirmed Binance listing opens.

Strategy Buys $330 Million in Bitcoin in One Week

Strategy disclosed a purchase of 4,871 BTC worth $330 million, lifting its total Bitcoin treasury to 766,970 BTC, the largest corporate holding on the planet, according to BeInCrypto. The purchase came during the same week that all US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted only $22 million combined, meaning one company spent fifteen times what the entire ETF complex drew in, according to The Block.

For the bitcoin price prediction, this kind of corporate conviction confirms that the floor under BTC is rising, but the entries that deliver the widest returns this cycle are the ones positioned before confirmed listing events, not the ones buying at $72,200.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Presale Positioned for This Cycle’s Biggest Return

Pepeto: Tools That Work While the Market Decides Direction

While institutional buyers stack Bitcoin at $72,200, retail traders need tools that protect capital during the volatile chop that follows every major buying phase. Pepeto delivers exactly that, which is why the presale passed $8.1M and stages fill faster than projected.

The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks without hidden fees, giving holders the ability to reposition during sudden market shifts. PepetoAI catches contract risks and whale activity before capital is at stake, the kind of real time protection that manual research cannot match. SolidProof has audited both tools and they are operational now.

The cofounder who created Pepe from scratch and watched it become an $11 billion cultural phenomenon now channels that energy into Pepeto, with a Binance veteran leading the exchange build. The bitcoin price prediction crowd is taking notice because the last presale stage sold out ahead of schedule and this round fills while the market watches.

Bitcoin: Institutional Floor but Compressed Multiples

Bitcoin trades near $72,200 with a $1.3 trillion market cap, and Strategy’s 766,970 BTC treasury proves that corporate conviction is at an all time high, according to CoinMarketCap. BlackRock’s IBIT holds above $53 billion, and spot ETFs crossed $100 billion in cumulative AUM. The bitcoin price prediction from here shows that even a rally to $126,000 adds roughly 80%, real wealth preservation but a fraction of what presale to listing entries produce from one event.

Solana: Developer Favorite but Recovery Takes Time

Solana trades near $84.48 after falling 73% from its $293 all time high, according to CoinMarketCap. CME futures launch May 4 and Morgan Stanley filed for a Solana trust, adding institutional on ramps.

The network processes thousands of transactions per second, but at $46 billion, even doubling to $160 requires months of sustained capital rotation. For the bitcoin price prediction audience comparing large caps to presale entries, SOL needs time that one confirmed listing does not.

Conclusion

Strategy buying $330 million in Bitcoin while ETFs drew $22 million proves the biggest buyers are stacking aggressively, and when corporate treasuries spend fifteen times what the entire ETF complex attracts, the floor under crypto is rising fast. While Bitcoin and Solana offer real value from current prices, both need months of buying to produce meaningful multiples from their massive caps.

The last stage sold out ahead of schedule and wallets keep entering at the Pepeto official website as this round fills in real time. The position available right now turns into the biggest return of the cycle while everyone who waited pays full price for what the presale gave away, and the listing is where that return is collected.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

BTC holds $72,200 with corporate and ETF buying building a rising floor, but the return math from $1.3 trillion takes months while presale entries capture their full distance from one listing.

How does Strategy’s $330M purchase affect the market?

One company buying fifteen times what all US ETFs attracted proves institutional conviction is rising, which lifts the floor under crypto and benefits every entry positioned before the next wave.

Why do presale entries outperform Bitcoin in bull cycles?

One listing event captures the full gap between presale cost and public trading price, which is the return that Bitcoin at $1.3 trillion needs years of growth to approach. Visit the Pepeto official website for presale entry and live exchange tools.