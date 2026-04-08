Bitcoin Price News as Strategy Buys 4,871 BTC and Pepeto Tops $8M

The biggest corporate BTC buyer on earth just added $330 million to its stack while the fear index sat at 17. Moreover, the wallets watching that move already know what it signals.

Every cycle delivers the same lesson. Capital that enters during panic collects the returns patience never reaches. This bitcoin price news cycle is shaping the same pattern. Pepeto is a presale token offering exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing. Furthermore, more than $8 million in committed capital has already locked before listing day arrives.

Bitcoin Price News This Week: Strategy Resumes Buying After Brief Pause

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, filed with the SEC confirming it bought 4,871 BTC between April 1 and April 5 at an average cost of $67,718 per coin. The company now holds 766,970 BTC worth roughly $58 billion. Michael Saylor signaled more buying with plans for $42 billion in additional raises according to CryptoTimes. The purchase ended a one week pause after 13 consecutive weeks of buying. The Fear and Greed Index at 17 confirms the biggest holder on earth acts when others freeze.

BTC Rally and the Presale Entry That Vanishes at Listing

Pepeto

The gap between what institutional buyers are doing and what retail traders are watching creates the exact window that presale entries are built to capture. Pepeto is a live exchange token powered by three core tools. Each is built to solve a different cost problem that drains small accounts faster than any dip ever could.

PepetoSwap runs zero fee trades so every dollar stays inside the position instead of paying the platform. Also, the cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at no cost so capital reaches the best price without bleeding in fees. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin brings the same 420 trillion supply blueprint that produced billions in market value with zero utility to a project that already operates a working exchange. Every contract has cleared a full SolidProof audit before a single token changed hands. Holders who stake collect 186% APY as a bonus while the listing event approaches. In addition, a former Binance expert on the dev team adds the kind of listing knowledge that most presale teams spend years trying to hire.

The bitcoin price news from Strategy proves that the biggest capital on earth buys when fear dominates. More than $8 million flowing into Pepeto during the same fear window tells the same story at presale scale. Early wallets gain access to the $0.000000186 entry, the staking rate, and the full platform before the Binance listing opens the token to the wider market and erases that number permanently. This window gives presale holders the distance between their cost and the listing open. That distance is where returns live for every wallet that moved first.

BTC Price Prediction

BTC trades near $71,500 after jumping 4.5% on the Iran ceasefire, reclaiming $70,000 for the first time since March 26 according to Yahoo Finance. CoinDCX projects $75,000 by mid April if $67,500 support holds. There is also a longer target of $82,500 by May based on bitcoin price news trends and ETF inflows.

BlackRock’s IBIT fund led all spot products in March with $1.4 billion in net inflows per Bloomberg data. The CLARITY Act roundtable on April 16 could push BTC past $75,000 resistance. Standard Chartered maintains a year end range of $80,000 to $100,000 if the bill advances. A drop below $65,000 opens risk toward $55,000. However, supply stays tight at 450 BTC mined daily post halving. Also, Strategy alone absorbed more in Q1 than every other public company combined.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price news this week confirmed what the biggest wallets already acted on. Strategy loaded at $67,718 while retail waited. Pepeto combines a running exchange with a confirmed Binance listing. In addition, SolidProof audited contracts at presale pricing the listing will erase forever.

BTC’s earliest holders turned small entries into generational wealth and every one says they wish they bought more. Pepeto built by the same Pepe cofounder with live tools and a listing approaching is how that wealth gets built again. This bitcoin price news cycle will not wait. Besides, the Pepeto official website is where wallets are entering before the listing replaces the presale price with a number that costs more and delivers less to everyone who hesitated.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest bitcoin price news today?

BTC trades near $71,500 after Strategy bought 4,871 coins for $330 million, and the bitcoin price news confirms Pepeto presale has crossed $8 million during the same fear window.

How does bitcoin price news affect Pepeto?

Institutional capital buying during fear mirrors the pattern seen in Pepeto, where more than $8 million entered at presale pricing before the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto a good presale to buy now?

Analysts project strong returns because the Binance listing will replace the presale price permanently, and the Pepeto official website at pepeto.io is where wallets are entering now.