Bitcoin Price Holds as BTC ETFs Extend Inflows and Pepeto Presale Fills Fast

Today is the day that matters. US Bitcoin ETFs posted a six day inflow streak sending $962 million into funds since March 9, while BTC miners dumped 15,000 BTC since October as tighter margins force a pivot to AI infrastructure. The bitcoin price holds $66,900 and the entry available today does not exist next week.

Every person who made money early in crypto made one choice: they moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow. Pepeto with $8 million committed during Fear and Greed 9, the Pepe cofounder, and a confirmed Binance listing fills right now, and waiting one more day costs the specific round pricing that disappears when the stage completes.

Bitcoin Price Reacts as ETFs Pull $962 Million While Miners Sell 15,000 BTC to Fund AI Pivot

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a six day inflow streak with BlackRock pulling $139.4 million and Fidelity adding $64.5 million in a single day, totaling $962 million since March 9 (CoinDesk). Public mining companies sold over 15,000 BTC since October as Cango liquidated 60% of reserves and Bitdeer sold its entire treasury to fund AI pivots (BlockchainReporter). The bitcoin price shows institutions loading through ETFs while miners sell to survive, and the presale that lists into this institutional demand fills today.

ETF Loading, Miner Selling, and the Presale That Fills Today Before Tomorrow Changes the Price

Why Buying Pepeto Today Matters More Than the Bitcoin Price Recovery Timeline

The need for verified exchange tools remains essential no matter where the market moves, and Pepeto is built for that reality. PepetoSwap removes every fee from trades, the risk scorer checks every contract before capital enters a bad trade, and the cross chain bridge shifts tokens across networks free.

Automatic round progression lifts pricing while checkpoint burns permanently remove unsold tokens at completed stages, creating real scarcity. Over $8 million from thousands of wallets during extreme fear, each round filling faster. Today is the day because the presale price at this round does not exist next week, and the Binance listing closes the entire presale permanently.

Every person who made money early on BTC at $1,000 made one choice: they moved today. A SolidProof audit verified every contract, and a dev who ran Binance listings built the debut.

Staking at 191% APY compounds for wallets inside. Buy now at $0.000000186 and make 150x when the Binance listing opens, because waiting one more day specifically costs this round pricing and the returns it carries.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Where BTC Targets Land From $66,900

BTC trades at $66,900 with Fear and Greed at 9 after the $14.16 billion options expiry forced 122,000 forced selling (24/7 Wall St). Support holds at $66,000, the level buyers defended through February. Resistance at $68,400 targets $71,500 if reclaimed. ETF inflows totaling a combined $962 million in six days prove institutional demand stays strong during fear.

Bitwise projects BTC could reach $1 million over a decade, while near term targets from JPMorgan sit at $170,000 and Fundstrat projects $250,000. From $66,900, even the most bullish near term number delivers 3x. The bitcoin price offers strong returns for patient capital, but the presale gives 150x from one listing event when the same Pepe cofounder already proved $11 billion on 420 trillion identical supply.

Bitcoin Price Shows Institutions Loading While the Presale Fills Today Before the Price Changes

The bitcoin price confirms ETF inflows prove institutional demand is permanent while miners pivot to survive. But Pepeto fills today, and the entry at this round does not exist next week. Every person who entered early in crypto made one decision to move today, and buying through the Pepeto official website before the Binance listing closes the presale is how to join them instead of watching the returns from outside tomorrow.

Visit Pepeto official website today before BTC recovers and this presale round closes permanently.

FAQs:

What does the bitcoin price tell us after the ETF streak?

Six days of ETF inflows totaling a combined $962 million prove the bitcoin price attracts institutional capital during fear, and recovery always follows conviction.

How does Pepeto compare to BTC for returns?

BTC offers 3x near term, while Pepeto through the Pepeto official website gives 150x from one listing the same Pepe cofounder proved at $11 billion.

Why does today matter for the Pepeto presale?

The round price today does not exist next week, and the Binance listing closes the presale, so buying today is how every crypto success story started.