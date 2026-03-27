Standard Chartered forecasts that the bitcoin price could hit $135,000 in the third quarter, and historically when BTC climbs altcoins and meme coins multiply by 10x to 30x or more. The bitcoin price holds at $65,800 with BTC ETFs pulling $962 million in six days, Strategy committing $42 billion, and corporate treasuries crossing 1 million BTC. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, is the presale positioned to capture the altcoin wave that every major BTC rally creates.

Bitcoin Price Holds as Standard Chartered Targets $135,000 and ETFs Pull $962 Million

Standard Chartered projects BTC could hit $135,000 in Q3, according to Finance Magnates. BTC ETFs pulled $962 million in six days with BlackRock at $139 million, according to Crypto.com. Corporate treasuries hold over 1 million BTC after jumping 450% since January 2023. The BTC outlook shows institutions buying every dip while BTC creates the foundation that lifts every altcoin and meme coin listing into multiples.

Bitcoin Price and the Presale Offering Returns the Recovery Cannot Match

Pepeto

Standard Chartered forecasts BTC could hit $135,000 and when Bitcoin climbs altcoins and meme coins often multiply by 10x to 30x or more. Pepeto is positioned to capture that wave. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading. Staking at 192% APY adds to positions while ChatGPT models predict the meme market is evolving toward utility driven ecosystems, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Bitcoin Outlook: Live Targets and Key Levels

The bitcoin price holds at $65,800 after bouncing from $68,000 and briefly touching $73,000. Standard Chartered targets $135,000 for Q3 and $225,000 long term. Support at $69,000, resistance at $74,400. Miners selling 15,000 BTC since October marks the same bottom pattern from 2019 at $3,200 and 2022 at $15,500 where miner selling preceded major rallies. Spot ETFs hold $65 billion total. Morgan Stanley filed the first bank BTC ETF with $5.5 trillion in client assets. The BTC forecast is bullish but even $135,000 is roughly 2x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math in weeks that the BTC forecast takes quarters to deliver.

Bitcoin Price: The Recovery Is Building and the Presale Window Is Closing

The bitcoin price will keep climbing as Standard Chartered targets $135,000 and ETFs pull billions. But the biggest returns come from the altcoin wave BTC creates. Pepeto is the presale with the cofounder who proved $7 billion. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window. SHIB delivered 25,000% on community alone during BTC’s last run, and Pepeto carries stronger community energy with exchange tools into a market where the BTC forecast creates the wave. The presale entry is the same window that made every crypto success story, and the wallets moving during the Standard Chartered forecast will carry the biggest returns this cycle produces.

The entries on Pepeto official website while the BTC forecast confirms the recovery are this cycle’s biggest wealth stories waiting to be written.

FAQ

How does the bitcoin price affect presale entries like Pepeto?

Rising institutional capital lifts every listing, and Pepeto’s presale offers entry before the Binance listing captures that wave at its peak.

Is Pepeto a better entry than Bitcoin right now?

The bitcoin price targets roughly 2x to $135,000 at best. The Pepeto official website offers presale to listing math the cofounder proved when Pepe reached $11 billion.

What is Pepeto and why is it gaining attention?

Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion with a Binance listing approaching.