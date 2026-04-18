Bitcoin News: Pepeto Tops $9.13M as BTC Tests $75K Resistance

Bitcoin news this week centers on the $75,000 wall that refuses to break. Institutional demand is steady, open interest is climbing, yet short term holders keep taking profits the moment BTC tests their cost basis. A different kind of capital is quietly flowing into Pepeto presale, which has crossed $9.13 million from wallets that already know what a Binance listing does to a presale price. Here is what matters this week and why Pepeto is pulling smart money during the pause.

Bitcoin Holds $75K As Open Interest Climbs

Bitcoin is hovering near $75,000 after four weeks of institutional buying hit a wall of supply. CoinDesk reports futures open interest rose 2.5 percent in 24 hours while liquidations fell 48 percent to $220 million, a sign traders are quietly adding exposure rather than chasing. The $75,000 to $76,000 zone remains stiff resistance as short term holders cash out near cost basis. Yahoo Finance confirmed BTC rallied on the two week US Iran ceasefire before profit taking slowed the move, while DNS hijacking hit CoW Swap on April 14 draining roughly $1 million from connected wallets.

Top Crypto Picks While Bitcoin News Tests The Ceiling

Pepeto Enters While The BTC Breakout Waits

Crypto moves fast, and the traders who finish green are the ones who keep capital protected between swings rather than chasing them. Pepeto is built around that exact idea, giving the reader tools that hold a position whole through every rotation while the Bitcoin news plays out in the background.

Pepeto is not selling a roadmap promise. The tools are live today, and thousands of holders are already routing trades through a zero fee swap engine that keeps every dollar of entry intact when rotating positions. A cross chain bridge that moves assets between Ethereum, BNB, and Solana without a gas tax sits under the same dashboard, so a holder never pays a toll to follow the money where it flows next.

SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened, and a former Binance expert sits on the dev team directing the build toward the confirmed Binance listing that closes this window. The Pepeto presale sits at $0.0000001685 with over $9.13 million collected, and the float tightens further as stages fill and the listing day approaches.

Analysts covering the presale project a 100x run from current pricing to the level the cofounder who built the original Pepe reached with less infrastructure. The setup repeats the one smart wallets rode into the last cycle winners, and the PepetoSwap exchange is already processing live trades so the token enters its listing with real product history. The window stays open only until the listing opens, and everyone who arrives after pays the discovered price that early buyers keep as profit.

XRP Tests $1.45 Resistance After Rakuten Wallet Listing

XRP climbed to roughly $1.41 this week after Rakuten Wallet listed the token for spot trading on April 15, unlocking 44 million Japanese users for payment flows. 24/7 Wall St reports a wall of break even sellers sits near $1.45, the level every rally has stalled against in 2026. A breakout lifts XRP toward prior targets but even a 2x from here cannot match what a micro cap presale delivers through one listing event.

Solana Holds $89 With Fresh Institutional Product Catalysts

Solana trades around $89, up 2.5 percent on April 16 as altcoin flows returned. CoinGecko data shows SOL rebuilding after its February drawdown, with ETF inflows strengthening at $817 million year to date. The fundamentals are intact, yet Solana already sits at roughly a $45 billion valuation. Even a strong year delivers a 2x to 3x at that size, which is respectable but nothing close to the asymmetric return a Binance listing reprices into the entry overnight.

Final Verdict

Bitcoin news this week confirms institutional conviction near $75k, with steady open interest showing capital positioning rather than bailing out, and BTC keeps its place at the top of every portfolio. But a large cap near its range caps returns at a 2x to 3x ceiling that separates Bitcoin from the numbers presale wallets capture in one listing event. Pepeto sits at presale pricing today, and the Binance listing closes the gap between presale pricing and discovered pricing in one session, turning a small entry into a position Bitcoin at this size cannot produce. The day the listing opens the entry is gone, while every wallet that acted first keeps the distance as profit.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest Bitcoin news?

Bitcoin tests $75,000 resistance with open interest rising while liquidations fell 48 percent to $220 million, a sign traders are quietly adding exposure during the pause.

Will Bitcoin break $76,000 soon?

A break needs fresh catalysts. The current range has capped four rallies since February, and $80,000 is the next meaningful resistance.

Is Pepeto a strong entry before the Binance listing?

With $9.13M raised, SolidProof audited, a working exchange, and a confirmed Binance listing, the Pepeto presale offers the presale to listing gap large caps cannot match.