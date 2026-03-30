The entry available today does not exist next week, and every person who built wealth in crypto made one choice: they moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow. The bitcoin news just confirmed that MARA Holdings sold 15,133 BTC for $1.1 billion to buy back convertible debt at a 9% discount, slashing its total debt by 30%.

PEPE corrects alongside the broader market, but the signal is pointing at the presale filling during fear with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. Pepeto enters with the Pepe cofounder and more than $8 million raised, and today is the day that matters because the presale price disappears when the listing arrives.

Bitcoin News Confirms MARA Sells 15,133 BTC for $1.1 Billion to Cut Debt by 30%

MARA Holdings sold 15,133 BTC between March 4 and March 25 for approximately $1.1 billion, using the proceeds to repurchase $1 billion in convertible notes at a 9% discount per CoinDesk. The sale drops MARA to third among corporate BTC holders behind Strategy and Twenty One Capital per BeInCrypto. When a major miner sells 15,000 BTC to restructure debt, the signal confirms capitulation that historically precedes recovery, and the presale entries with confirmed listings capture the widest gap before the turn.

Why Today Is the Day That Separates Winners From Everyone Watching

Pepeto Rewards Timing Not Speculation With Zero Fee Trades That Protect Every Position

The bitcoin news is creating urgency and Pepeto is where that urgency turns into a defined path from presale to exchange returns. The founder behind Pepe’s $11 billion run is directing the same 420 trillion tokens through a complete exchange, and analysts project 100x to 300x from the presale at $0.000000186 to the confirmed Binance listing.

PepetoSwap rewards timing not speculation with zero fee trades that protect every position through corrections, and the risk scorer reviews contracts before capital touches them, catching the traps that drained wallets during the last downturn. More than $8 million raised during a Fear and Greed reading of 9 proves the wallets inside are not waiting for the market to confirm what they already see forming.

191% APY building on each locked position while the listing approaches, and SolidProof verified every contract so the protection is real before entry. Today is the day that matters because entering while the presale is open is the one decision that separates the wallets that celebrate from everyone who planned to come back tomorrow. Every person who entered early in crypto made that one choice, and entering through Pepeto right now is making it before the listing permanently removes the presale price.

Pepe Corrects to $0.0000033 as the Original Meme Giant Drops 65% From All Time Highs

Pepe trades near $0.0000033 after dropping 65% from its all time high with the Fear and Greed Index at 9 per CoinDesk. The original meme coin built by the same cofounder still carries cultural weight, but from current levels the correction is driving attention toward the presale that already has the exchange tools Pepe never built.

Bitcoin Holds at $66,700 as Long Term Holders Control 69% of Supply

Bitcoin trades near $66,700 with long term holders controlling 69% of supply, the highest since 2021 per Blockchain Magazine. Bernstein targets $150,000 by year end. BTC anchors every portfolio, but from $66,700 the 125% ceiling takes months, and the correction confirms that even miners are restructuring while presale entries deliver the gap that one listing event creates.

Conclusion

The correction confirms institutional focus with MARA restructuring and long term holders adding, and PEPE shows the cultural power that made its cofounder’s first project reach $11 billion. But explosive returns come from early entries before public attention peaks, and Pepeto is still in presale with structured tools and a confirmed Binance listing that turns the presale price into exchange returns. Today is the day that matters because the entry available right now does not exist next week, and the Pepeto official website is the place where that decision gets made before the listing closes the window and waiting one more day becomes the most expensive choice of the cycle.

The bitcoin news points to Pepeto official website before the listing removes the presale entry and today becomes yesterday’s missed window.

FAQs:

How does the MARA BTC sale affect the bitcoin news?

MARA selling 15,133 BTC to slash debt by 30% signals miner capitulation, and history shows that capitulation precedes recovery while presale entries capture the widest gap.

What is the biggest bitcoin news for presale entries?

The biggest bitcoin news for presale entries is the Fear and Greed Index at 9 creating the widest gap to confirmed listings, and the Pepeto official website is where that gap gets locked before the recovery begins.

Why does today matter more than tomorrow in bitcoin news cycles?

Every bitcoin news cycle rewards the wallets that moved today, and waiting one more day on presale entries with confirmed listings means paying more for fewer returns when the listing arrives.