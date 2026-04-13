BIOSYNTRA Expands Wellness Portfolio with Launch of Four Advanced Wellness Products

The new product lineup introduces targeted solutions for cellular health, performance, and long-term well-being through science-backed, plant-based formulations.

BIOSYNTRA, a wellness brand focused on plant-based nutrition and holistic health, has announced the launch of four new wellness products designed to support energy, immunity, and overall vitality. The expanded lineup includes a high-potency NAD+ wellness product, pure Himalayan shilajit resin, a Vitamin D3 + K2 formulation, and a quercetin-based antioxidant wellness product, each developed to address key areas of modern wellness through a combination of traditional ingredients and scientific innovation.

The new product range reflects BIOSYNTRA’s continued commitment to delivering clean, effective, and accessible health solutions for individuals seeking natural ways to support their daily performance and long-term well-being. Each formulation has been developed with a focus on purity, potency, and functionality, aligning with the brand’s mission to bridge the gap between traditional herbal systems and modern nutritional science.

NAD + Nicotinamide Riboside Resveratrol Supports Cellular Energy, Longevity, and Vitality

The NAD + Nicotinamide Riboside Resveratrol is positioned as a high-potency formulation designed to support cellular energy, longevity, and vitality. The wellness product combines nicotinamide riboside, a key NAD+ precursor, with resveratrol, a widely studied antioxidant known for its role in supporting healthy aging. By helping to boost natural NAD+ levels in the body, the formulation is intended to enhance mitochondrial function, promote energy production, and support cellular repair processes.

BIOSYNTRA highlights that this wellness product is formulated for both men and women seeking to maintain energy levels, cognitive function, and metabolic balance as part of a daily wellness routine. Manufactured with non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients and subjected to third-party testing, the product is designed to ensure purity, safety, and consistent potency with every capsule.

Pure Himalayan Shilajit Resin Promotes Natural Energy, Strength, and Mineral Balance

The Pure Shilajit Resin draws from traditional Ayurvedic practices to offer a natural source of energy, stamina, and vitality. Sourced from the high altitudes of the Himalayas, the resin is rich in fulvic acid and contains over 87 trace minerals that contribute to overall wellness and cellular balance. This formulation is positioned as a natural performance-support wellness product that promotes endurance, strength, and daily vitality.

Traditionally recognized for its role in supporting male vitality, BIOSYNTRA emphasizes that shilajit also supports women’s energy levels, hormonal balance, and general well-being. The product is organic, vegan, non-GMO, and third-party tested, and is delivered in a 1.7 oz resin form to preserve maximum purity and potency.

Vitamin D3 + K2 Formula Enhances Bone Strength, Heart Health, and Immune Support

The Vitamin D3 + K2 (with Coconut Oil) wellness product is developed to support bone strength, cardiovascular health, and immune function through a synergistic nutrient combination. Each serving delivers 5,000 IU of Vitamin D3 along with 110 mcg of Vitamin K2 (MK-7), working together to optimize calcium absorption and ensure proper distribution within the body.

BIOSYNTRA explains that Vitamin D3 helps regulate calcium levels, while Vitamin K2 directs calcium to the bones and teeth, supporting skeletal strength while helping maintain cardiovascular health. Enhanced with organic coconut oil for improved absorption and bioavailability, the formulation is non-GMO, soy-free, and third-party tested, with 60 easy-to-swallow veggie softgels included in each bottle.

Pure Quercetin 500mg Strengthens Immunity, Respiratory Health, and Cellular Protection

The Pure Quercetin 500mg wellness product is introduced as a powerful antioxidant formulation aimed at supporting immune function, respiratory health, and cellular protection. Quercetin, a naturally occurring flavonoid, is known for its role in defending the body against oxidative stress and supporting the immune system’s natural response.

According to BIOSYNTRA, the formulation is designed to promote easier breathing without drowsiness while contributing to heart health, joint comfort, and overall balance. The wellness product also supports cellular protection by helping neutralize free radicals. The product is gluten-free, non-GMO, and carefully formulated for purity and effectiveness, with each bottle containing 120 capsules for consistent daily use.

Beyond the products themselves, BIOSYNTRA continues to reinforce its brand identity as a provider of clean, plant-based formulas rooted in both tradition and science. The company’s mission centers on harnessing the purest elements of nature and combining them with modern research to create formulations that support energy, immunity, and daily vitality without compromise.

Founded with the vision of making natural wellness accessible, effective, and trustworthy, BIOSYNTRA has steadily built a reputation in the herbal space. The company’s approach is grounded in transparency, sustainability, and rigorous quality standards, ensuring that each product is carefully formulated using premium-grade ingredients sourced with attention to both efficacy and environmental responsibility.

With the introduction of these four wellness products, BIOSYNTRA continues to strengthen its position in the natural wellness space by offering solutions that address multiple aspects of health, from energy production and cellular repair to immune defense and cardiovascular support. The company emphasizes its ongoing commitment to transparency, quality assurance, and the use of premium-grade ingredients to deliver reliable wellness solutions.

For more information, visit: http://biosyntra.com

About BIOSYNTRA

BIOSYNTRA is a wellness brand based in India dedicated to providing high-quality, plant-based wellness products that support holistic health and everyday vitality. With a focus on natural ingredients, scientific innovation, and sustainable practices, the company develops products designed to improve energy, strengthen immunity, and promote long-term well-being. BIOSYNTRA combines the wisdom of traditional herbal systems with modern nutrition science to deliver safe, effective, and accessible wellness solutions for a global audience.

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Website: biosyntra.com

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