Bittensor’s Covenant AI dumped 37,000 TAO worth $10.2 million on April 12 after accusing the co-founder of unilateral control, triggering a 20% drop and a governance crisis that highlights exactly what the best crypto to invest in conversation should start with: does the team have verifiable credentials before the listing, or does the narrative hold together only until a major participant exits? Pepeto answers with a SolidProof audit, confirmed Binance listing, and live exchange tools every holder can verify today.

Bittensor’s Covenant AI Dumps 37,000 TAO Worth $10.2M on April 12 After Accusing Co-Founder of Unilateral Control

According to CoinDesk, Covenant AI exited Bittensor on April 12, dumping 37,000 TAO worth $10.2 million and accusing the co-founder of unilateral control over community decisions. Reuters reported the exit triggered a 20% drop, with analysts noting it highlights the governance risk in decentralized AI networks that lack verifiable checks on founding team authority. The TAO governance crisis is the reminder that narrative without verifiable infrastructure creates exactly this kind of sudden risk.

Best Crypto to Invest In 2026: Why Verified Infrastructure Beats the AI Narrative Every Time

Pepeto

The developer who built the original Pepe token and changed what retail investors thought was possible built Pepeto’s exchange infrastructure so that every tool runs before the listing, every audit is public before the capital commits, and every feature runs verifiably rather than on a governance promise that holds until one major subnet operator decides it does not.

The PepetoAI risk scorer maps holder concentration, contract integrity, and on-chain signals before capital is allocated through the Pepeto exchange, giving every position the verification layer that the Covenant AI exit proves AI narrative tokens often lack at the governance level. The zero fee swap engine routes every cross-chain order without the trading cost that quietly reduces active traders’ edge across hundreds of sessions, so the trader who enters Pepeto today starts with both the intelligence advantage and the cost advantage.

The best crypto to invest in conversation ends at the same question: what is left standing when the narrative is tested? For Pepeto, the answer is a SolidProof audit on record, a former Binance expert on the dev team who built the exchange infrastructure to listing standard, and a confirmed Binance listing that converts presale pricing into market pricing in a single session.

The $8.8M in committed capital at $0.000000186 from the SolidProof-audited 420 trillion token supply came from investors who completed that check before Covenant AI’s April 12 exit revealed what unchecked governance looks like, and every day before the Binance listing converts presale pricing into market pricing and removes the entry that the governance test at Bittensor proves is worth running before the capital commits rather than after the crisis hits.

Avalanche

AVAX trades near $9.45, down 82% from its $93 all-time high, with the Avalanche9000 upgrade reducing subnet costs by 99.9%. Support at $9, resistance at $11. The protocol thesis is solid, but an $8 billion market cap sitting 82% below all-time high means a full recovery takes an entire bull cycle.

Bittensor

TAO trades near $255, down 65% from its ~$767 all-time high, with the Covenant AI crisis compounding the correction from the December 2025 halving that cut daily issuance by 50%. Grayscale and Bitwise filed Spot TAO ETF applications. Support at $240-$250, resistance at $300-$317. The decentralized AI thesis is compelling, but the Covenant AI exit exposes subnet governance risk. Analysts target $400-$550 in 2026.

The Bottom Line

The best crypto to invest in 2026 is the one that survives the governance test before you commit capital. Covenant AI’s exit proved AI narrative tokens face sudden 20% drops with no warning. Pepeto has a SolidProof audit, verified team, working exchange, and confirmed Binance listing. Visit the Pepeto official website before the listing converts presale pricing to market pricing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Covenant AI TAO exit mean for best crypto to invest in investors?

Covenant AI dumped $10.2M in TAO after a governance dispute, triggering a 20% drop. Pepeto has a SolidProof audit, confirmed Binance listing, and verifiable governance before capital commits.

What is the TAO price prediction for 2026?

TAO near $255, down 65% from ATH. Governance crisis and December 2025 halving affect recovery. Analysts target $400-$550 on subnet expansion.

Why is Pepeto the best crypto to invest in over TAO or AVAX?

TAO carries governance risk. AVAX needs a full bull cycle from 82% below ATH. Pepeto has confirmed Binance listing and SolidProof audit. Visit the Pepeto official website.