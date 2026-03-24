Traders are seeking the next major breakout as the cryptocurrency market enters a recovery phase. While Bitcoin’s bounce to $71,000 boosts market confidence, wealth building chances lie in affordable entries with explosive potential. The CLARITY Act stablecoin deal just cleared the Senate’s biggest hurdle, and Polymarket prices a 72% chance the bill gets signed in 2026. Pepeto is the token generating the most attention right now, with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert on the team. The best crypto to buy now is the presale where 100x math turns a modest entry into a life changing position before the Binance listing arrives.

Best Crypto to Buy Now After CLARITY Act Stablecoin Deal Clears the Biggest Hurdle

Senators Tillis and Alsobrooks reached a deal on stablecoin yield, clearing the obstacle that stalled the CLARITY Act since January, according to FinTech Weekly. Polymarket prices a 72% chance the bill gets signed in 2026. Phemex reported JPMorgan described the passage as a positive catalyst, saying digital assets could move significantly in the second half of the year. The regulatory green light makes finding the best crypto to buy now more urgent because institutional capital follows clarity.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Where the 100x Math Lives Before the Listing

Pepeto

The best crypto to buy now comparison matters because the wallets building real wealth this cycle are not chasing BTC at $70,400. They are positioning in Pepeto at presale pricing because the Binance listing compresses 100x into one event. Pepeto stepped into a real gap in the meme market: exchange tools that protect capital instead of draining it, built by a team with the track record to deliver.

PepetoSwap removes the fees that drain your capital on every trade. The risk scorer checks contracts for danger before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is what arrives. The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened.

More than $8 million raised during a market that shook out weak positions every week. Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x with the 100x math conservative. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories of this cycle. For a $770 entry to reach $77,000, the token needs 100x, and the math from Pepeto’s presale to Pepe’s all time high delivers more than that.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,400 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to CoinDesk. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and filed a $42 billion program to buy more. BTC targets $100,000, roughly 40% from here over months. Bitcoin is reliable, but for your $770 to reach $77,000 through BTC alone, it would need 100x to $7 million per coin. That is not happening this cycle. Pepeto’s listing delivers 100x in one event.

Solana (SOL)

Solana sits at $90, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched and Bloomberg gives additional approvals a 95% chance. Even $294 from here is 3.4x over quarters. For $770 in SOL to reach $77,000, it needs 100x to $8,700 per coin. Pepeto’s listing compresses 100x into one event at a fraction of the entry cost.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto’s Listing Math Makes the Decision Clear

The CLARITY Act deal is forming and institutional money is coming. BTC will grind to $100,000. SOL will recover toward $294. Both take months and neither delivers 100x. Pepeto needs one listing. When that Binance listing arrives, Pepeto holders will be the people everyone else spends this cycle reading about. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the wallets that do not move before the listing will carry that decision through this entire cycle.

Secure the the strongest entry right now before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now as the CLARITY Act moves forward?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching where 100x is the conservative math.

Can the best crypto to buy now turn $770 into $77,000?

Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and cofounder. Matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x, making the 100x math conservative.

How does Pepeto compare to BTC and SOL as the best crypto to buy now?

BTC targets 40%. SOL targets 3.4x. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 100x happens on one listing day.