March has been an absolute mess for crypto markets. Bitcoin dropped to $65,000 before bouncing back to $70,000, and around $1.7 billion in leveraged positions got wiped out in a single day. The Fear and Greed Index dropped deep into the fear zone, hitting 20, which is the lowest since March 2025. Funny enough, that was right before Bitcoin started its massive rally above $100,000. This kind of fear and panic usually shows up near the bottom, so there is a good chance a turnaround could be closer than it looks.

If you are searching for the best crypto to buy now during this fear, the answer might not be what you expect. While everyone watches Bitcoin grind near $70,000, the presale that could create millionaires is filling fast at $0.000000186. Pepeto’s exchange ecosystem has raised $8.2 million and exchange listings are approaching.

All happening with BTC still fighting $75,000 resistance

Bitcoin dipped under $75,000 on March 18 and managed a bounce, but sellers remain in control. The key level is $70,000. The pressure comes from rising oil prices, the Fed’s hawkish tone, and tightening dollar liquidity.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin struggled near $75,000 even after the SEC and CFTC classified 16 tokens as digital commodities. The market needs a catalyst beyond regulatory clarity.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin held a $1.33 trillion market cap on March 21. Strategy purchased $1.57 billion in BTC last week, bringing total holdings to 761,068 coins.

Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now?

In just months, Pepeto has surpassed $8.2 million raised in its presale. The momentum has been immense, with thousands of wallets getting in early and driving the kind of demand that the best crypto to buy now conversations rarely see at this stage.

What makes it stand out is the exchange ecosystem behind it. The PEPE cofounder who built PEPE Coin to a $7 billion market cap is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch. That mix of a proven founder and real products is rare and gives Pepeto a real advantage as the best crypto to buy now.

The SolidProof audited smart contract with over 4 billion tokens burned keeps investor funds secure while creating genuine scarcity. Staking at 195% APY rewards early holders while locking supply ahead of exchange listings.

At $0.000000186, Pepeto offers an entry point that most investors will look back on and wish they had taken. Pairing a proven founder with real exchange products and those staking rewards makes this the best crypto to buy now for anyone seeking explosive growth once listings arrive.

Bitcoin: The anchor but not the moonshot

Bitcoin near $70,000 with a $1.33 trillion market cap remains the best crypto to buy now for long term institutional exposure. Strategy’s $1.57 billion purchase confirms the thesis. But the fear zone readings that signal bottoms also signal opportunity in presale entries. Historically, Bitcoin pumps when liquidity expands, and when that happens, capital rotates fast into early stage projects. Pepeto at $0.000000186 sits directly in that rotation path, making it the best crypto to buy now for anyone targeting returns that Bitcoin at its current size simply cannot deliver.

Ethereum and Solana hold ground during the correction

Ethereum near $2,150 and Solana near $90 both held their key support levels during the sell off. The SEC’s digital commodity classification gives them long term legitimacy. Both are solid portfolio anchors. But for investors asking what is the best crypto to buy now for maximum percentage returns, the math of $233 billion and $45 billion market caps limits the explosive upside. Pepeto at presale pricing offers the kind of ground floor entry that ETH and SOL delivered to their earliest investors years ago.

The bottom line

The Fear and Greed Index at 20 screams that a bottom is forming, and the best crypto to buy now during maximum fear has always been the entry that creates the biggest winners. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.2 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 195% APY staking, over 4 billion burned, and three exchange products close to launch is that entry. The presale window is closing with every hour. Exchange listings are approaching. Once they arrive, this price disappears forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now? Pepeto at $0.000000186 with real exchange products and a proven founder.

Is the crypto bottom in? Fear at 20 historically signals bottoms. Pepeto is positioned to benefit from the recovery.

Is Pepeto safe? SolidProof audited with over 4 billion tokens burned and a PEPE cofounder behind the project.