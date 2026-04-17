Regulatory clarity arrived as the CLARITY Act SEC discussion held on April 16 set a path for digital asset oversight, BTC held $77,285, and SOL reclaimed $90 while altcoin volume rose. The hunt for the best crypto to buy now intensified as institutional desks rotated into early entries before the next leg up. Pepeto sits at the center of that rotation with above $9 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing closing in. The current stage is the last entry tier before exchange trading goes live.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: CLARITY Act Roundtable Sets the Stage for the Next Leg

The Securities and Exchange Commission convened its CLARITY Act roundtable yesterday to define which agency oversees digital assets, marking a step toward removing regulatory uncertainty that has held back institutional flows, per KuCoin via CoinMarketCap. Coinbase Premium also turned positive again as institutions began buying BTC aggressively, with analyst Ted Pillows pointing to a possible push toward $76K provided the $70K floor stays intact, per Coinbase. With BTC at $77,285 and SOL above $90, smart money is scanning for the best crypto to buy now before the regulatory wave triggers the next altcoin rotation.

The Top Tokens to Hold and the Presale Stealing the Cycle

Pepeto: Marketplace Capital Chooses Before Listing

Picking the best crypto to buy now starts with reading where capital flows before headlines hit. A token can double in a session, then unwind once the announcement fades. Most retail wallets show up after the move and pay the top. However, Pepeto hands those wallets the entry institutions usually keep behind closed doors before listing brings retail in.

Pepeto is not asking holders to wait for a future product. The marketplace runs today and every tool serves wallets in the round. Pepeto’s cross chain bridge sends tokens between networks for free, opening the entire market to a presale wallet on a single chain. The PepetoAI risk scorer audits each contract before any swap goes through, surfacing whale dumps and rug code that would drain a position before it closes.

Each tool was designed for first time crypto buyers as much as veterans, putting smaller positions on equal footing with private desks. Staking pays 182% APY for early holders, an extra layer rewarding wallets that moved before the listing reprices everything.

Outlets covering presale flows tag Pepeto as the asymmetric position of the cycle, with analysts pointing to a 100x payoff once Binance trading replaces the round price. The active tier prints $0.0000001864 and the count crossed $9 million from wallets that bought when the fear gauge was still red. The Binance listing is days out, the SolidProof audit cleared every contract, and the calendar is the only thing standing between this entry and the listing reprice.

Bitcoin Holds $77K With Institutions Buying

BTC trades at $77,285 with Coinbase Premium positive as institutions buy every retest, per CoinDesk. Analysts target $76K provided $70K holds, with the 2026 Coinpedia range placing BTC between $100K and $180K. The setup is bullish, but a $1.4 trillion cap means even a clean push to $100K delivers around 33%, far from presale multiples for anyone hunting the best crypto to buy now.

Solana Reclaims $90 With RWA Ecosystem at $1.64B

SOL trades at $89 after reclaiming $90, with RSI neutral at 48 and the 200 day SMA at $130, leaving room before resistance, per DigitalCoinPrice. DeepSeek AI projects a $180 to $220 bull case for late 2026 if Bitcoin presses higher and altcoin season builds. Solana’s RWA ecosystem just hit $1.64 billion, but a $50 billion cap caps near term upside, and even hitting the bull target only doubles capital, short of presale multiples.## Conclusion: The Best Crypto to Buy Now Is Still Open Before Listing

The hunt for the best crypto to buy now points the same direction every cycle: capital arriving before the crowd takes the biggest return. Pepeto sits one Binance approval away from a setup analysts model at a 100x repricing. For buyers tracking today’s market signals, locking the entry before listing separates holders cashing the move from those reading about it. BTC was cheap before it exploded, the wallets that bought during fear built the wealth that defined the cycle, and the Pepeto official website still hosts that same entry, but every day waiting is a day someone else takes the seat.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in 2026?

Pepeto is the best crypto to buy now with $9M raised, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Why is Pepeto trending alongside BTC and SOL?

Pepeto runs an audited exchange with above $9 million raised during fear, signaling smart money rotating into the next 100x play.

How high can Pepeto go after Binance trading begins?

Analysts target a 100x climb when Binance lists Pepeto and exchange volume floods the market. Visit the Pepeto official website.