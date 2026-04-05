JPMorgan projects Bitcoin could reach $170,000 and Fundstrat targets $250,000, but the companies that mine BTC are selling 15,000 coins and pivoting toward AI because margins tightened too far. The best crypto to buy now is the one that benefits from both trends: institutional targets rising while presale entries offer extreme distance large caps cannot deliver.

The Fear and Greed Index reads 9. Pepeto has taken in more than $8 million with a Binance listing approaching, and Pepe exploded making the earliest holders the biggest returns of their lives, which is why the same pattern forming inside Pepeto keeps pulling capital before the crowd confirms it.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Miners Sell 15,000 BTC and Pivot Toward AI

Public Bitcoin mining companies sold more than 15,000 BTC since October as tighter margins and rising debt forced treasury strategy changes. Firms including Cango, Bitdeer, and Riot Platforms reduced holdings. Separately, JPMorgan projects $170,000 for BTC while Fundstrat targets $250,000. The best crypto to buy now sits at the intersection of those bullish long term targets and the extreme fear that creates the widest presale opportunities.

Entries Positioned for the Recovery and the Presale Leading Them

Pepeto

Pepeto gives everyday traders access to exchange tools designed for the meme coin market. The key difference: the platform already works. Anyone can use the tools today while many projects focus on future roadmaps.

As miners adjust strategies and institutional targets keep climbing, demand for trading tools that protect capital is growing. A contract screening tool checks each coin before purchase so scam tokens never touch the wallet, and a cross chain bridge moves capital between networks without a fee.

Projects combining working products with presale pricing attract the earliest wallets during corrections. More than $8 million entered at $0.000000186 while the Fear and Greed Index reads 9. Every contract SolidProof confirmed, a former Binance lead directing the listing, and staking at 188% APY compounds the position. Analysts project 100x from presale to listing, making Pepeto the best crypto to buy now for wallets seeking the widest confirmed distance.

The right investment in crypto at the right time changes everything. Pepe exploded from its presale price and the earliest holders built the biggest returns of their lives, and the same pattern is visible inside the Pepeto presale before the crowd confirms it because $8 million flowing in during extreme fear is not random but a signal from wallets that recognize the setup.

The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin created Pepeto with 420 trillion supply and a working exchange. Once the Binance listing opens the presale closes, and every wallet that paused pays the listing price to ones that moved while the entry was available.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades near $66,700 with $93 billion in ETF holdings and JPMorgan projecting $170,000. Miners sold 15,000 BTC since October as margins tightened. A move to $170,000 delivers roughly 153%, a strong large cap return but one that could take years while the best crypto to buy now with a confirmed listing compresses greater distance into one event.

XRP

XRP holds near $1.28 with ETF inflows at $1.26 billion and the Mastercard partnership expanding payment utility. A recovery to $2.40 delivers about 82%, strong for a top ten token but the kind of distance that requires months while a presale to Binance listing delivers multiples in a single event.

Conclusion

The best crypto to buy now debate keeps running, but the pattern that matters already played out once. Pepe exploded from nothing and the wallets that acted early made returns that changed their entire financial lives, and the same cofounder built Pepeto with live exchange tools and $8 million committed during fear before the crowd arrived. Analysts project 100x to listing, and the Pepeto official website is where that entry exists before the Binance listing permanently removes it.

Why would $8 million keep flowing in during extreme fear without a reason, and entering now while the pattern is visible but the crowd has not confirmed it is how to be on the right side when the listing answers the question for everyone else.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What makes a token the best crypto to buy now?

Working tools, a verified audit, confirmed listing, and presale pricing during extreme fear create the widest distance to returns this cycle.

Why are Bitcoin miners selling their reserves?

Tighter margins, rising debt, and the pivot to AI infrastructure forced mining companies to sell 15,000 BTC since October.

Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now for this cycle?

Analysts project 100x to listing, making Pepeto the best crypto to buy now with $8 million committed during extreme fear and a confirmed Binance listing.