Core CPI rose just 0.2% in March, below forecast, and Bitcoin gained as the data gave risk assets room to breathe. The best crypto to buy now question sharpens every time macro conditions improve, because sidelined capital starts looking for entries with the widest return gap.

While BTC trades near $73,600 and ADA holds around $0.25, Pepeto has collected above $8.1M from wallets that understood the confirmed Binance listing before cooling inflation pushed capital back into crypto.

Core CPI Comes in Below Forecast as Bitcoin Responds

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported core CPI rose 0.2% in March, below the 0.3% consensus, while headline inflation came in at 0.9% driven by energy costs. CoinDesk reported Bitcoin gained as rate cut expectations improved. CNBC noted softer inflation historically pushes institutional capital into risk assets. For investors searching for the best crypto to buy now, the print removes a key macro barrier that kept capital on the sidelines.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepeto’s Tools Beat BTC and ADA Ceilings

Pepeto: Live Exchange Tools and Binance Listing Before the Crowd

While cooling inflation builds the macro case for crypto, Pepeto builds something immediately useful, a live exchange toolkit that swaps tokens at zero cost and scores every contract for risk. (S1) The zero fee swap engine runs across every chain, and you do not need technical knowledge to use it.

(S2) The PepetoAI risk scorer reads every smart contract from entry to exit, flagging traps before capital touches them. (S3) The presale sits at $0.000000186 with above $8.1M raised and the confirmed Binance listing drawing wallets that understand early stage advantage. (S4) A $15,000 position staked at 185% APY grows into $29,400 in yearly returns while the listing approaches.

(S5) After closing, Pepeto launches on Binance with a former exchange expert on the dev team, each listing bringing fresh buyers to 420 trillion tokens audited by SolidProof. (S6) The best crypto to buy now is always the one where the presale price has an expiration date. (S7) The legend who brought the original Pepe token to life assembled every contract here, and entering during presale is the most strategic entry before the listing opens. (S8) See the project at the presale page before this window closes.

Bitcoin Trades Near $73,600 With Institutional Backing

BTC trades near $73,600 with a $1.33 trillion market cap after spot ETF inflows hit $471 million in a single day, per CoinGecko. The math from $73,600 to the bullish target of $109,000 is roughly 1.5x, a strong outcome for the largest crypto asset but the same capital creates 100x returns at the presale level.

Cardano Holds $0.25 With Cycle Targets Ahead

ADA trades near $0.25 with a $14 billion market cap, sitting 87% below its all time high of $3.10, per CoinMarketCap. Analysts target $2.00 to $3.50, roughly a 5x to 9x if the bull run delivers. Cardano’s development has accelerated, but the capital needed to push $14 billion meaningfully is the capital that creates outsized returns at presale level.

Conclusion

Core CPI below forecast tells the best crypto to buy now audience that the macro wall is crumbling and capital flows back into risk assets, and projects with confirmed listings absorb that capital first. BTC and ADA are credible, but 1.5x from $73,600 and 5x from $0.25 are returns that presale math dwarfs.

More than $8.1M already entered through the Pepeto official website while the market waited for this inflation signal, proving the sharpest wallets positioned before the data arrived. The Pepe cofounder plus working exchange tools plus a confirmed Binance listing is the rarest combination crypto produces once per cycle, and the wallets inside are positioned for the return that only this combination delivers. The reader’s presale entry puts their money in that same position, and the listing turns that entry into the return everyone else spends 2026 chasing.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale



FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto stands out with live exchange tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and above $8.1M raised. Working products plus a Pepe cofounder plus a clear listing catalyst make it the strongest entry available.

How does cooling inflation affect the best crypto to buy now?

Softer CPI improves rate cut expectations and pushes capital into risk assets. Projects with confirmed listings like Pepeto benefit first as new money enters the market.

Why does Pepeto offer better returns than BTC or ADA?

BTC targets 1.5x and ADA targets 5x from current levels. Pepeto is at presale pricing with a Binance listing confirmed. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.