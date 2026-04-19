eToro just acquired self custody wallet provider Zengo for $70 million, bringing advanced wallet technology in house for a trading network that generated $12.98 billion in crypto revenue last year. The move confirms that the biggest names in retail trading are spending real capital to own the infrastructure layer. Bitcoin tests $75,200 while Dogecoin stalls below $0.10, and the best crypto to buy in April 2026 is the token sitting at presale pricing before a confirmed exchange listing, where Pepeto is attracting early wallets right now.

eToro Acquires Zengo for $70M as Retail Infrastructure Gets Rebuilt

eToro agreed to acquire Zengo, a non custodial wallet using multi party computation to protect funds without seed phrases, in a deal valued at roughly $70 million, according to CoinDesk. The acquisition brings self custody technology into a network serving millions of users across tokenized assets and prediction markets. Charles Schwab also confirmed it will launch spot crypto trading in the first half of 2026, according to Fortune. These moves tell investors the retail trading layer is being rebuilt from the ground up, and the best crypto to buy in April 2026 gets listed into this expanding infrastructure while still priced at fractions of a cent.

Best Crypto to Buy in April 2026 and the Coins Competing for Returns

Pepeto

The best crypto to buy in April 2026 sits where regulatory clarity, institutional infrastructure, and retail adoption meet at a presale price that will not exist after the listing opens.

The PepetoAI risk scorer grades every trade before the position opens, giving wallets a protection layer most retail traders never had. The zero fee swap engine removes trading costs across every chain, so every dollar stays in the position instead of disappearing into fees. Both tools are live and audited by SolidProof, conceived by the founder who originated Pepe with core engineering led by a former Binance specialist.

The presale secured over $9.2 million at a token price of $0.0000001865, and the confirmed Binance listing means every token bought during this window will be repriced upward when exchange trading starts. The best crypto to buy in April 2026 is not the coin recovering from losses, it is the entry that converts presale pricing into listing returns, and this window shrinks daily.

Bitcoin: $75K Recovery Is Real, Multiples Stay Bounded

BTC hit $78,268 on April 18 before settling near $75,000, its highest level since February, according to CoinGecko. The recovery follows six months between $60,000 and $78,000 after the October 2025 record of $126,198. Morgan Stanley’s ETF launch and Goldman Sachs’ filing confirm structural institutional demand, but from $75,000 to $100,000 is a 30% return. Bitcoin anchors every crypto portfolio, but recovering from a drawdown and building wealth from an early entry are different outcomes.

Dogecoin: DOGE Stalls Below $0.10

DOGE trades near $0.094 after failing to reclaim $0.10, which has acted as resistance since March, according to CoinGecko. The MACD histogram is contracting and RSI hovers near neutral at 48, signaling recovery is unlikely unless DOGE closes above its 50 day moving average. Even a move to $0.15 is roughly 53%, but the $14 billion cap means every rally meets the same overhead selling that has capped price for months.

Conclusion

Bitcoin reclaiming $75,200 on institutional ETF demand and geopolitical relief proves the market foundation is getting stronger, and the best crypto to buy in April 2026 sits where that strength meets an entry price only presale holders can access. Dogecoin’s community keeps the token alive, but recovering from losses and building wealth from an early position are different paths, and every cycle the wallets that finished richest held their blue chips and locked one early entry nobody else spotted.

Pepeto is the clearest opportunity of 2026, with $9.2 million raised, a working zero fee exchange, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing that ends presale pricing permanently. The traders who moved first on entries like this close the cycle with positions that changed everything, and the data on how presales perform after confirmed listings speaks for itself while everyone else carries the weight of knowing they found the Pepeto official website early and waited too long.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy in April 2026?

Bitcoin’s recovery to $75,200 confirms market strength. The best crypto to buy in April 2026 for asymmetric returns is a presale entry like Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing, a working exchange, and a SolidProof audit.

Will Dogecoin reach $0.10 again?

DOGE trades near $0.094 with resistance at $0.10 and neutral technical indicators. Recovery requires a close above the 50 day moving average, but traders seeking higher returns are watching presales with defined listing catalysts.

What makes Pepeto different from other presale tokens?

Pepeto runs a working zero fee swap engine and AI risk scorer, both audited by SolidProof, with a confirmed Binance listing ahead. Entry is available through the Pepeto official website before exchange trading begins.