Deutsche Borse just purchased a $200 million stake in Kraken, a deal that signals how fast traditional finance is merging with digital asset infrastructure. Solana trades near $88.90 as it tests a support zone that could define the next altcoin move.

Because Pepeto has raised above $8.1 million and carries a confirmed Binance listing, many traders believe the best crypto to buy in April 2026 is not an established coin far below its peak, but a presale that has not yet reached the exchange floor.

Deutsche Borse Takes $200M Stake in Kraken

German stock exchange operator Deutsche Borse acquired a $200 million stake in Kraken, according to Bloomberg, marking one of the largest traditional finance investments into a crypto exchange this year. The deal positions Kraken to expand institutional products across European regulated markets.

CNBC reported that the acquisition follows a wave of similar moves as legacy exchanges rush to add digital asset capabilities before regulation locks the competitive map. For traders asking what the best crypto to buy in April 2026 is, the signal is clear, but the question is where the biggest return gap still exists.

Best Crypto to Buy in April 2026 and Beyond

Pepeto: Traders Count Down to the Listing

Beyond major exchange deals reshaping the market, Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing is one of the key events traders are watching. The fundamentals explain why, because Pepeto raised above $8.1 million while most coins drifted sideways, the team delivered a working product, and wallet counts keep growing week after week. All of these milestones converge around mass appeal at an entry price that will not survive the listing.

Because the PepetoAI risk scorer provides real time trade analysis from entry to exit, Pepeto could become a daily driver tool for traders who need protection against thousands of new tokens launching daily with hidden traps. The cross chain bridge adds a second layer by letting traders move capital across blockchains without delays, so money flows wherever the opportunity sits. At the current price of $0.000000186, the presale window is narrowing and will not exist once the Binance listing opens.

A developer who built the original Pepe crypto is on the founding team, a former Binance expert contributes to the build, and the SolidProof audit confirms the contract is clean. The benefits of entering now outweigh what established coins offer from their current levels, because the gap between presale and listing is the entire early mover advantage.

Solana Price Analysis

Solana trades near $88.90 after dropping 1.5% as altcoins pulled back alongside Bitcoin’s retreat, according to CoinDesk. The network remains one of the fastest in crypto, and the Solana Foundation recently announced a partnership with Triton One to rebuild the chain’s read layer. But SOL sits 68% below its all time high near $260, and closing that distance requires both a full cycle recovery and sustained demand that pushes daily active users well above current levels, a process that could take quarters.

Digitap Presale Review

Digitap positions itself as a tap to earn gaming token that rewards users for engagement inside a Telegram based app. The concept follows a familiar playbook, with viral mechanics designed to grow users quickly before a token launch.

But tap to earn models have struggled to retain users after initial hype fades, and the tokenomics often reward insiders while late participants absorb selling pressure. Without a confirmed exchange listing or revenue generating product, the path forward carries more uncertainty than the branding suggests.

Conclusion

Solana deserves credit as one of the most capable networks in crypto, with speed and developer activity that keep it relevant even at depressed prices.

But sitting 68% below its all time high, the return math from here is capped by the billions required to reclaim old peaks. Pepeto’s presale has cleared above $8.1 million, the Binance listing is confirmed, and the wave of wallets entering signals the crowd is moving before the exchange opens. Once listing goes live, everyone who waited competes for tokens at whatever price the market sets on the Pepeto official website listing candle. The presale floor is available today, and the day the listing opens is the day this entry closes for good.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy in April 2026?

Traders are watching Pepeto alongside Solana, because the presale entry offers a return gap that large cap tokens far below their highs cannot match before a confirmed Binance listing.

Is Solana a good buy at $88.90?

Solana has strong fundamentals, but it trades 68% below its all time high, and closing that gap requires sustained institutional demand and a full market cycle recovery.

How do I enter the Pepeto presale before the listing?

Visit the Pepeto official website to purchase tokens at the current presale price before the Binance listing opens public trading and replaces the floor with exchange pricing.