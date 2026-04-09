Nearly 850,000 BTC were accumulated between $60,000 and $70,000 since January, creating the strongest demand zone of this cycle and proving that the biggest wallets buy when fear controls the market.

That same pattern is playing out in the best crypto presale 2026 category, where capital is flowing into early stage entries while retail waits for permission. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million during a Fear and Greed Index streak below 15, and analysts project 100x once the Binance listing opens trading.

Best Crypto Presale 2026 Watch as 850,000 BTC Pile Into the Strongest Demand Zone of the Cycle

Blockchain data from Glassnode shows that 844,275 BTC were accumulated in the $60,000 to $70,000 range since January 1, bringing total supply in that band to 1.85 million coins, per CoinDesk.

The $70,000 price band now holds 2.2% of total supply, making it the fourth largest concentration zone on the entire chain, as confirmed by Glassnode. Anyone searching for the best crypto presale 2026 should notice that the same wallets buying BTC during fear are the ones splitting capital into entries that offer 100x from a single listing event.

BTC Demand Zone, Presale Leaders, and the Entry That Outpaces Every Large Cap

Pepeto

While whales loaded BTC below $70,000, Pepeto has been pulling in the same kind of committed capital from wallets that finished the math before the crowd arrived. This token is not tracking the BTC bounce, but building an independent case backed by a marketplace that already functions and shields every dollar entering. Even during the presale, this project delivers working tools that give holders an edge no large cap at current prices can match.

The bridge transfers tokens across networks without charging a thing, and the contract checker catches hidden traps before capital commits to a single trade. With the marketplace proven, Pepeto advances toward a Binance listing already confirmed, where the token meets millions of new buyers the day trading begins. The mind that took the original Pepe to $11 billion with no products and identical 420 trillion supply is now building the best crypto presale 2026 with a marketplace the first project never offered. SolidProof examined the full contract set powering the marketplace, and the $8 million that flowed in while the Fear and Greed Index sat below 15 shows committed money finished the calculation.

Once trading opens, the chance to enter at $0.000000186 vanishes for good. Those who entered early collect 186% APY staking rewards that activate when trading begins. Analysts forecast 100x when the presale converts to an open market, and the last stage sold out ahead of schedule with wallets rushing to secure the entry, which means this one fills while the market debates and getting in now is how to be on the winning side.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG positions itself as a layer one project combining directed acyclic graph technology with proof of work mining. The presale draws retail buyers looking for mining exposure at lower entry costs. BlockDAG remains unaudited by a top tier firm and has not confirmed a major exchange listing, making its path to returns dependent on factors not yet delivered.

Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending protocol with a current presale price of $0.04 and a confirmed launch target of $0.06. The project offers overcollateralized borrowing and has completed a Halborn security audit. At its projected launch price, Mutuum offers a 50% return from presale to listing, a meaningful gain for any best crypto presale 2026 contender but a fraction of what a confirmed Binance listing delivers.

Conclusion

The 850,000 BTC accumulated below $70,000 confirms that the biggest wallets in crypto are buying during the deepest fear this cycle has produced, and the same pattern is repeating across the best crypto presale 2026 category where committed capital flows while retail hesitates.

The presale price is the entry that turns into the return everyone talks about afterward, and the last stage sold out ahead of schedule with wallets rushing to secure the position. This one fills while the market reads, and entering through the Pepeto official website while the presale still accepts wallets is how to land on the winning side before the Binance launch shuts the door on the one entry this cycle offered.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto presale 2026 right now?

Pepeto with more than $8 million raised, a working exchange, and a confirmed Binance listing leads the best crypto presale 2026 category. The Pepeto official website has full details.

Why are whales buying BTC below $70,000?

Glassnode data shows 850,000 BTC accumulated in the $60,000 to $70,000 range since January, creating the strongest demand zone of the cycle as large wallets position for the recovery.

Is Pepeto the best crypto presale 2026 for 100x returns?

Pepeto at presale levels with a confirmed Binance listing and 100x projections from analysts offers a return path that BlockDAG and Mutuum Finance cannot match at their current stage.