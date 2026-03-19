One of the main pieces of crypto news today is that approximately $8.7 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire, representing one of the biggest crypto derivatives settlements of the year. Traders are preparing for potential short term price swings in the aftermath. But due to this volatility, projects like Pepeto are turning heads as market participants look for alternatives to build the best crypto portfolio.

Pepeto should not be impacted by options expiry because its value comes from real exchange products, not market speculation. The presale has raised $8.1M at $0.000000186, and the community is projecting massive gains once exchange listings begin. This is the same pattern whales followed with BONK. They accumulated at the bottom while retail panicked over market headlines, and then BONK exploded over 100X. Now whales are building positions in Pepeto for the best crypto portfolio heading into the bull run.

$8.7 billion in crypto options set to expire

Approximately $8.7 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options contracts are scheduled to expire, representing one of the largest cryptocurrency derivatives settlement events of the year. Bitcoin makes up the bulk with over $7.7 billion from over 114,000 contracts. Traders are watching the max pain price levels closely.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin approached $74,000 with the total altcoin market cap reaching $1.1 trillion. Open interest surged 8% to $112 billion.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $73,717 on March 17 while Ethereum held near $2,317 and now on 18 March Bitcoin is trading around $71,280 and Ethereum sits at $2,119

Alternatives that deserve a spot in the best crypto portfolio

Pepeto: The project that keeps on giving

Poor market conditions and low performance from BTC and ETH put more spotlight on alternatives for the best crypto portfolio. Pepeto is one of those projects that started gaining attention for its real exchange utility. Hype really took off when the team announced that all three exchange products are close to ready for launch.

With $8.1M raised at $0.000000186, the latest updates are only adding fuel to the massive return projections that have been building for months. The team is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are designed to make trading safer, more consistent, and more profitable for everyday users.

The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, staking at 196% APY rewards holders, and the PEPE cofounder behind this already built a coin worth $7 billion. With an updated roadmap and exchange listings approaching, the community’s projections for massive returns are only getting louder. For the best crypto portfolio in 2026, Pepeto at presale pricing is the position whales are building, just like they did with BONK before its 100X explosion.

Hyperliquid: HYPE could be due for a bounce

HYPE is trading at approximately $40 on March 18 after recent volatility. Some traders think HYPE might be a solid buy for the best crypto portfolio right now. The recent shakeout cleared weaker holders, and big players may be ready to move back in. If HYPE can close above key resistance, bearish pressure should ease. However, if support fails, the next area to watch is significantly lower. For the best crypto portfolio, Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers a completely different return tier.

Chainlink: What is moving LINK?

LINK is trading at around $9.29 on March 18 with quiet price action. Still, positive developments are happening for Chainlink with growing institutional adoption. If the price stays above key support, LINK could reach higher levels. But for the best crypto portfolio focused on massive returns, LINK at a $5.6 billion market cap offers modest upside compared to Pepeto at ground floor presale pricing.

Final words: Do not let the noise get to you

The dollar math tells the whole story for the best crypto portfolio. At $0.000000186, a $1,000 buy gives you over 5.3 billion Pepeto tokens. If the price reaches $0.00005 after listing, that becomes over $26,000. At $0.0001, it crosses $53,000. Options expiring and market volatility may look scary, but there are always alternatives, and the smart move is to position early in projects like Pepeto. The whales who built their best crypto portfolio by buying BONK at the bottom are now doing the same with Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1M raised, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and three exchange products close to launch.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale\

FAQs

What is Pepeto and why is it trending? Pepeto is an exchange ecosystem with three products close to launch. $8.1M raised at $0.000000186 before listings.

How does the options expiry affect Pepeto? It does not. Pepeto’s value comes from real exchange products, not market speculation or derivatives.

How much could $1,000 in Pepeto return? At $0.000000186 you get 5.3 billion tokens. A move to $0.00005 turns that into over $26,000.