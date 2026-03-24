Bitmine just disclosed 4.66 million ETH worth $11 billion in total holdings, and the chairman said the crypto slump is nearing its end. When the second largest corporate crypto treasury buys 65,000 ETH in a single week during fear, they are building the best crypto portfolio for the recovery and telling you to do the same. Pepeto crossed the $8 million milestone in its presale, secured a SolidProof audit, and has the cofounder of the original Pepe coin building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team. The best crypto portfolio in 2026 needs Pepeto because the Binance listing will make the presale price explode.

Best Crypto Portfolio Gets a Signal as Bitmine Crosses $11 Billion in Crypto Holdings

Bitmine disclosed total holdings of $11 billion on March 23, including 4.66 million ETH and $1.1 billion in cash, according to CoinDesk. Chairman Tom Lee said ETH outperformed equities by 2,450 basis points since the Iran war started. Chainwire confirmed Bitmine bought 65,341 ETH last week alone. The institutional money is buying through the fear because they know the recovery is coming, and the best crypto portfolio adds the entries that multiply the most when that recovery arrives.

Best Crypto Portfolio Picks: Where the Listing Multiplies What the Recovery Cannot

Pepeto

Pepeto has crossed more than $8 million raised in its presale, and the crypto community that keeps growing through every selloff is proof that this is not a short lived trend. Every wallet that entered verified the SolidProof audit, checked the former Binance expert on the dev team, and confirmed the exchange tools work before committing a single dollar. That kind of demand during fear is not hype. It is the best crypto portfolio position being built while the rest of the market reads headlines.

The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion is behind Pepeto with a full exchange this time. PepetoSwap removes trading fees and the bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost. These products run today, protecting wallets inside from the costs that drain retail every cycle.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions daily for every wallet inside. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero products, and matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x with better infrastructure behind it. The Binance listing is the event that turns Pepeto holders into the success stories of this cycle. Every wallet that got in at presale pricing will be holding a position the rest of the market spends the next year trying to buy at a higher price. The the portfolio that wins in 2026 has Pepeto in it, and the wallets that do not add it before the listing will spend this cycle watching from outside while Pepeto holders celebrate.

BNB

BNB trades at $638 with Binance’s ecosystem dominance supporting it through the selloff, according to CoinMarketCap. A return to its all time high near $794 is roughly 24%. BNB belongs in the a strong allocation for stability, but 24% on a $93 billion market cap will not make anyone rich. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x on listing day, and that is the position that changes financial situations.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin sits at $0.09, down 87% from its $0.73 all time high, according to CoinGecko. T. Rowe Price filed to include DOGE in its $1.8 trillion crypto ETF. Even $0.20 by Q4 is roughly 2x. DOGE adds meme exposure to the the ideal crypto allocation, but 2x from $0.09 will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing is the event that produces the multiples DOGE needs years to deliver.

Best Crypto Portfolio for 2026: Why Pepeto Is the Position That Changes Everything

Bitmine is loading $11 billion because they see the recovery coming. BNB will gain 24%. DOGE will gain 2x. Both belong in the a portfolio built for gains for stability, but neither will make you rich. Pepeto will. The Binance listing turns presale entries into open market positions, and the wallets that got in at presale pricing will be the ones the rest of the market wishes they were. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and every day you wait is one day closer to the listing erasing this price permanently.

Add the the right portfolio position before the Binance listing

FAQs

What should the best crypto portfolio include in 2026?

The a winning portfolio needs BTC and ETH for stability plus Pepeto for the multiples. Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a Binance listing approaching.

Does Pepeto belong in the best crypto portfolio right now?

Yes. Pepeto has a SolidProof audit, the cofounder of Pepe, and live exchange tools. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x is the math on listing day.

How does Pepeto compare to BNB and DOGE as a portfolio addition?

BNB targets 24%. DOGE targets 2x. Pepeto targets 150x on listing day. The the strongest portfolio adds the entry that changes the portfolio, not just grows it.