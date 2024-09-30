Azerbaijan achieved a historic milestone in a prestigious international ranking

Azerbaijan has entered the group of the most advanced countries with very high EGDI in the UN E-Government Survey for the first time

On September 17, 2024, at a press conference dedicated to the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI), it was announced that Azerbaijan has reached a historic milestone in its digital government journey. The country has advanced by 9 positions since 2022, securing the 74th place among 193 member countries featured in the report. In the latest edition of the report, Azerbaijan has joined the prestigious group of countries with a “Very High EGDI” rating by receiving a record high score of 0.7607 points (on a scale ranging from zero to one), placing itself among the top-performing nations in digital government development.

UN’s E-Government Development Index, published biannually, evaluates the progress of digital government across all member states. The 2024 edition of the index covers data up to May of 2023.

Azerbaijan has made progress across key areas of the report including online public services, eParticipation and the telecommunication infrastructure. The EGDI states that the country’s performance has significantly improved showing a growth of 21% in both the Online Services Index (OSI) and the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII). For the first time, Azerbaijan also achieved significant progress in the eParticipation Index (EPI) with a remarkable 28% increase, propelling it from the 98th to the 88th rank.

This leap in rankings reflects the successful implementation of Azerbaijan’s Digital Development Strategy that happened over the past two years. A significant contribution to this success was made by the coordinated efforts of the relevant state institutions, knowledge exchange with international experts and the rollout of various digital government solutions. Notably, the large-scale “Online Azerbaijan” project, which ensures broadband coverage across the entire country, have been instrumental in driving this progress.

Azerbaijan’s progress in the realm of e-governance is also reflected in its commitment to building a robust cybersecurity framework. As the country expands its digital services, ensuring the security and privacy of citizens’ data has become paramount. The Azerbaijani government has implemented various measures to enhance cybersecurity, including the establishment of national cybersecurity policies and the creation of dedicated agencies to monitor and respond to potential threats. These efforts are critical in fostering trust among users, encouraging them to utilize online services with confidence. Furthermore, continuous training and capacity-building initiatives for government employees in cybersecurity practices are being prioritized, ensuring that the workforce is equipped to manage digital risks effectively.

In addition to technological advancements, Azerbaijan is placing significant emphasis on digital literacy programs to ensure that all citizens can benefit from the digital transformation. Recognizing that access to technology alone is insufficient, the government has launched initiatives aimed at improving digital skills among the population, particularly in rural areas. These programs include workshops, online courses, and community outreach efforts designed to educate citizens about using digital tools and services effectively. By promoting digital literacy, Azerbaijan aims to bridge the digital divide, empowering all citizens to participate fully in the digital economy and society. As a result, the government’s multi-faceted approach not only enhances service delivery but also fosters a more informed and engaged citizenry, ultimately contributing to the nation’s long-term development goals and social cohesion.