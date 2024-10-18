Georgia Partners with Edsby to Launch National Learning Management System for K-12 Education

TORONTO, CANADA – Edsby, a leading K-12 education software provider based in Canada, has been selected by the Ministry of Education, Science, and Youth of Georgia to implement a nationwide learning management system (LMS). This initiative forms part of the I2Q (Innovations in Education for Quality Learning) program, a major educational reform project supported by the World Bank. The program aims to modernize the education system for Georgia’s 600,000 K-12 students, ensuring equitable access to high-quality learning resources.

About Georgia: A Strategic Nation at the Crossroads of Europe and Asia

Georgia, located at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, shares borders with Russia, Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, with the Black Sea forming its western edge. Known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic landscapes, Georgia has prioritized education reform in recent years as part of its national development strategy. The I2Q initiative reflects the country’s commitment to improving the quality of teaching and learning, ensuring that students in both urban and rural areas benefit from modern educational tools.

Edsby: A Trusted Name in K-12 Educational Technology

Founded in 2010, Edsby has earned a global reputation for providing innovative digital platforms that foster collaboration and communication among students, teachers, and parents. The Edsby platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including grade management, attendance tracking, digital assessments, and real-time communication tools. Its design emphasizes ease of use, personalized learning, and engagement across educational communities. Over the years, Edsby has received more than 80 industry awards for excellence in educational technology.

Edsby has also proven itself capable of managing large-scale, national implementations. Its LMS is currently used in New Zealand to support 800,000 K-12 students, teachers, and parents—experience that makes it an ideal partner for Georgia’s ambitious education reforms.

Partnering with Orient Logic to Build the Future of Georgian Education

The Georgian Ministry of Education selected Edsby after a rigorous international Quality-Based Selection (QBS) process. The Canadian company will collaborate with local technology integrator, Orient Logic, to deploy the LMS across Georgia’s public schools. The system is designed to meet the unique needs of the country’s educational curriculum, offering both synchronous and asynchronous learning options, as well as activity-based methods.

Pilot testing will begin in 2025, with plans for nationwide rollout shortly thereafter. The platform aims to empower teachers to tailor lessons to individual student needs, engage parents through real-time progress updates, and foster inclusive, lifelong learning.

“We are honored to be part of Georgia’s transformative education journey,” said John Myers, CEO of Edsby. “Our LMS platform will enable personalized and flexible learning, aligned with the goals of the I2Q initiative. We’re excited to work with the Georgian Ministry and Orient Logic to provide tools that will benefit students, teachers, and families across the country.”

Alexander Bagratia, CEO of Orient Logic, also praised the project’s potential impact. “This partnership with Edsby marks a turning point in the modernization of Georgian education. The new LMS will equip educators and students with world-class tools, driving educational excellence and improving outcomes nationwide.”

The I2Q Initiative: A Blueprint for Educational Success

Georgia’s I2Q initiative is a comprehensive, six-year program that focuses on raising educational standards, promoting inclusivity, and expanding access to quality learning. The introduction of the Edsby LMS plays a pivotal role in achieving these objectives by ensuring that schools across the country can adopt modern teaching methods and personalized learning approaches.

The national LMS will not only enhance classroom experiences but also enable parents to become more involved in their children’s education through real-time access to performance data and communication tools. The platform’s scalability ensures it can grow alongside Georgia’s evolving educational needs, setting a new standard for education in the region.

A Model for Digital Learning Transformation

Once fully implemented, Georgia’s LMS will serve as a regional model for digital learning transformation, comparable in scope to Edsby’s deployment in New Zealand. With the support of Edsby and Orient Logic, Georgia aims to become a leader in educational innovation, equipping its students with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

This partnership represents not only a leap forward for Georgian education but also underscores Edsby’s ongoing commitment to making high-quality education accessible worldwide. As Edsby’s platform connects students, teachers, and parents, it reaffirms the company’s mission to foster meaningful, lifelong learning experiences—one school, one classroom, and one student at a time.