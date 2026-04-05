Axolt Introduces AI Bill and PO Capture to Streamline AP Automation

Eliminating manual finance workflows and bringing real-time control to Accounts Payable
The Reality of Accounts Payable Today
Most finance leaders believe their Accounts Payable function is digital.
Invoices arrive by email.
Systems are in place.
Workflows exist.
On the surface, everything appears modern.
However, if you observe how invoices are actually processed, a different picture emerges.
- Data is still manually entered
- Purchase Orders are checked manually
- Approvals require follow-ups
- Errors are corrected after the fact
This is not automation. It is manual work supported by digital tools.
The Core Problem: AP Is Still Human-Dependent
Accounts Payable continues to rely heavily on human interpretation of documents.
An invoice is not treated as structured data.
It is treated as a file that must be read, understood, and entered into a system.
This creates a chain of inefficiencies.
Data Entry Bottlenecks
Finance teams spend a significant amount of time entering:
- Supplier details
- Invoice numbers
- Line items
- Tax values
Even with OCR tools, errors remain common and require validation.
Purchase Order Matching Delays
Matching invoices with Purchase Orders should be straightforward.
In practice, it is not.
- Missing PO references
- Differences in pricing or quantity
- Partial deliveries
These issues require investigation and manual intervention.
Approval Inefficiencies
Approvals are one of the largest sources of delay.
Invoices are often:
- Waiting in inboxes
- Pending manager review
- Lost in communication threads
Finance teams spend considerable time following up rather than processing.
Lack of Real-Time Visibility
Finance leaders often lack immediate answers to basic questions:
- What are current liabilities
- Which invoices are pending
- What is the real-time cash position
The reason is simple. Data is incomplete until processing is finished.
Error Propagation
A single incorrect entry can lead to:
- Incorrect payments
- Supplier disputes
- Reconciliation challenges
These issues extend beyond AP and affect financial reporting.
Scaling Challenges
As businesses grow, invoice volumes increase.
However, the process does not evolve.
The result is predictable.
- More invoices require more staff
- Costs increase linearly
- Efficiency does not improve
Why Traditional AP Automation Falls Short
Many organisations attempt to solve these problems through:
- OCR tools
- Workflow software
- ERP integrations
While these solutions improve certain aspects, they do not address the root issue.
They still depend on:
- Data extraction
- Validation
- Synchronisation across systems
This means:
- Delays remain
- Errors persist
- Visibility is limited
The architecture itself is the problem.
A Shift in Approach: From Processing to Intelligence
The future of Accounts Payable is not about processing documents faster.
It is about eliminating manual interpretation entirely.
Invoices should not be processed.
They should be understood automatically and converted into structured data.
This is the shift from automation to intelligence.
Introducing Axolt AI Bill and PO Capture
Axolt introduces AI Bill and PO Capture as part of its Salesforce-native ERP platform.
This is not an add-on or external integration.
It is embedded directly within the system where financial and operational decisions are made.
AI Bill Capture: From Document to Data Instantly
Invoices can arrive in any format:
- Email attachments
- Scanned documents
Axolt uses AI to:
- Read the invoice
- Extract key data
- Structure it within Salesforce
Captured Data Includes
- Supplier information
- Invoice number and date
- Line items
- Tax details
- Total amounts
No manual entry is required.
The invoice becomes structured data immediately.
Intelligent PO Matching
Axolt connects invoices directly to Purchase Orders.
The system:
- Identifies relevant PO references
- Matches line items automatically
- Detects discrepancies
It handles real-world scenarios such as:
- Partial deliveries
- Price differences
- Quantity mismatches
Instead of stopping the process, it isolates exceptions.
Exception-Based Processing
Traditional AP processes treat every invoice as requiring review.
Axolt changes this model.
- Standard invoices are processed automatically
- Only exceptions require human attention
This significantly reduces workload and increases efficiency.
Automated Approval Workflows
Approvals are managed through predefined rules.
Invoices are routed based on:
- Value thresholds
- Departments
- Approval hierarchies
Approvals occur within Salesforce.
There is no need for follow-ups or manual tracking.
Real-Time Financial Visibility
Because all activity occurs within a single platform, finance teams gain immediate visibility.
They can see:
- Outstanding liabilities
- Invoice status
- Cash flow impact
This enables faster and more accurate decision-making.
No Integration Dependency
Most AP automation tools rely on integration with ERP systems.
This introduces:
- Data synchronisation delays
- Reconciliation challenges
- System complexity
Axolt operates natively within Salesforce.
There is:
- One data model
- One system
- No synchronisation required
This eliminates delay at the architectural level.
End-to-End Financial Integration
Accounts Payable is not an isolated function.
It is connected to:
- Procurement
- Inventory
- Financial reporting
Axolt unifies these processes.
An invoice is linked directly to:
- Purchase Orders
- Goods received
- Financial records
This creates a complete and accurate financial picture.
A Practical Comparison
Traditional AP Workflow
- Invoice received
- Data entered manually
- PO verified manually
- Approval requested
- Follow-ups required
- Invoice posted
Processing time is measured in days.
Axolt AI Workflow
- Invoice received
- AI captures and structures data
- PO matched automatically
- Exceptions identified
- Approved through workflow
- Posted instantly
Processing time is reduced to minutes.
Business Impact
Reduced Operational Cost
- Less manual work
- Lower headcount dependency
- Reduced processing cost per invoice
Faster Processing Cycles
- Immediate data capture
- Automated workflows
- No bottlenecks
Improved Supplier Relationships
- Faster approvals
- Timely payments
- Fewer disputes
Higher Data Accuracy
- Reduced human error
- Consistent data structure
- Reliable reporting
Scalable Finance Operations
The system scales without requiring proportional increases in staff.
Why This Matters Now
Finance teams are under increasing pressure to:
- Deliver real-time insights
- Reduce operational costs
- Improve accuracy
Traditional AP processes cannot meet these demands.
AI-driven automation is no longer optional.
It is required for competitive operations.
Strategic Perspective
Accounts Payable is evolving from a back-office function to a strategic capability.
Organisations that modernise AP gain:
- Better financial control
- Faster decision-making
- Improved operational efficiency
The Axolt Advantage
Axolt delivers:
- AI Bill Capture
- Intelligent PO Matching
- Exception-based workflows
- Native Salesforce architecture
- Real-time financial visibility
The problem in Accounts Payable is not the number of invoices.
It is the reliance on manual interpretation.
With AI-driven capture and native integration:
- Invoices are processed automatically
- Finance teams focus on decisions
- Businesses operate with real-time accuracy
Accounts Payable should not be a bottleneck.
It should be a source of control and insight.
Axolt enables this shift by transforming AP from a manual process into an intelligent, real-time system built directly on Salesforce.