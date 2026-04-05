Axolt Introduces AI Bill and PO Capture to Streamline AP Automation

Eliminating manual finance workflows and bringing real-time control to Accounts Payable

The Reality of Accounts Payable Today

Most finance leaders believe their Accounts Payable function is digital.

Invoices arrive by email.

Systems are in place.

Workflows exist.

On the surface, everything appears modern.

However, if you observe how invoices are actually processed, a different picture emerges.

Data is still manually entered

Purchase Orders are checked manually

Approvals require follow-ups

Errors are corrected after the fact

This is not automation. It is manual work supported by digital tools.

The Core Problem: AP Is Still Human-Dependent

Accounts Payable continues to rely heavily on human interpretation of documents.

An invoice is not treated as structured data.

It is treated as a file that must be read, understood, and entered into a system.

This creates a chain of inefficiencies.

Data Entry Bottlenecks

Finance teams spend a significant amount of time entering:

Supplier details

Invoice numbers

Line items

Tax values

Even with OCR tools, errors remain common and require validation.

Purchase Order Matching Delays

Matching invoices with Purchase Orders should be straightforward.

In practice, it is not.

Missing PO references

Differences in pricing or quantity

Partial deliveries

These issues require investigation and manual intervention.

Approval Inefficiencies

Approvals are one of the largest sources of delay.

Invoices are often:

Waiting in inboxes

Pending manager review

Lost in communication threads

Finance teams spend considerable time following up rather than processing.

Lack of Real-Time Visibility

Finance leaders often lack immediate answers to basic questions:

What are current liabilities

Which invoices are pending

What is the real-time cash position

The reason is simple. Data is incomplete until processing is finished.

Error Propagation

A single incorrect entry can lead to:

Incorrect payments

Supplier disputes

Reconciliation challenges

These issues extend beyond AP and affect financial reporting.

Scaling Challenges

As businesses grow, invoice volumes increase.

However, the process does not evolve.

The result is predictable.

More invoices require more staff

Costs increase linearly

Efficiency does not improve

Why Traditional AP Automation Falls Short

Many organisations attempt to solve these problems through:

OCR tools

Workflow software

ERP integrations

While these solutions improve certain aspects, they do not address the root issue.

They still depend on:

Data extraction

Validation

Synchronisation across systems

This means:

Delays remain

Errors persist

Visibility is limited

The architecture itself is the problem.

A Shift in Approach: From Processing to Intelligence

The future of Accounts Payable is not about processing documents faster.

It is about eliminating manual interpretation entirely.

Invoices should not be processed.

They should be understood automatically and converted into structured data.

This is the shift from automation to intelligence.

Introducing Axolt AI Bill and PO Capture

Axolt introduces AI Bill and PO Capture as part of its Salesforce-native ERP platform.

This is not an add-on or external integration.

It is embedded directly within the system where financial and operational decisions are made.

AI Bill Capture: From Document to Data Instantly

Invoices can arrive in any format:

PDF

Email attachments

Scanned documents

Axolt uses AI to:

Read the invoice

Extract key data

Structure it within Salesforce

Captured Data Includes

Supplier information

Invoice number and date

Line items

Tax details

Total amounts

No manual entry is required.

The invoice becomes structured data immediately.

Intelligent PO Matching

Axolt connects invoices directly to Purchase Orders.

The system:

Identifies relevant PO references

Matches line items automatically

Detects discrepancies

It handles real-world scenarios such as:

Partial deliveries

Price differences

Quantity mismatches

Instead of stopping the process, it isolates exceptions.

Exception-Based Processing

Traditional AP processes treat every invoice as requiring review.

Axolt changes this model.

Standard invoices are processed automatically

Only exceptions require human attention

This significantly reduces workload and increases efficiency.

Automated Approval Workflows

Approvals are managed through predefined rules.

Invoices are routed based on:

Value thresholds

Departments

Approval hierarchies

Approvals occur within Salesforce.

There is no need for follow-ups or manual tracking.

Real-Time Financial Visibility

Because all activity occurs within a single platform, finance teams gain immediate visibility.

They can see:

Outstanding liabilities

Invoice status

Cash flow impact

This enables faster and more accurate decision-making.

No Integration Dependency

Most AP automation tools rely on integration with ERP systems.

This introduces:

Data synchronisation delays

Reconciliation challenges

System complexity

Axolt operates natively within Salesforce.

There is:

One data model

One system

No synchronisation required

This eliminates delay at the architectural level.

End-to-End Financial Integration

Accounts Payable is not an isolated function.

It is connected to:

Procurement

Inventory

Financial reporting

Axolt unifies these processes.

An invoice is linked directly to:

Purchase Orders

Goods received

Financial records

This creates a complete and accurate financial picture.

A Practical Comparison

Traditional AP Workflow

Invoice received Data entered manually PO verified manually Approval requested Follow-ups required Invoice posted

Processing time is measured in days.

Axolt AI Workflow

Invoice received AI captures and structures data PO matched automatically Exceptions identified Approved through workflow Posted instantly

Processing time is reduced to minutes.

Business Impact

Reduced Operational Cost

Less manual work

Lower headcount dependency

Reduced processing cost per invoice

Faster Processing Cycles

Immediate data capture

Automated workflows

No bottlenecks

Improved Supplier Relationships

Faster approvals

Timely payments

Fewer disputes

Higher Data Accuracy

Reduced human error

Consistent data structure

Reliable reporting

Scalable Finance Operations

The system scales without requiring proportional increases in staff.

Why This Matters Now

Finance teams are under increasing pressure to:

Deliver real-time insights

Reduce operational costs

Improve accuracy

Traditional AP processes cannot meet these demands.

AI-driven automation is no longer optional.

It is required for competitive operations.

Strategic Perspective

Accounts Payable is evolving from a back-office function to a strategic capability.

Organisations that modernise AP gain:

Better financial control

Faster decision-making

Improved operational efficiency

The Axolt Advantage

Axolt delivers:

AI Bill Capture

Intelligent PO Matching

Exception-based workflows

Native Salesforce architecture

Real-time financial visibility

The problem in Accounts Payable is not the number of invoices.

It is the reliance on manual interpretation.

With AI-driven capture and native integration:

Invoices are processed automatically

Finance teams focus on decisions

Businesses operate with real-time accuracy

Accounts Payable should not be a bottleneck.

It should be a source of control and insight.

Axolt enables this shift by transforming AP from a manual process into an intelligent, real-time system built directly on Salesforce.