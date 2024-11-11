AVI Systems to purchase Audiovisual Systems Integrator CCS Southeast.

AVI Systems plans to purchase Audiovisual Systems Integrator CCS Southeast.

Takeaway Points

The acquisition will close on Dec. 2, 2024.

Once the acquisition is completed, AVI will employ more than 1,200 professionals across 40 U.S. locations.

CCS Southeast was established by John Doster, CEO, who grew the business into one of the largest AV integrators in the Southeast.

Doster will continue to lead the Jacksonville office as Area Vice President at AVI Systems.

All CCS Southeast employees will become employee-owners at AVI Systems effective Dec. 2, 2024.

Why did AVI Systems want to purchase Audiovisual Systems Integrator CCS Southeast?

AVI Systems on Monday announced it will acquire CCS Southeast, an audiovisual systems integrator that designs, installs and supports technology solutions throughout the Southeast United States. The acquisition includes locations in Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando, Fla., as well as offices in Knoxville, Tenn., and Atlanta, Ga. The acquisition will close on Dec. 2, 2024.

Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems, said, “CCS Southeast has built an incredible business serving customers for more than two decades. I’m impressed with their long-standing reputation assisting education and corporate enterprises. The addition of these five locations serves as a catalyst for our future growth in this region. And Florida is home to many federal government agencies, which AVI Systems can now more easily support with this added presence.”

John Doster, Founder and CEO of CCS Southeast, Audiovisual Systems Integrator, commented, “It’s an exciting step to join one of the world’s leading AV systems integrators, AVI Systems. Our companies have created similar work cultures for employees, and we have always focused our attention on providing the best possible service and support to customers. AVI is a proven leader. To become part of this growing employee-owned company – with capabilities to serve clients anywhere in the world – makes great business sense.”

Who established CCS Southeast?

According to the report, CCS Southeast was established by John Doster, CEO, who grew the business into one of the largest AV integrators in the Southeast. Doster was instrumental in developing a customer base that includes the University of Tennessee, University of North Florida, University of Florida, Web.com, EA Sports, and many others. Doster will continue to lead the Jacksonville office as Area Vice President at AVI Systems.

What happens next after the acquisition?

Once the acquisition is completed, AVI said it will employ more than 1,200 professionals across 40 U.S. locations, with plans to open new facilities in other strategic markets, including Tampa,

All CCS Southeast employees will become employee-owners at AVI Systems effective Dec. 2, 2024, AVI said.

About AVI SYSTEMS

AVI Systems helps organizations create more human impact through the design, deployment and support of audiovisual and unified collaboration systems. With 35 locations in the United States and the ability to do business nearly anywhere in the world, we work with thousands of organizations who value the power of visual communications and strive to enable people and teams to communicate and collaborate. The solutions we create accelerate decision making, improve human interactions and create immersive digital experiences.