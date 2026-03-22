Artificial intelligence (AI) is in demand in almost every industry worldwide. According to a recent report from Persistence Market Research, the global data center market is expected to grow to more than $800 billion in value by the year 2033. The primary factor driving the surge is the increased AI traffic and the need to update and redesign data center infrastructure.

Traditional networking equipment cannot sustain the heavy data traffic that comes from AI usage within modern organizations. Companies that continue to rely on older systems with AI will experience frequent data traffic jams and a super slow networking system. They must construct high-performance infrastructure tailored specifically to accommodate AI, data centers, smart cities, demanding industrial environments, and machine learning workloads of the modern age.

For this reason, organizations are scrambling so hard to develop high-bandwidth network infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation AI and machine learning technologies. Otherwise, a bottleneck forms within the network that limits its functionality.

AurCore Technology: The Next Generation Solution for Network Infrastructure

AurCore Technology Inc. is a U.S.-based networking company that specializes in building next-generation AI and edge performance platforms. It is addressing the AI-related bandwidth issues in legacy enterprise networking systems by developing ultra-fast, high-performance network infrastructure to handle the heavy amounts of AI-driven data and prevent lag. These smart AI solutions for the enterprise come in the form of high-bandwidth network switches that quickly connect thousands of computers and servers together.

“The future of networking is Neo Cloud and next-gen AI Data Centers,” said MC Leo, CEO of AurCore Technology. “AurCore was founded to challenge legacy approaches and deliver modern open infrastructure that allows organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and scale with confidence.”

AurCore’s latest innovations are two high-performance switch platforms called the AES8000 Series 400G AI-Ready Switch and the AES9000 Series 800G Ultra-Performance Switch. These next-generation switch models support the high bandwidth needed for AI data center networks, especially when training large AI models. AurCore aims to deliver a purpose-built approach to addressing the massive-scale AI workloads.

Organizations must train their AI models before they can incorporate them as a functional part of their operations. Training AI models requires transmitting petabytes of data through thousands of individual computing nodes on a nearly daily basis. Traditional networks were never designed to handle this amount of daily bandwidth. The latency bottlenecks and slowness within the system would result in wasting time and money each day.

AurCore has combined hyperscaler-class silicon with an open networking architecture designed for modern AI workloads. The company’s AES8000 and AES9000 series switch models are powerfully driven by Marvell Prestera CX 8500 and Teralynx Switch (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) ASICs. They enable scalable, accelerated organizational infrastructure in cloud data centers for all kinds of heavy workloads, such as edge computing, private data centers, AI training, inference, general-purpose compute, and so on.

Adheres to Open Standards

AurCore’s advanced architecture and new high-bandwidth models help eliminate vendor lock-in by partnering with PalC Networks. The partnership enables support for the open-source network operating system called SONiC, which was originally developed by Microsoft and broadly integrated into hyperscale data centers everywhere.

“We are delivering purposely built open AI infrastructure for today’s enterprise demands,” said Bryan Wang, CTO of AurCore Technology. “By combining advanced hardware with open networking software, AurCore enables organizations to accelerate AI training and inference while maintaining architectural freedom, intelligent telemetry, and continuous performance optimization to yield ROI.”

When technology like this adheres to open standards, it enables hardware and software from different companies to work together in harmony. For instance, an enterprise can buy an AurCore switch and use it alongside equipment and technologies from other brands, such as SONiC. And since SONiC is open-source, a company’s engineers can make modifications or bug fixes to the software to tailor it to their specific needs.

AurCore adheres to open standards because it wants the enterprise to have control over its own network. That way, if a better piece of software or hardware comes along in the future, the “open” aspect of the system will simplify the transition toward this newer technology.

MC Leo: The CEO of AurCore

MC Leo is the founder and CEO of AurCore Technology Inc. He has an extensive background in driving the business side of the technology sector, working as a managing partner for COSPRO Tech Inc. and serving for more than 25 years in various managerial and leadership roles in EnGenius Technologies.

“Previously, at EnGenius Technologies, I contributed to operational excellence and business expansion as GM and Acting COO, overseeing the entire company operation, business development, product sales, and marketing efforts,” according to a mission statement from Leo’s LinkedIn profile. “My dedication to creating value through strategic planning and execution defines my approach to leadership, ensuring impactful results for stakeholders across all ventures.”

Leo’s vast experience as a company leader and developer of enterprise IT solutions made him the perfect person to guide the strategic direction of AurCore Technology. He best demonstrated his successful track record during his tenure at a global top 2 video technology company, where he founded and scaled the networking business unit from the ground up. Under his leadership, the unit established industry technical standards and grew revenue from zero to a whopping $1 billion.

Leo has helped the company develop full-stack networking platforms built on open architecture and hyperscaler-grade silicon for the purpose of delivering scalable infrastructure tailored specifically to the enterprise. And by forming strategic partnerships with specialized engineering companies like PalC Networks, AurCore can now bring a next-generation AI networking solution to global enterprise and cloud data markets.

None of this would have been possible without Leo’s strong background in channel partnerships, business management, sales management, and product management. He works alongside a highly skilled team to drive his strategic initiatives and build growth for his company.

New AurCore Products Debuted at OFC 2026

AurCore demonstrated its latest switch model products at the recent OFC (Optical Networking and Communications) 2026 conference held at the Los Angeles Convention Center March 17th and 19th, 2026. Their product demonstrations were a huge success and encouraged many companies to consider working with AurCore to upgrade their legacy systems in the near future.