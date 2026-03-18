Ather vs Other Electric Scooters: Price, Range & Technology Comparison

Buying an electric scooty today is less about chasing one brochure number and more about matching range, charging, and protection to your daily reality. Use Ather’s published specs as a baseline, then compare any other model you’re considering on the same pillars: electric scooter price, stated range, and ride-impacting technology.
The Ather Range in One Glance
This snapshot shows how Ather positions Rizta for family use and the 450 line for performance.
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Ather model
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Starting price
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Range
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Peak power
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Peak torque
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Top speed
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Battery (installed capacity)
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Home Charging (0-100%)
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Ather Grid
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Rizta s
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₹1,04,999
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IDC 123 km / 159 km
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4.3 kW
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22 Nm
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80 km/h
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IPX7 2.7*/2.9/3.7 kWh
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8 hr 30 min
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Upto 15km/30km in 10 min
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Rizta z
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₹1,30,447
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IDC 123 km / 159 km
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4.3 kW
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22 Nm
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80 km/h
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IPX7 2.7*/2.9/3.7 kWh
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8 hr 30 min
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Upto 15km/30km in 10 min
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450 s
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₹1,19,841
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122 km / 161 km
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5.4 kW
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22 Nm
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90 km/h
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IPX7 2.9 kWh / 3.7 kWh
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7 hr 45 min
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Upto 24km/30km in 10 min
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450 x
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₹1,46,999
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126 km / 161 km
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6.4 kW
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26 Nm
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90 km/h
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IPX7 2.9 kWh / 3.7 kWh
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4 hr 30 min
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Upto 24km/30km in 10 min
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450 Apex
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N/A
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157 km
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7.0 kW
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26 Nm
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100 km/h
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IPX7 3.7 kWh
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5 hr 45 min
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Upto 30km in 10 min
Electric Scooter Price: Compare What You Actually Get
Treat the sticker as step one, then judge whether the spec package fits your routine.
Ather shows two clear entry points: Rizta starts at ₹1,04,999, while the 450 starts at ₹1,19,841. When you compare any other electric scooty, keep it consistent:
Range: Plan Your Week with Confidence
Range should help you predict your commute days and weekend errands, so compare like-for-like on the label used.
Rizta lists IDC 123 km / 159 km, while the 450 family lists Certified ranges: 122 km / 161 km (450), 126 km / 161 km (450 X), and 157 km (450 Apex).
Performance that Matters in Indian Traffic
In the real world, performance is about quick gaps, flyovers, and a steady pace.
Rizta is rated at 4.3 kW peak power, 22 Nm torque, 80 km/h top speed, and 0-40 km/h in 4.7 seconds, with 15-degree gradeability. The 450 line steps up as you move up: 3.9 seconds (450), 3.3 seconds (450 X), and 2.9 seconds with 100 km/h top speed (450 Apex). To compare any other electric scooty, prioritise:
Technology & Smart Features: Where Ather Stands Out
Beyond range and charging, Ather differentiates itself through connected technology and rider-focused features. When comparing any electric scooty, don’t stop at battery size—look at the intelligence built into the machine.
Smart Dashboard & Connectivity
Ather scooters come equipped with a touchscreen dashboard that supports:
Ride Modes
Ather Duo Charger
The Ather Duo is a 700W home charger designed for flexible charging. It can function both as a fixed wall-mounted charger and as a portable charger, giving riders the convenience to charge wherever a compatible socket is available.
Key highlights:
Charging: Home Timings and 10-Minute Top-Ups
Charging is where ownership either feels effortless or feels like planning.
Rizta shows 0-80% in 6 hr 30 min / 4 hr 30 min and 0-100% in 8 hr 30 min / 5 hr 45 min (depending on battery). The 450 family lists:
Ather Grid quick charging is stated as the distance gained in 10 minutes:
Protection and Hardware: Built for Monsoons
Treat protection ratings as non-negotiable if you ride through rain, dust, and bad patches. Ather lists motor ingress protection at IP66 for Rizta and the 450 family, and battery water- and dust-resistance at IPX7 across both families. Rizta also specifies a high-pressure die-cast aluminium battery casing. While comparing another electric scooty, look for:
Technology Comparison: Focus on the Basics
Compare the tech that changes how the scooter behaves every single day. Rizta uses a PMSM motor, and the 450 range supports coasting regen across variants. When you weigh other scooters, don’t overpay on the electric scooter price for vague promises; ask for:
Family-use vs Performance-Use: Reading the Intent
Ather’s line-up makes it easier to choose based on how you’ll ride, not just on paper specs.
If you’re mostly carrying a pillion, doing school runs, or riding with a calmer throttle hand, Rizta’s 80 km/h top speed and 4.7-second 0-40 km/h time are aimed at steady, predictable progress. If you want a sharper feel for solo commuting, the 450 family is clearly tuned for quicker response times, dropping from 3.9 seconds (450) to 3.3 seconds (450 X) and 2.9 seconds (450 Apex). When evaluating any other electric scooter, ask which side it leans toward: relaxed usability or performance-first energy, before you lock in your budget.
How to Shortlist the Right Scooter for You
Start with your routine, then let performance be the tie-breaker.
If you want a calmer family-first machine, Rizta’s 80 km/h top speed, 4.7-second 0–40 km/h time, and IDC range options set the tone. If you want more punch, the 450 ladder is clear: 3.9 seconds (450), 3.3 seconds (450 X), and 2.9 seconds with 100 km/h (450 Apex). Before you finalise any other electric scooty, answer:
Final word
Ather makes comparisons straightforward by presenting range, performance, charging, and protection. Use those numbers as your baseline, then judge every competing electric scooty by the same rules. When the electric scooter price is backed by the range you need, the pickup you’ll feel daily, and charging that fits your life, you’ll end up with the right scooter, not just the loudest claim.