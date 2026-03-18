Ather vs Other Electric Scooters: Price, Range & Technology Comparison

Buying an electric scooty today is less about chasing one brochure number and more about matching range, charging, and protection to your daily reality. Use Ather’s published specs as a baseline, then compare any other model you’re considering on the same pillars: electric scooter price, stated range, and ride-impacting technology.

The Ather Range in One Glance

This snapshot shows how Ather positions Rizta for family use and the 450 line for performance.

Ather model Starting price Range Peak power Peak torque Top speed Battery (installed capacity) Home Charging (0-100%) Ather Grid Rizta s ₹1,04,999 IDC 123 km / 159 km 4.3 kW 22 Nm 80 km/h IPX7 2.7*/2.9/3.7 kWh 8 hr 30 min Upto 15km/30km in 10 min Rizta z ₹1,30,447 IDC 123 km / 159 km 4.3 kW 22 Nm 80 km/h IPX7 2.7*/2.9/3.7 kWh 8 hr 30 min Upto 15km/30km in 10 min 450 s ₹1,19,841 122 km / 161 km 5.4 kW 22 Nm 90 km/h IPX7 2.9 kWh / 3.7 kWh 7 hr 45 min Upto 24km/30km in 10 min 450 x ₹1,46,999 126 km / 161 km 6.4 kW 26 Nm 90 km/h IPX7 2.9 kWh / 3.7 kWh 4 hr 30 min Upto 24km/30km in 10 min 450 Apex N/A 157 km 7.0 kW 26 Nm 100 km/h IPX7 3.7 kWh 5 hr 45 min Upto 30km in 10 min

Electric Scooter Price: Compare What You Actually Get

Treat the sticker as step one, then judge whether the spec package fits your routine.

Ather shows two clear entry points: Rizta starts at ₹1,04,999, while the 450 starts at ₹1,19,841. When you compare any other electric scooty, keep it consistent:

● Put the price and stated range side by side.

● Note battery size (kWh) and the home-charging time it brings.

● Compare “km added in 10 minutes” claims if fast charging is part of your plan.

Range: Plan Your Week with Confidence

Range should help you predict your commute days and weekend errands, so compare like-for-like on the label used.

Rizta lists IDC 123 km / 159 km, while the 450 family lists Certified ranges: 122 km / 161 km (450), 126 km / 161 km (450 X), and 157 km (450 Apex).

● Rizta: IDC 123 km / 159 km

● 450: Certified 122 km / 161 km

● 450 X: Certified 126 km / 161 km

● 450 Apex: Certified 157 km

Performance that Matters in Indian Traffic

In the real world, performance is about quick gaps, flyovers, and a steady pace.

Rizta is rated at 4.3 kW peak power, 22 Nm torque, 80 km/h top speed, and 0-40 km/h in 4.7 seconds, with 15-degree gradeability. The 450 line steps up as you move up: 3.9 seconds (450), 3.3 seconds (450 X), and 2.9 seconds with 100 km/h top speed (450 Apex). To compare any other electric scooty, prioritise:

● 0-40 km/h time for stop-go acceleration

● Torque (Nm) for instant pull

● Top speed (km/h) for open stretches

Technology & Smart Features: Where Ather Stands Out

Beyond range and charging, Ather differentiates itself through connected technology and rider-focused features. When comparing any electric scooty, don’t stop at battery size—look at the intelligence built into the machine.

Smart Dashboard & Connectivity

Ather scooters come equipped with a touchscreen dashboard that supports:

● Turn-by-turn navigation

● Bluetooth connectivity

● Call and SMS alerts

● Ride statistics and trip data

● Over-the-air (OTA) software updates

● One App for everything

● ChitChat & Music Sharing

● Auto Wear Detect

Ride Modes

● Eco Mode : Designed for maximum efficiency. It limits speed and acceleration to extend battery range, making it ideal for longer daily commutes where conserving charge matters most.

● Ride Mode : The balanced, default setting. It offers a mix of smooth acceleration, moderate speed, and good efficiency, suited for everyday city riding.

● Sport Mode : Focused on quicker acceleration and higher responsiveness. It delivers a more energetic riding feel while still maintaining a reasonable range.

● Warp™ Mode : The highest performance setting (available on select 450 variants). It delivers the fastest acceleration and the highest top speed for riders who want a sharp, powerful experience.

● SmartEco™ Mode : An adaptive efficiency mode. It intelligently adjusts power delivery based on riding behaviour to optimise range without making the scooter feel underpowered.

Ather Duo Charger

The Ather Duo is a 700W home charger designed for flexible charging. It can function both as a fixed wall-mounted charger and as a portable charger, giving riders the convenience to charge wherever a compatible socket is available.

Key highlights:

● 700W output for home charging

● Can be used as a fixed installation

● Can be detached and used as a portable charger

● Compatible with the Ather Duo Wall Mount for easy switching between modes

● Designed to be the fastest way to charge your Ather at home

Charging: Home Timings and 10-Minute Top-Ups

Charging is where ownership either feels effortless or feels like planning.

Rizta shows 0-80% in 6 hr 30 min / 4 hr 30 min and 0-100% in 8 hr 30 min / 5 hr 45 min (depending on battery). The 450 family lists:

● 450: 0-80% 5 hr 30 min / 4 hr 30 min; 0-100% 7 hr 45 min / 5 hr 45 min

● 450 X: 0-80% 3 hr / 4 hr 30 min; 0-100% 4 hr 30 min / 5 hr 45 min

● 450 Apex: 0-80% 4 hr 30 min; 0-100% 5 hr 45 min



Ather Grid quick charging is stated as the distance gained in 10 minutes:

● Rizta: up to 15 km / 30 km in 10 min

● 450 and 450 X: up to 24 km / 30 km in 10 min

● 450 Apex: up to 30 km in 10 min

Protection and Hardware: Built for Monsoons

Treat protection ratings as non-negotiable if you ride through rain, dust, and bad patches. Ather lists motor ingress protection at IP66 for Rizta and the 450 family, and battery water- and dust-resistance at IPX7 across both families. Rizta also specifies a high-pressure die-cast aluminium battery casing. While comparing another electric scooty, look for:

● A clear motor ingress rating

● A clear battery water/dust resistance rating

● Battery housing detail that signals sturdier protection

Technology Comparison: Focus on the Basics

Compare the tech that changes how the scooter behaves every single day. Rizta uses a PMSM motor, and the 450 range supports coasting regen across variants. When you weigh other scooters, don’t overpay on the electric scooter price for vague promises; ask for:

● Motor type and regen availability

● Fast-charging ecosystem and 10-minute top-up claim

● Battery size (kWh) plus home-charging times

● IP ratings for motor and battery

Family-use vs Performance-Use: Reading the Intent

Ather’s line-up makes it easier to choose based on how you’ll ride, not just on paper specs.

If you’re mostly carrying a pillion, doing school runs, or riding with a calmer throttle hand, Rizta’s 80 km/h top speed and 4.7-second 0-40 km/h time are aimed at steady, predictable progress. If you want a sharper feel for solo commuting, the 450 family is clearly tuned for quicker response times, dropping from 3.9 seconds (450) to 3.3 seconds (450 X) and 2.9 seconds (450 Apex). When evaluating any other electric scooter, ask which side it leans toward: relaxed usability or performance-first energy, before you lock in your budget.

How to Shortlist the Right Scooter for You

Start with your routine, then let performance be the tie-breaker.

If you want a calmer family-first machine, Rizta’s 80 km/h top speed, 4.7-second 0–40 km/h time, and IDC range options set the tone. If you want more punch, the 450 ladder is clear: 3.9 seconds (450), 3.3 seconds (450 X), and 2.9 seconds with 100 km/h (450 Apex). Before you finalise any other electric scooty, answer:

● Is the electric scooter price aligned with the stated range and battery size?

● Does charging at home and during quick stops fit your schedule?

Final word

Ather makes comparisons straightforward by presenting range, performance, charging, and protection. Use those numbers as your baseline, then judge every competing electric scooty by the same rules. When the electric scooter price is backed by the range you need, the pickup you’ll feel daily, and charging that fits your life, you’ll end up with the right scooter, not just the loudest claim.