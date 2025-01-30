AST SpaceMobile Secures FCC STA Grant with AT&T and Verizon

AST SpaceMobile has secured an FCC Special Temporary Authority Grant with AT&T and Verizon.

Takeaway Points

AST SpaceMobile Secures FCC Special Temporary Authority Grant with AT&T and Verizon.

The orbiting Block 1 BlueBird satellites will support non-continuous cellular broadband service across the United States.

The company has agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators globally, which have over 2.8 billion existing subscribers total.

In 2024, the company received investment from AT&T, Verizon, Google, and Vodafone, and new contract awards with the United States government, directly and through prime contractors.

What did AST SpaceMobile secure?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, on Thursday announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted the company Special Temporary Authority (STA) authorizing testing service in the United States.

According to the report, this approval enables AST SpaceMobile’s first five commercial BlueBird satellites, operating in low Earth orbit today, with unchanged smartphones in AT&T and Verizon premium low-band wireless spectrum supporting voice, full data, and video applications, and other native cellular broadband capabilities, without the need for any specialized software or device support or updates.

Vikram Raval, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs of AST SpaceMobile, said, “The FCC USA regulatory approvals represent a pivotal moment for AST SpaceMobile as we advance toward delivering seamless space-based cellular broadband connectivity.”

Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer of AST SpaceMobile, remarked, “Alongside integration efforts with partner networks we are installing five gateways in the United States, and we are now accelerating our path to commercial activity, starting with testing service with off-the-shelf cellular handsets on AT&T and Verizon networks.”

About the orbiting Block 1 BlueBird

AST explained that the orbiting Block 1 BlueBird satellites will support non-continuous cellular broadband service across the United States and in select markets worldwide and will target about 100 percent nationwide coverage from space with over 5,600 coverage cells in the United States.

AST Partners list

In 2024, the company said it received investment from AT&T, Verizon, Google, and Vodafone, and new contract awards with the United States government, directly and through prime contractors. The company has agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators globally, which have over 2.8 billion existing subscribers total, including Vodafone Group, AT&T, Verizon, Rakuten Mobile, Bell Canada, Orange, Telefonica, TIM, Saudi Telecom Company, Zain KSA, Etisalat, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Telkomsel, Smart Communications, Globe Telecom, Millicom, Smartfren, Telecom Argentina, MTN, Telstra, Africell, Liberty Latin America, and others. AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Google, Rakuten, American Tower, Cisneros Group and Bell Canada are also existing investors in AST SpaceMobile.



About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.