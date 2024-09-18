The Benefits Of Switching To Full Fibre Broadband For Your Household

Full fibre broadband is bringing faster speeds and more reliable internet connectivity to homes and businesses throughout the UK. Over the next few years more and more homes will be able to access fibre broadband deals through a new fibre network. Thanks to the installation of fibre optic cables, making the switch will be simple and relatively low-maintenance for most. With a range of broadband providers offering cost-effective packages. With some customers saving up to £200 per year. In this article we explore the many benefits of switching to full fibre broadband.

How To Check if Full Fibre is Available in Your Area

However, before making any switch, you will need to check if this new type of broadband is available in your area. While many metropolitan areas already have access to fibre optic cables, more rural parts of the country are limited in their access or several years behind the major cities. The best thing to do is to check online using your postcode. Service providers and network operators can tell you if fibre optic is deployed in your location and what price packages are available.

Reasons To Switch To a Fibre Optic Broadband Package

Switching can be easy and offers a great number of benefits for both households and businesses. If you’re running multiple devices, and relying on your network to provide strong internet connectivity all day and night, here’s why should switch to fibre optic broadband:

Faster Speeds – Moving away from the use of traditional copper wires, and instead using fibre optic cables, helps to provide faster internet speeds. Speeds that are capable of supporting your busy household. From streaming to downloading and gaming, fibre optic broadband is the best solution for meeting modern connectivity needs.

Better Reliability – On top of faster speeds, users will also notice a significant change in the reliability of their network. Noticing fewer dropouts and outages. Making using the internet more enjoyable and easy rather than frustrating with network disruptions. For those who work from home this is a significant benefit. Since internet connectivity is imperative for the smooth running of daily calls, work tasks and more.

No Peak Hours – On your current network, you may notice times of the day when your internet connection is slower than others. This is because with copper wires, the more demand there is, the slower the transmission of data. However, when connected to a fibre optic network, you will no longer have to deal with peak internet usage hours. Instead you can browse, chat, connect, and game to your hearts content with little to no interruptions, no matter what time of day it is.

Save Money on Annual Costs – As well as the operational benefits, there are also financial benefits to switching too. It is estimated that the average customer could save over £200 per year on broadband costs when making the switch.

To Conclude…

While networks continue to grow in the UK, for customers who have already made the switch to fibre optic broadband, the benefits have been significant. With some customers reporting an internet speed that is twice as fast as their usual broadband. And others pleased with the significant savings they have been able to make whilst also enjoying more reliable connection and no more frustrating interruptions or dropouts! For those working from home or running a business, the ease of use and installation has also been identified as an important factor in their choice to switch.

Overtime, fibre optic will be the future of broadband, so by making the switch now, not only will you be able to run multiple devices at once with greater connection speeds, you will be future-proofing your home or business in time for a total roll out of fibre optic networks across the UK.