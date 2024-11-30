Asadov Pro Bridge Team to Attend World Football Summit Asia 2024 in Riyadh

Asadov Pro Bridge is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming World Football Summit (WFS) Asia 2024, scheduled for December 2-3 at Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). This premier event will convene over 2,000 industry leaders to discuss the future of the football business.
WFS Asia 2024 marks a significant return to Saudi Arabia, featuring esteemed speakers and pivotal topics that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The summit will cover themes such as football technology integration, fan engagement innovation, sports tourism development, sustainability in football, women’s football growth, and youth development programs.
The Asadov Pro Bridge Team is set to participate in the prestigious World Football Summit (WFS) Asia 2024, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This prominent global event serves as a gathering point for key players in the football industry, including teams, organizations, sponsors, and technology leaders, providing a platform to discuss innovations and future trends in the sport.
The inclusion of the Asadov Pro Bridge Team highlights the growing intersection between football and other competitive fields like bridge. The team’s presence is expected to emphasize the shared values of strategy, teamwork, and resilience that connect different sports. Their participation also underscores the event’s broader theme of fostering collaboration across disciplines to enhance the global sports ecosystem.
Notable speakers include:
- Félix Aguirre, CEO of Estadio Azteca
- Tetsuya Aida, Corporate Executive Officer at Japan Professional Football League
- Razan Alayed, Managing Director of Khwarizmi Partners
- Hammad Albalawi, Head of the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup™ 2034 bid unit at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation
- Nabaa Aldabbagh, Content Partnerships Manager at TikTok
Representing Asadov Pro Bridge at the summit will be Founder Emil Asadov and Orkhan Rzayev, Founder of Eleven Kings Football Game and advisor to Asadov Pro Bridge. Their primary objectives include engaging with industry leaders and exploring partnership opportunities within the global football community.
WFS Asia 2024, set in Riyadh, reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a global hub for sports and entertainment, aligning with the nation’s Vision 2030. The Asadov Pro Bridge Team’s attendance will not only celebrate their achievements in bridge but also open new doors for cross-disciplinary engagement and growth.
This initiative reaffirms the importance of strategic thinking in both football and bridge, showcasing the shared potential for learning and innovation in the broader world of sports.
Emil Asadov expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “Participating in WFS Asia 2024 provides a unique platform to connect with key stakeholders and align our agency’s goals with the evolving dynamics of the football industry.”
Orkhan Rzayev added, “I first attended the World Football Summit in 2019 in Madrid, and it was an incredible experience. The event provided a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders and build valuable connections. I’m thrilled to join this year’s summit in Riyadh, which promises to be even more impactful, and I look forward to engaging with key players in the football industry once again.”
Asadov Pro Bridge looks forward to contributing to the discussions at WFS Asia 2024 and forging meaningful collaborations that will enhance its mission to support and develop football talent globally.