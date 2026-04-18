Are Pi Network and Shiba Inu Coin Set For Revivals Or Are The New Class Of Crypto Set To Bring Real Adoption?

Crypto loves a comeback story, and Pi Network and Shiba Inu Coin still have the kind of recognition that keeps traders interested. But recognition is not the same as real-world use, and that gap is exactly where the market is starting to separate old narratives from new opportunities.

Investors are increasingly looking past pure speculation and toward projects that solve an actual payment problem. That shift is pushing attention toward crypto built for utility, especially presales that connect digital assets to everyday banking in a way users can actually understand.

Pi Network Price Speculation Still Runs on Expectation

Pi Network remains a name that can pull attention fast, mainly because of its large community and the long-running belief that its ecosystem will eventually turn into something meaningful. That keeps it in the conversation, but the story still depends on future progress rather than proven demand.

That matters because markets eventually stop paying for anticipation alone. If Pi is going to move beyond speculation, it needs broader access, stronger usage, and a clearer path to value discovery. Until then, it remains a high-interest asset, but not the clearest example of adoption.

Shiba Inu Coin Still Has Buyers, But the Move Is Not Fully Decided

Shiba Inu Coin is in a more active position right now. At $0.00000638, SHIB is up 0.44% over 24 hours and 7.02% over the past week, which shows buyers still have a modest edge.

The range between $0.00000610 and $0.00000647 suggests active trading, but not full conviction. SHIB also still carries credibility as a large-cap name ranked #33, and that keeps it on watchlists, but it is still a slower-moving story than the market’s newest upside candidates.

Why Payments Utility Is Winning Attention

This is where the new wave of crypto projects starts to stand out. Cross-border payments are still slow, expensive, and packed with intermediaries, whether you are using banks, SWIFT rails, or remittance services. That is a massive global market, which is why projects that simplify the process are drawing serious attention.

One of the clearest examples is Remittix , a crypto-to-bank payments project that lets users send crypto and have it arrive as fiat in a bank account. It uses real-time conversion and local payment networks, which means freelancers, businesses, and global users can move value without wrestling with the usual friction.

That simplicity is the point. Instead of asking people to learn crypto for crypto’s sake, Remittix focuses on direct utility, and that is a very different pitch from typical blockchain projects.

Why Remittix Is Starting to Look Like the Stronger Early-Stage Play

This is also why the presale angle matters. Established assets like SHIB have brand power and liquidity, but much of that upside is already priced in. A project like Remittix is earlier, more focused, and tied to a use case people understand immediately.

The presale has already raised $30M, the wallet is live on the Apple App Store, and the team is KYC verified. That does not remove execution risk, and adoption will still depend on product delivery and market conditions, but it does show this is not just another empty narrative.

For investors, the difference is simple: one side is trying to revive old attention, while the other is trying to turn real payments into early upside. In a market that rewards utility and timing, that is a much stronger setup.

Conclusion

Pi Network and Shiba Inu Coin are still relevant, and SHIB’s recent price action shows buyers are not done with it yet. But relevance alone does not create the biggest returns anymore.

If you are looking for the stronger upside story, the market is starting to favor projects built around direct crypto-to-bank functionality, not just legacy branding or meme power. That is why early positioning in the presale matters now, before the market fully prices it in.

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FAQs

Is Pi Network still a speculative crypto play?

Yes. It still depends heavily on future development, broader access, and real ecosystem usage.

What does Shiba Inu Coin need to sustain a revival?

It needs stronger follow-through, not just short-term trading interest. Visibility helps, but demand has to hold.

Why is Remittix getting attention?

Because it focuses on a clear real-world use case: sending crypto that arrives as fiat in a bank account through real-time conversion and local payment networks.

Why are presale projects attracting more buyers now?

Because investors want earlier exposure to utility-driven projects before the market prices in their full potential.