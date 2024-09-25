Aqil Suleymanov is the lone voice of Azerbaijani Mugham in the USA

Aqil Suleymanov, an Azerbaijani Mugham performer, has been living in the United States for over seven years, where he continues to promote the unique and traditional music of his homeland. His journey began in 2014 when he first visited the USA with the “Qarabagh Ensemble” to participate in the prestigious SXSW music festival. Since then, he has made a significant mark on the American music scene as a solo performer.

Upon arriving in Texas, Aqil found himself in an unfamiliar environment where few people knew about Azerbaijani music, let alone Mugham. However, this didn’t deter him. He began his journey by performing as a soloist with the Bereket Middle Eastern Ensemble at the University of Texas at Austin. The ensemble held regular concerts, and Aqil started to introduce Mugham to a wider audience through persistent performances and rehearsals.

After four years in Austin, Aqil relocated to New York, where he found a larger and more diverse audience receptive to Mugham. Despite this, he remains the only Mugham performer living in the United States, a responsibility he takes very seriously and from which he derives immense satisfaction.

One of his notable collaborations in New York was with George Murer, a professor at Hunter College who has a deep appreciation for Azerbaijani music. Through this connection, Aqil was introduced to another professor, Farzad Amoozegar, and together they are now working on organizing a Mugham program at Hunter College. This ongoing project holds the promise of further expanding the reach of Azerbaijani Mugham in the academic world.

In addition to his work at Hunter College, Aqil has received invitations to teach and perform in other states. On November 8, 2024, he will hold a master class at Brandeis University in Maryland. Before that, on October 12, 2024, he is set to perform in a concert program in Minnesota. He also recently performed at an international music festival in New York on July 14, 2024, showcasing Mugham on a global stage.

Aqil’s dedication to his craft is fueled not only by his love for music but also by his connection to his homeland. Born in Jabrayil, a region recently liberated from occupation, Aqil draws inspiration from the stories of his family and friends who now speak with joy about returning to their lands. This sense of national pride and personal responsibility strengthens his resolve to continue promoting Mugham in the USA, where he believes his unique position allows him to share this cultural treasure with the world.

In the future, Aqil plans to collaborate with his friend, Togrul Orucov, a Kamancha player who recently moved to Virginia. They will perform together in October and at various master classes. Aqil also anticipates a 2025 tour with the “Qarabagh Ensemble,” where they will perform at several universities across the USA.

Aqil believes that Mugham transcends language barriers and connects with people on a profound level. He has seen audiences from diverse backgrounds captivated by the beauty of Mugham, even if they don’t understand the words. For Aqil, this universality is what makes Mugham so powerful, and he is determined to continue sharing it with the world.