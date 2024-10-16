Apple launches new iPad mini with AI features

Apple on Tuesday announced its next edition of the iPad mini, packed with AI features including writing tools and an enhanced Siri assistant.

This comes as the iPhone maker races to boost its devices with artificial-intelligence capabilities.

The new iPad mini is powered by Apple’s A17 Pro chip, which is used in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. With a six-core central processing unit, the A17 Pro would boost CPU performance by 30% compared to the current generation iPad minis and is central to running Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI software.

Apple said it would roll out the first set of AI features in the U.S. version of the English language this month through a software update with iPadOS 18.1.

The features will be available for iPads with A17 Pro or M1 chips and later generations, Apple said, adding it will roll out additional features including image-generation tools, Genmoji and ChatGPT-powered capabilities over the next several months.

Apple in September unveiled its long-awaited, AI-boosted iPhone 16 lineup, but with the AI features still in test mode, the company failed to excite some investors while early sales data raised some questions around demand.

Still, research firm Canalys on Monday the iPhone 16 would help Apple’s sales in the fourth quarter and drive momentum into the first half of 2025, after Apple reached a record high third-quarter shipments.

The iPad mini, starting at $499, is available for pre-orders starting on Tuesday and will begin arriving to customers and Apple store locations next week, Apple said.

US seeks to limit Nvidia AI chips exports to some countries

U.S. officials have discussed limiting sales of advanced AI chips from Nvidia and other American companies on a country-specific basis, according to the people familiar with the matter.

The United States is focused on Persian Gulf countries, the report said, adding that this new approach would set a ceiling on export licenses for some countries in the interest of national security.

The idea has gained traction in recent weeks, and deliberations are in the early stages and remain fluid, according to Bloomberg.

The U.S. Commerce Department and Nvidia declined to comment, while Intel and AMD did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The Commerce Department unveiled a rule last month that could ease shipments of artificial intelligence chips like those from Nvidia to data centers in the Middle East.

Under the rule, data centers will be able to apply for Validated End User status that will allow them to receive chips under a general authorization, rather than requiring their U.S. suppliers to obtain individual licenses to ship to them.

Last year, the Biden administration announced measures to expand licensing requirements for exports of advanced chips to more than 40 countries, including some in the Middle East, that presented risks of diversion to China and were subject to U.S. arms embargoes.