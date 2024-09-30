Apple and EU at odds over artificial intelligence

Apple Intelligence is one of the best new developments for the iPhone 16, which was released less than a month ago. However, EU residents are unlikely to appreciate this option.

Recently, the EU and Apple could not find common ground. Brussels is implementing a number of serious laws and initiatives aimed at protecting eurozone residents whilst using innovative technologies. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the company to comply with them in a way that does not impinge on their business.

Thus, the EU authorities have prepared a new agreement on artificial intelligence, in which all technology companies are recommended to be ready to operate under new rules in the field of artificial intelligence, which will come into force throughout the European Union. Apple has not yet signed the proposed agreement to date, Politico writes. Titans of the techno world such as Adobe, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Samsung, and Snap have already ratify the agreement.

The rules proposed by Brussels may deprive Apple of the opportunity to offer Europeans its novelty – Apple Intelligence – with a full range of options. At the same time, the rejection of the agreement will completely exclude the entry of developments in the field of AI from Apple to the European market.

Yaroslav Bogdanov, President of GDA Group, drew attention to the contradictory wording contained in the agreement developed by the EU authorities.

“One of the clauses requires companies to “teach their employees to handle artificial intelligence responsibly.” The question arises as to what exactly is meant by “responsible handling,” as each region, state, and company currently has its own interpretation of this concept. Apple is based in the United States, accordingly, it must apply national regulatory rules in this area. In addition, each company has its own internal directives. The European Union offers foreign businesses its own regulatory framework, which obviously goes against the way Apple operates. The choice before the company is serious – to give up their principles of working with AI or to lose profits, as the concept of their new iPhone 16 is completely built around the capabilities of artificial intelligence” – explained Yaroslav Bogdanov.

There would be no problems for business if there were unified global standards in the field of artificial intelligence development, the expert noted. Now, when the first wave of demand for neural networks has already passed and the industry has proven its prospects, governments and regulators are trying to retroactively introduce regulations for its activities. As a result, a large American company cannot enter the European market, depriving end users of access to innovations and losing a huge market segment.

“Different approaches to AI regulation lead to legal conflicts at a minimum. In a larger context, the current situation is fraught with digital inequality, which can slow down scientific development and worsen the quality of life of people in general. The creation of a unified legal framework for information technology is already a difficult task, as the legal field has become fragmented, with each state introducing its own norms that are not applicable to the other. A vivid example is the misunderstanding between the European Union and Apple. The solution to this problem lies in the need for immediate negotiations aimed at developing a unified regulatory framework. It is important that all market participants agree on the same terms, wording and approaches to regulation, which will ensure transparency and clarity of rules for all,” said Yaroslav Bogdanov.

