Angel Investor Furkat Kasimov Shares Insights on Spotting Unicorns Before They Emerge

“I approach investments like a futurist,” says angel investor and entrepreneur Furkat Kasimov. “It’s not just about identifying great ideas—it’s about predicting how industries and technologies will evolve and positioning yourself accordingly.” This measured approach has guided his investment decisions, from building marketing technology companies to evaluating startups at different stages.

Through investments in companies such as Palantir, DocuSign, and Robinhood before their significant growth phases, Furkat Kasimov has developed expertise in identifying promising startups. His background in entrepreneurship and digital technologies informs his investment approach.

A Foundation in Entrepreneurship

Furkat Kasimov began his journey in digital marketing, quickly proving his expertise at InsuranceLeads.com. With degrees in Accountancy and International Business, he combined analytical and strategic skills to help the company grow into a leader in insurance lead generation. As VP of Digital Marketing, he focused on optimizing the company’s digital presence and market reach.

His technical achievements included ranking company websites #1 on Google for competitive B2C keywords, such as “auto insurance” and “life insurance.” Through careful analysis of Google’s PageRank algorithm, the company successfully competed with industry leaders like Geico and StateFarm.

In 2011, Furkat Kasimov co-founded LeadsMarket.com, developing an advertising technology platform connecting buyers and sellers of leads, and clicks. The company achieved nearly $100 million in annual revenue without external funding. “Running a company forces you to think critically about what makes a business sustainable,” he explains. This experience provides valuable context for evaluating startup potential.

The Science of Spotting Unicorns

Furkat Kasimov focuses on companies that address current market needs while showing potential for future growth. His investment strategy emphasizes understanding emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and automation.

“I’m drawn to startups that disrupt traditional models,” he notes. “It’s not enough to be innovative—you need to offer something fundamentally changing how an industry operates.”

His investment portfolio reflects this approach. Early investments in DoorDash, Lyft, and DraftKings demonstrate an emphasis on scalable solutions that meet evolving consumer needs.

Success Stories: Building a Stellar Portfolio

Several of Furkat Kasimov’s investments have shown significant growth. Palantir established itself in AI solutions for government and enterprise clients. His investment in Robinhood aligned with his interest in democratizing access to financial products

His long-term investments in DocuSign and Credit Karma highlight his strategy of nurturing companies poised for exponential growth. “Whether it’s fintech, logistics, or AI, the common thread is scalability,” he says. “I invest in businesses that can proliferate without compromising quality or user experience.”

The Philosophy of Collaboration

Furkat Kasimov developed a “Win-Win-Win-Win” approach at LeadsMarket.com, focusing on mutual benefits for consumers, suppliers, buyers, and the company. This strategy contributed to the company’s high retention rate among its network of almost 100 buyers.

“This philosophy is not just a strategy—it’s the culture we’ve built,” he says. “When everyone benefits, you create a foundation for long-term success.” This collaborative approach has helped build lasting industry partnerships.

“Before I invest in companies I try to talk to their buyers and suppliers to check how happy they are with the relationship,” says Furkat.

Risk Management and Learning

Furkat Kasimov takes a practical view of the challenges in angel investing. “Even if you pick the right sector and the right idea, there is still no guarantee that the company you invested in will be better than its competitors,” he says. “The key is to learn from failures and improve your decision-making process.”

He manages risk through portfolio diversification and investing in sectors where he has direct experience. This disciplined approach helps align investments with immediate opportunities and long-term industry trends.

The Road Ahead

Furkat Kasimov sees opportunities in AI and automation across various industries. He anticipates growth in healthcare technology, back office automation, decentralized finance, and robotics.

“I’m particularly interested in the role of AI in improving access to services,” he says. “Whether it’s healthcare or education, technology can create new opportunities for service delivery.”

For new investors, he recommends focusing on familiar industries, evaluating long-term potential, and conducting thorough research. “Angel investing requires both intuition and analysis,” he says. Trust your instincts but verify with data.

“Success in investing comes from understanding both present needs and future possibilities,” Furkat Kasimov concludes. “The goal is to support innovations that create lasting value while solving real problems.”

Photo by Furkat Kasimov