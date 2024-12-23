Amaze Unveils Record-Breaking 2024 Results and Strategic Creator Campaign for 2025

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. Exclusive Conversation with Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze Software Available in Link Below

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (“Fresh Vine Wine”) (NYSE: VINE) and Amaze Software, Inc. (“Amaze”) Amaze, the leading platform for creator-powered commerce, today announced the 2025 Creator Campaign “Becoming Amazing > Being Amazing,” a bold brand awareness campaign that celebrates the journey of continuous improvement and evolution—principles that resonate deeply with creators and best encapsulate the Amaze journey leading up to and including 2024.

With 1.4 million new creators joining the platform, breakthrough revenue milestones for creators, and the launch of innovative products and partnerships from Adobe to Linktree, Amaze solidifies its position as a leader in the creator economy.

Fresh Vine Wine and Amaze previously signed a definitive agreement to merge, uniting Fresh Vine Wine’s premium wine expertise with Amaze’s leading creator-powered commerce technology. This merger marks a pivotal moment for the creator economy, setting new standards in product offerings and innovative creator-driven brand engagement opportunities.

Hats off to an AMAZE-ing year!

What an AMAZE-ing year!

2024 was filled with many very cool developments here at Amaze. We had our heads down for much of the year, building new partnerships, products, and strategies to help you turn your passion into profits.

Here are some of the big wins this year — and how a few of our Creators used these new features to increase their revenue.

Going Global With New Fulfillment Centers And Product Lines

Key 2024 Achievements – A Defining Year for Global Expansion

Amaze expanded its global fulfillment capabilities with the addition of key facilities in India and Mexico. These centers empower creators to access high-growth markets with competitive pricing and expedited shipping times. Beyond improving logistics, the localized model has significantly reduced Amaze’s environmental impact, underscoring its commitment to sustainability.

Amaze expanded the types of products that you can add to your catalog, and added dozens of new options. Now you can choose from 180+ different products, add your design, and launch it in minutes. Plus, we partnered with Pietra to make it easy for Creators to turn their ideas into real-world custom products.

Amaze recognized that not everybody wants to order a physical product, which is why we introduced 20+ new digital product categories this month (just in time for the holidays). The new digital products mean you can earn more sales, without worrying about shipping products around the world.

Innovative Product Diversification

Amaze continues to redefine creator-driven commerce by offering a diverse product portfolio:

180+ Physical Products: New additions include customizable options that allow creators to tailor products to their brand identity.

20+ Digital Product Categories: Launched in Q4, these offerings drive year-round revenue opportunities, especially during critical sales periods like the holidays.

Custom Product Partnerships: Through a collaboration with Pietra, creators can now design and launch bespoke products—ranging from toys to plushies—seamlessly and efficiently.

Strategic Partnerships and Platform Enhancements

Amaze invested heavily in partnerships and platform integrations that elevate the creator experience:

Adobe Express Integration: This new tool allows creators to design, customize, and launch products directly within the Amaze platform, reducing friction and increasing productivity. Feedback from attendees at Adobe MAX called this feature a game-changer.

AI-Powered Tools: Partnerships that provided cutting-edge tools for video editing and creativity enhancement.

Streamlined Shopping Experience: We’ve enhanced the fan shopping experience with optimized Link In Bio functionality, driving engagement and conversions.

Creator Success Stories

2024 showcased inspiring achievements from Amaze creators, highlighting the platform’s ability to turn passion into thriving businesses:

Beach Reads & Bubbly: $250,000 in revenue from a two-week presale.

Don Marshall: $75,000 in GMV by selling 1,871 calendars in 14 days.

Terminal Montage: $67,000 in plushie sales in just 30 days.

We had two big wins inside of the Spring by Amaze platform this year.

The first is Store Drop, which is a powerful tool that allows you to integrate your Spring store into your existing website. Just add a little piece of code added to your website’s HTML (you don’t need a software engineering degree to do it!), and you can create a totally seamless shopping experience for your fans.

Another major development is our new integration with Adobe Express. This is a game-changer because it means you can design products right inside of Spring using the powerful Adobe Express platform, then list the product as soon as you’re happy with it. The best part is you can get started with any of the thousands of professionally-designed templates, and preview what your design will look like as a product, all without the help of a graphic designer. Talk about total confidence to create something your fans will love.

Developing inside the platform is just the start though. It takes a village to build out great e-commerce experiences. We’ve built several strong partnerships, all designed to help Creators take their businesses to the next level. From AI powered tools to enhance your creativity, to technology to train your mind and boost your output, our partners are finding new ways to make your life easier. Plus, our partnership with Pietra means you can bring any idea you have to life. If you want to build a custom product that’s not in our existing catalog, Pietra will help figure out a way to source it.

These success stories not only reflect the power of the Amaze platform but also its ability to support creators in achieving meaningful, scalable growth.

Looking Ahead to 2025

2025 will see the launch of “Becoming Amazing > Being Amazing,” a bold brand awareness campaign that celebrates the journey of continuous improvement and evolution—principles that resonate deeply with creators who value tools and solutions that help them obtain sustainable revenue.

The year also brings new opportunities with the recently announced merger with Fresh Vine Wine, further expanding Amaze’s product portfolio and creating new revenue opportunities for creators.

“At Amaze, we believe that becoming amazing is better than being amazing,” said Aaron Day, CEO Amaze. “This philosophy of continuous improvement drives every decision we make. As we enter 2025, we are excited to further our mission of empowering creators and shaping the future of creator-powered commerce.”

Fresh Vine Wine encourages all shareholders, investors, and interested parties to watch the recorded conversation, titled “Visionary Insights: Aaron Day and Mike Pruitt Discuss Becoming Amazing, the Future of Fresh Vine and Amaze.”

Access Link: amaze.co/aaron-day-and-mike-pruitt-on-becoming-amazing

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Among these risks and uncertainties are those set forth in Fresh Vine’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC.

In addition to such risks and uncertainties, risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to Fresh Vine’s business and the pursuit of Fresh Vine’s strategic options, including the proposed business combination with Amaze Software. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation:

The risk that the Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Fresh Vine’s securities. The failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Business Combination, including the adoption of the Business Combination Agreement by the stockholders of Fresh Vine. The receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals. The occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination or abandonment of the Business Combination Agreement. The potential effect of the announcement or pendency of the Business Combination on Amaze’s or Fresh Vine’s business relationships, performance, and business generally, including potential difficulties in employee retention. Risks that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Fresh Vine or Amaze. The outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Fresh Vine related to the Business Combination Agreement or the Business Combination. The risk that Fresh Vine will be unable to maintain the listing of Fresh Vine’s securities on NYSE American. The risk that the price of Fresh Vine’s securities, or the price of Pubco Common Stock following the closing, may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive industries in which Fresh Vine or Amaze operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Fresh Vine’s or Amaze’s business, and changes in the capital structure. The inability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Business Combination and identify and realize additional opportunities. The risk of changes in applicable law, rules, regulations, regulatory guidance, or social conditions in the countries in which Amaze’s customers and suppliers operate that could adversely impact Amaze’s operations. The risk that Fresh Vine and/or Amaze may not achieve or sustain profitability. The risk that Fresh Vine and/or Amaze will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all. The risk that Fresh Vine and/or Amaze experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations.

A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of Fresh Vine is contained in Fresh Vine’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto reflected in subsequent filings with the SEC.

Fresh Vine cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Fresh Vine’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and Fresh Vine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations.

Additional Information About the Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction between Fresh Vine and Adifex Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Company”), pursuant to which the Company and its future subsidiary Amaze Software will become subsidiaries of Fresh Vine, or its successor entity.

In connection with the proposed transaction, Fresh Vine, or its successor entity, will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include the Joint Proxy Statement of Fresh Vine and Company and a Prospectus of Fresh Vine, as well as other relevant documents regarding the proposed transaction. A definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus will also be sent to Fresh Vine stockholders and Company members.

Investors and security holders are urged to read the Registration Statement and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the transaction when it becomes available and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction and Fresh Vine, the Company, and Amaze Software.

A free copy of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus (when it becomes available) and other filings containing information about Fresh Vine may be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site. You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from Fresh Vine by accessing Fresh Vine’s website at www.ir.freshvinewine.com, by directing a request to Fresh Vine Stockholder Relations Manager, Mike Pruitt, at Fresh Vine via:

Mail : PO Box 78984, Charlotte, NC 28271

Phone : 707.578.2238

Email : mp@freshvinewine.com

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.