Can Dogecoin ETF Push It Past $1? This AI Coin to Mirror Solana’s Latest Upsurge

As we go deeper into the new year, investors are expecting massive profits. Interestingly, the emergence of a DOGE ETF has sent shock waves across the market. Analysts forecast its price could surge past $1 to $4.

On the same note, IntelMarkets (INTL), an AI-driven coin, is on the rise and is expected to replicate Solana’s (SOL) recent rally. The cryptocurrency is in presale but looks to dominate the crypto trading space with AI. It has raised over $7.3 million and has caught the attention of investors with its 810% price pump.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Hit $4 Based on Bullish Pattern

Trader Tardigrade has identified a bullish pattern that pushed the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) to new highs at the beginning of 2024. Interestingly, the analyst says the same pattern is visible on the price chart. They forecast the value of the Dogecoin crypto could pump to $4 if the same pattern plays out.

Another analyst called InvestingHaven predicts that the Dogecoin price might surge to $1.445 in the coming months. If more buyers enter the market, InvestingHaven says the value of the Dogecoin token might rise to $2.22 before the end of this year.

Currently, the sentiment surrounding the memecoin is mixed. The news of a potential DOGE ETF hitting the market has spurred positive sentiment among investors. Bitwise, one of the top asset managers had filed for an ETF in Delaware.

In the meantime, the Dogecoin price USD is consolidating along the $0.3 range in the weekly timeframe. CoinMarketCap shows the cryptocurrency’s price has plummeted by 10.0%. Still, analysts remain optimistic.

Solana (SOL) Target $300 As ETF News Rises

With a weekly gain of 16.4%, Solana (SOL) is among the top altcoins in the market right now. It is still trading in the green region despite the downtrend in the crypto market. CoinMarketCap data shows that the Solana coin almost hit the $300 mark on Sunday.

The emergence of the TRUMP coin increased the trading activity of SOL, a move that led to a massive price increase. Looking ahead, the Solana crypto might pump past $300 in the coming months. Alpha crypto signal forecasts the value of the Solana token could pump to $400-$800 in the months ahead.

Moreover, the potential approval of a Solana ETF adds more excitement to the mix. This move could increase the amount of inflow to the Solana ecosystem, increasing the usage and price of SOL.

Presently, its technical indicators are bullish. The relative strength index is at 69 which means bulls are in control. Also, investors’ sentiment is high based on the Fear and Greed Index.

IntelMarkets (INTL) To Rule the Crypto Trading Sector

IntelMarkets has become one of the leaders of the competition in the sphere of crypto trading with the help of AI and blockchain. The DeFi project is in the process of creating a platform that will be available to both the novice and the experienced trader.

IntelMarkets is designed to offer institutional-level trading tools, services, Rodeum AI™ Trading Bots, and real-time data processing to all. These are complex tools that provide the trader with real-time market data to make the right decisions.

With the help of automation, real-time analysis, and self-learning bots, IntelMarkets is designed to revolutionize crypto trading. Thanks to the presale, the team of experts from Renaissance Technologies, Goldman Sachs, OpenAI, and special features, IntelMarkets is capable of revolutionizing the sphere of cryptocurrency trading.

Currently, IntelMarkets is in the presale phase, but it has attracted a lot of attention and has collected more than $7.3 million in funding. INTL token is at $0.082455 in stage nine. Given the rapid growth of the presale, the DeFi coin might soar to new levels, making it a good investment choice.

Dogecoin and IntelMarkets Emerge as Best Crypto To Buy

With the Dogecoin ETF likely to take the coin to $1 and beyond, IntelMarkets is set to mimic Solana’s trajectory. With both assets creating a buzz in the market, the next several months could redefine the cryptocurrency sector. IntelMarkets aims to give investors huge amounts of profit on their investments.