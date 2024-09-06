Meet Akshay Dutta: From Young eBay PowerSeller to Serial Entrepreneur

At 29, Akshay has already established himself as a formidable entrepreneur, balancing a successful career in software with creating two innovative brands. Raised in Leeds UK, Akshay grew up with business in his blood. His parents ran a successful retail store for 15 years, exposing him early on to the intricacies of running a business and the importance of customer service, hard work, and discipline.

Akshay developed a passion for chess at the age of 8. The strategic thinking and problem-solving skills honed through years of playing chess have greatly influenced his approach to business and entrepreneurship, teaching him the value of patience, planning, and adaptability.

Akshay’s entrepreneurial spark ignited early. Inspired by watching *Dragons’ Den*, *The Apprentice* and *Shark Tank* religiously, he was captivated by the idea of creating something from nothing and turning it into a thriving business. By the age of 13, he had already taken his first steps into the world of commerce, power selling on eBay. Around the same time, his passion for gaming led him to become a key figure in a large online YouTube community, where his influence earned him product sponsorships from major companies—a testament to his natural business acumen.

While his entrepreneurial spirit was evident from the start, Akshay chose to first focus on his education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree and building a career in software. But his passion for business never faded. In 2022, he launched his first brand, Cellèau, specializing in male skincare and beard care. The brand’s quality and innovative approach quickly caught the eye of major publications, with features in GQ and Vogue magazine that solidified Cellèau’s reputation in the luxury grooming market.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Akshay followed up this success by launching CLEARSIP® in 2023, a brand offering self-cleaning water bottles that use advanced UV technology to eradicate harmful bacteria and viruses, crucial for when access to clean water is limited. CLEARSIP® was designed to solve a common problem—maintaining hygiene in water —with an innovative, tech-driven solution that has quickly gained popularity among consumers worldwide.

Recently, CLEARSIP® attracted the attention of easyJet airline, who approached Akshay expressing their admiration for the brand and to include his product in their in-flight magazine—a significant opportunity to showcase the brand to a wider audience across Europe.

Beyond founding Cellèau and CLEARSIP®, Akshay has taken full control of the brands’ digital presence and marketing strategies. He personally built the websites for both brands, ensuring that they not only look polished but also deliver a seamless user experience. From search engine optimization to social media campaigns, Akshay handles all aspects of marketing, leveraging his expertise to drive traffic and convert visitors into loyal customers. His hands-on approach has allowed him to maintain a consistent brand voice and vision, directly contributing to the impressive growth and visibility that both Cellèau and CLEARSIP® have achieved in such a short time.

Balancing his professional life with his personal passions, Akshay is a self-taught amateur pianist, a regular at the gym, a dedicated chess player, and a loyal Arsenal fan. These diverse interests help him maintain a well-rounded lifestyle, providing the inspiration and energy needed to continue growing his brands.

Reflecting on his journey, Akshay says, “Bringing Cellèau and CLEARSIP® to life has been an incredible journey. Watching Dragons’ Den and The Apprentice as a young teenager instilled in me a love for entrepreneurship, and my parents’ experience in retail taught me invaluable lessons that I continue to apply today. Seeing Cellèau featured in GQ and Vogue was not just a milestone for the brand, but a personal achievement that validated all the hard work, dedication, and passion poured into this venture, and the recent approach by easyJet to feature CLEARSIP® in their in-flight magazine is another exciting milestone for the brand.”

Looking ahead, Akshay is committed to continuing his entrepreneurial journey with the same enthusiasm that has driven him since his early days on eBay. He sees Cellèau and CLEARSIP® not just as products, but as brands that embody innovation, quality, and a deep understanding of customer needs. As he continues to grow these brands, Akshay remains focused on pushing boundaries, driven by the lessons learned from his parents and the inspiration gained from the business icons he admired growing up.

His journey is an inspiring reminder that with passion, dedication, and a willingness to take risks, it’s possible to turn dreams into reality—no matter how long the journey takes.

For more information about Cellèau and CLEARSIP®, please visit celleau.co.uk & drinkclearsip.co.uk