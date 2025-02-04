A Silent Accumulation Phase Begins For Stellar & Ethereum Whales Liquidity Shift into 1Fuel’s Super-Fast Tech

After a meteoric 300% increase from its November lows, Stellar has been an interesting coin to look into.

According to recent technical analysis, Stellar (XLM) appears to be exiting a long accumulation period, a historical precursor to a bullish run. Finding a buy zone here might be challenging, but by all indications, the correction phase for XLM will be over in no time. However, analysts have found a cryptocurrency with a perfect set up for a 6,000% rally: 1Fuel (OFT).

Ethereum whales are betting against Ethereum

Not only has its inability to break the $4,000 resistance zone been an enormous problem, but Ethereum has formed a series of lower highs and lower lows. This signifies that the cryptocurrency is in a bearish mode and could crash down to $2,750, its 78.6% Fibonacci level.

Whales have played the contrarian mode. Instead of moving their Ethereum to stablecoins, they are betting against the cryptocurrency.

In shocking news, an Ethereum whale earned a whopping $16.8 million by going short on ETH price ahead of the cryptocurrency’s recent dip. Ethereum dipped 5% to fall back to the $3,000 zone. In the broader market, over $81 million longs were liquidated.

The Ethereum whales used a 50x leverage, and his refusal to realize his profit might indicate his belief that Ethereum is coming down more. This trend is seen in different Ethereum whales, and while they are pessimistic about Ethereum’s short-term direction, they are pumping their profits into another coin, 1Fuel.

What do Ethereum whales see in 1Fuel, and why are they going short on Ethereum to buy 1Fuel?

1Fuel is set to take on the crypto world by surprise. Its first two presales have been a success, and its ongoing third presale is on fire.

Despite the bearish outlook of the cryptocurrency market, 1Fuel stage 1 investors are sitting on a 1700% profit so far. This has placed 1Fuel’s return at one of the best cryptocurrency performances in 2025.

Although 1Fuel’s performance is admirable, several crypto analysts see a 6000–9000% increase in the OFT token before 2025 ends.

There are three main reasons 1Fuel’s presale is blazing hot in crypto communities.

Potential price surge on exchange listing

According to 1Fuel’s roadmap, the token will be listed on major exchanges in Q1/Q2, 2025. There is a great chance the token will spike up when its listing occurs, and investors are rushing into the presale to get 1Fuel at the cheapest price available.

Exclusive presale bonuses

There are bonuses on every 1Fuel token bought. Although the earliest investors will get exclusive rewards, you can still participate in fantastic prizes and bonuses.

Amazing innovations

Beyond the OFT token, 1Fuel as a platform has some innovative solutions. The most significant is the one-click trading. You can exchange tokens, buy cryptocurrencies, and perform cross-chain transactions in one click. This ensures traders are not bothered by the technicalities involved, while 1Fuel handles the backend. 1Fuel also has a cold storage system, ensuring your assets are kept offline and cannot be stolen by hackers and scammers.

Want to buy 1Fuel tokens before the subsequent price increase? Join the presale today and stake your claim in the future of secure cross-chain transactions.

To Find Out More About The New 1Fuel Presale, See The Website & Socials Here:

Presale: https://1fuel.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Portal_1Fuel

X: https://x.com/1Fuel_