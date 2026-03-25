A New Engine for FoodTech: Qing Yang’s Design Powers Industry Innovation

[FoodTech News] As restaurants continue to adopt digital technologies to improve operations and customer engagement, U.S.-based restaurant technology company HungerRush has introduced a new round of user experience enhancements to the Text Marketing product within its Restaurant Manager (RM) platform in the first quarter of 2026. The product has become an increasingly important part of restaurants’ digital marketing strategies. With UX Designer Qing Yang (Preferred Name: Kiyo Yang) leading the product’s experience design, the update streamlines how restaurants create and manage marketing campaigns, making it easier for operators to communicate with customers and launch promotions.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, HungerRush was founded in 2003 and brings more than two decades of experience in restaurant technology. Today, the company provides integrated management solutions to more than 16,000 restaurants across the United States. HungerRush aims to build a comprehensive restaurant SaaS ecosystem, offering products that span key operational areas, including point-of-sale systems, back-of-house management, loyalty programs, data analytics, AI-powered ordering, and automated marketing tools. Positioned as “the POS partner behind every great guest experience,” HungerRush has developed a strong presence among small and mid-sized restaurant chains, particularly in the pizza segment. Its clients include well-known brands such as Jet’s Pizza, Northern Lights Pizza, and Romeo’s Pizza. With innovations including the OrderAI Talk AI ordering system, text marketing tools, and cloud-based menu management solutions, the company continues to attract attention in the restaurant technology sector.

During the latest Text Marketing update, Yang was responsible for the user experience design and optimization of related modules. As the sole UX designer for the Restaurant Manager platform, she also plays a pivotal role in leading the experience design of other core systems, including the Customer Loyalty Program and the Menu Management System. Through cross-functional collaboration with product and engineering teams, Yang helps improve the platform’s usability across marketing, customer management, and operational workflows.

Simplifying Marketing Tools to Support Digital Guest Engagement

As restaurants increasingly rely on digital marketing tools to manage customer relationships, HungerRush continues to expand its Guest Engagement ecosystem. During the upgrade of the Guest Engagement products, Qing Yang led the user experience design for both the Text Marketing tool and the Customer Loyalty System, focusing on simplifying the process for restaurant operators to launch and manage digital campaigns.

In designing the Text Marketing platform, Yang streamlined the end-to-end campaign-creation workflow by integrating AI-generated marketing content and a simplified user interface. The redesigned system allows restaurant operators to quickly generate promotional messages, select target audiences, and launch campaigns. It also supports a dual-level marketing structure for both brand and store operations, allowing corporate teams to define centralized marketing strategies while individual locations can run localized promotions based on operational needs.

During pilot deployments, the upgraded tool delivered strong results. Platform data shows that the system achieved up to a 14× return on investment (ROI) for some participating restaurants while reducing overall marketing costs by approximately 15%. These results highlight how text messaging is becoming an increasingly effective channel for restaurants to reach customers and drive engagement.

At the same time, in the design of the Customer Loyalty platform, Yang introduced the “Banked Points” framework, allowing restaurant brands to create more flexible reward systems. The platform supports customizable point rules, customer behavior tracking, and a variety of redemption options. The redesigned management interface also enables marketing teams to more easily manage and evaluate loyalty programs, helping restaurants improve customer retention and encourage repeat visits.

Through these product and design improvements, HungerRush’s Guest Engagement ecosystem has strengthened its capabilities in both marketing automation and customer relationship management, providing restaurants with more effective digital tools to manage customer engagement.

Upgrading Menu Management to Support Multi-Location Restaurant Operations

In addition to marketing tools, Qing Yang also contributed to the upgrade of the Menu Management System, addressing operational challenges faced by restaurant chains managing multiple locations. Before this initiative, restaurant brands were required to manually update menus across different stores and platforms—a time-consuming process prone to inconsistencies and errors. Yang designed a cloud-based, centralized architecture that balances brand-wide control with local flexibility, enabling organizations to “build once, deploy flexibly” and effectively scale their menu operations.

Integrated directly into HungerRush’s core platform, the system features role-based access controls, real-time cloud synchronization, and seamless integration with third-party ordering and delivery platforms. This allows brands to execute nationwide menu updates in minutes while maintaining centralized control and supporting localized adjustments in pricing or offerings. For clients, this translates to faster updates, reduced human error, and substantial operational time savings.

According to platform data, the implementation of this system significantly improved operational efficiency. Menu update times decreased by approximately 80–90%, each update saves an average of 18 hours of operational work, and restaurants can reduce update costs by about $150–$200 per update with paid service. The system has already been adopted by restaurant chains including Jet’s Pizza and Simple Simon’s Pizza.

Advancing Restaurant Technology Through Design

As the Restaurant Manager platform continues to evolve, UX Designer Qing Yang has contributed to the experience optimization of several core modules, including Text Marketing, the Customer Loyalty System, and the Menu Management System, helping restaurants improve operational efficiency through better product design.

She is currently leading the redesign of the RM mobile platform while also contributing to the development of an AI-powered restaurant insights system and a brand-level coupon management system, further strengthening the platform’s capabilities in data-driven restaurant operations.

As SaaS platforms and artificial intelligence technologies become increasingly integrated into enterprise software, user experience design is emerging as a key driver of product differentiation. Looking ahead, Yang plans to continue advancing user-centered design practices in restaurant technology, exploring solutions that are more intelligent, efficient, and accessible, and bridging users and technology through thoughtful design.