8 Common Workers’ Compensation Mistakes to Avoid

Although a small business has the necessary due diligence in instituting a comprehensive loss control program, conducting bumper safety training, and preserving an ideally safe working environment, sometimes workplace accidents leading to injuries or damages can’t be prevented.

If you’ve been injured, a workers’ compensation lawyer can help ensure you get the benefits you’re entitled to.

But what are mistakes that could deny you of your workers’ compensation claim?

Avoid These Pitfalls in Your Claim

1. Delaying reporting the injury

You might think you don’t have to report their injury right away. But it would be a huge mistake to assume you’ll retrieve your benefits through your claim. Don’t wait to let them know you’ve been hurt. The clearer you report, the better.

Even if you don’t require immediate medical attention, report your injuries right after the accident.

2. Ignoring to document the injury or the accident

Being in an accident on the job is stressful. However, it’s vital that you document your work-related injury and what occurred at your workplace.

The best thing to do is jot down everything you know about the accident, everything that happened before and after your injury. If you know the names of the witnesses you should keep a record of them too.

3. Underestimate the severity of the injury

Many people fail to recognize the extent of their work-related injuries and think they’ll be able to heal themselves. But even minor injuries require you to seek immediate medical attention. Your injuries can be assessed by a doctor so you’ll have the documentation needed for an insurance claim.

4. Accepting settlement without legal counsel

To dismiss your claim, insurance firms could be ready to offer you a lump amount. Never accept a settlement offer without first speaking with a workers’ compensation attorney. A lawyer can work through the offer and make sure you’re fairly compensated for your injuries and future losses.

5. Returning to work too soon

It’s essential to get back to work when you can, but going back too quickly could slow your recovery and harm your claim. If your doctor says you need to take time off, this is something that should be followed.

6. Not seeking medical care

Should you become injured, you should see a doctor right away. Request copies of any medical reports and treatment plans. These are useful when you file for benefits.

7. Not following doctor’s orders

Fulfilling your doctor’s treatment plan is vital for your success and can help you build a stronger workers’ compensation case. The insurance company can claim that if you do not follow your doctor’s orders your condition worsens and that you were negligent.

8. Providing a recorded statement

Should the insurance company request a recorded statement, you should proceed extremely carefully. The words you utter in verbal statements can be twisted and used against you. Your statement can be taken as a reason by insurance companies to reject your claim. Speak with a knowledgeable workers’ compensation lawyer and request a statement when questioned.

Let a Workers’ Compensation Lawyer Protect You

While both sides benefit, workers’ compensation benefits the small business owner who pays for an injured employee’s medical costs and the time off that isn’t worked. The benefit is of great help in safeguarding the employers from any lawsuit filed by the injured employee because in that case, the employee receives the benefit and is dispensed with the responsibility regardless of the person or party responsible for the accident.

Read More From Techbullion