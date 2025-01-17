Avoiding common web design errors may help your company stand out as a reliable brand in your sector, whether you’re building a new website from the ground up or updating your current online presence.

Website design mistakes are prevalent even today, and you need to watch out for them.

Everybody has come across websites that are respectable yet difficult to use, sluggish, and annoying.

Making a good first impression on a website is essential since it directly affects how customers see a company’s quality and dependability.

However, it might be difficult to establish a strong online presence. Even seasoned pros make mistakes that may affect user experience and, in turn, the success of a website.

The following are common website design mistakes to avoid in 2025!

Web design that is not responsive

Harrison Tang, founder of Spokeo says: “A website layout that does not change or adapt to various screen sizes is referred to as a non-responsive web design.

Regardless of the device being used, features like navigation and pictures in a non-responsive design keep their same size and placement.

When using the website on smaller displays, such as mobile devices, users may have to pinch-to-zoom pages or scroll horizontally, which might result in a bad user experience.

Make sure your website is simple to read, browse, and comprehend on all devices by using responsive web design to prevent this error.”

Disorganized layouts

Imagine entering a shop that is so crowded with goods that it is hard to locate what you are looking for. That’s what a messy website looks like on the internet. Confusion from too many items competing for attention makes visitors bounce.

Embracing white space is the easiest solution since it allows your content to breathe. Making a clear layout and simple navigation a top priority can also help your visitors locate what they’re searching for more easily by directing their gaze in a logical manner.

Failing to consider mobile optimization

Evie Graham, founder of Waste Direct tells us: “Given that mobile devices account for the majority of internet traffic, neglecting mobile optimization is equivalent to disregarding a big section of your prospective audience.

Users get irritated and your search engine results suffer if your website doesn’t adjust to smaller displays.

Not to mention that mobile devices account for an estimated 60% of all internet searches.

Use a responsive design that adapts to various screen sizes with ease. Make sure buttons are simple to touch on a mobile device, graphics scale properly, and text is legible.”

Slow loading speed

People want their digital experiences to move as quickly as the contemporary world does.

Their patience is put to the strain by a website that loads slowly, which probably results in significant bounce rates. Keep in mind that even a second counts when it comes to the internet.

Reduce superfluous scripts, use browser caching, and optimize picture sizes. Use resources like Google’s PageSpeed Insights to regularly check the performance of your website and take appropriate action to remove any bottlenecks.

Missing or incorrect alt text for graphics or images

Andy Golpys, Founder of branding and website development agency, MadeByShape says : “Most of the time, screen reader users depend on the image alt text option to comprehend the picture or graphics.

Additionally, you are alienating people who need the picture description to explore your website if it is unclear or absent.

Since photographs are a component of your website’s content, you must invest the same amount of time and consideration into them as you would into conventional website writing.

Therefore, when you include a picture on your website, make sure it conveys all the necessary information. Additionally, make sure you provide alt text that explains the same meaning.”

Ignoring the CTA (call to action)

Make a natural user road map by including clear calls to action (CTAs) that provide users visual cues about where to go next on your website.

Effectively positioned and persuasive calls to action (CTAs) direct visitors to desired behaviors, such as making a purchase, subscribing to a newsletter, or getting in touch with you.

Your CTAs should be action-oriented (e.g., “Learn More,” “Get Started Now”). To increase conversions, make them stand out visually and arrange them thoughtfully around your website.

Insufficiently clearly identified branding

Your brand is reflected on your website. Visitors may get confused and your brand identity may be diluted if your images, message, or tone are inconsistent.

Trust and recognition are fostered by a consistent brand experience.

Specify the key messaging, tone of voice, and visual components of your brand. Make sure your website reflects them consistently. Any contemporary brand must have a strong and memorable brand presence.

Ignoring SEO

The usefulness of a well-designed website depends on its accessibility. Search engine optimization, or SEO, raises your website’s position in search results, increasing its exposure and organic traffic.

Conduct keyword research and thoughtfully include picture alt text, meta tags, and pertinent keywords to your article.

Provide meaningful, high-quality material that draws readers in and motivates them to spread the word.