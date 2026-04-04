4 Top Cryptos to Buy Now in April 2026: BlockDAG, Bittensor, Hyperliquid & Solana!

Individuals looking for the top cryptos to buy now are looking into a variety of fresh and well-known initiatives. BlockDAG is pulling a lot of focus because of its early-phase spot and very low entry cost, which makes it a major coin to follow in the current market. At the same time, Bittensor provides an open AI system that gives rewards to those who share helpful machine learning tools.

Hyperliquid works on very fast trading systems, aiming to provide a better way to trade on decentralized sites. Solana remains a famous blockchain that can grow easily, helping a lot of finance and Web3 tools work. Together, these four coins show different plans for buyers, with BlockDAG sitting as a special chance while the others give safety and growth in their own areas.

1. BlockDAG: Last Chance to Buy at $0.000022 as Trading Starts Soon

BlockDAG is quickly becoming one of the top cryptos to buy now, and the timing is extremely important. While it is already on some trading sites, BDAG can still be bought for $0.000022 directly, while other market lists currently have it priced over $0.35. This is a massive 34,900% jump from its first price.

There are only a few hours left to grab BlockDAG (BDAG) at this $0.000022 rate. Since trading starts soon, the open market will soon decide the price, and this direct-buy benefit will be gone. This makes a rare moment where early people can get ready before everyone else starts buying, while the money flow grows and interest picks up quietly. Buyers can see an 85x instant ROI right now.

Talk in the market shows a lot of power, with short-term goals of $1 and long-term hopes of a $10 billion total value. These numbers show that more people are learning about the project, making this a great time for early entry.

For those checking the top cryptos to buy now, BlockDAG gives a special mix of timing, low cost, and fast moves. The message is simple: this chance is very small, and once the full trading begins, the whole scene will change. For anyone looking at the charts, this is a rare time to act before the rest of the market sets the price, making this early entry a very strong benefit that will not happen again.

2. Bittensor: Giving Rewards for Shared AI Tools

Bittensor is an open blockchain system that allows for shared machine learning work, giving TAO coins to those who provide helpful data. Right now, TAO sells for about $317.58, with a total market value of roughly $3.42 billion and 10.78 million coins in use.

The total number of TAO coins is limited to 21 million. Daily trading is about $398 million, which shows that many people are active on the exchanges. Bittensor wants to build a fair and open market for AI work, letting people share their tools and earn coins for their help.

For those searching for the top cryptos to buy now, TAO is a special and growing part of the market with a real purpose and clear network use.

3. Hyperliquid: A New System for Digital Futures Trading

Hyperliquid is a Layer 1 network made to help with open futures trading using an on-chain order book. HYPE is currently selling for $38.22, with a total market value of $9.79 billion and 256.31 million coins out of a total of 956.54 million.

The project sees about $210.68 million in daily trading, showing that people are staying very active. Hyperliquid’s site works on making digital finance faster and more open, giving people a way to trade with no fees and very quick results.

For anyone checking the top cryptos to buy now, HYPE is a project in a specific area with a lot of use, steady growth, and a clear plan for digital trading, showing how the new financial world is getting bigger.

4. Solana: Quick Deals and Tiny Fees for Everyone

Solana is an open blockchain made for digital apps and finance tools. SOL currently sells for $84.47, with a total market value of $48.35 billion and 572.49 million coins out of a total of 623.32 million.

The network sees about $3.6 billion in daily trading. Solana mixes its way of agreeing on deals to make them very fast and cheap for many different uses, like finance apps and digital art.

With its strong spot in the market and steady work, SOL remains a main choice for those looking at the top cryptos to buy now, showing how big blockchain networks are being used and how their systems are growing.

The Bottomline

Bittensor keeps working on its open AI network, where TAO coins pay people for their work. Hyperliquid provides a place for trading futures on the chain, showing steady market action, while Solana stays a very popular blockchain that helps finance and apps with fast and cheap deals.

BlockDAG, at the same time, provides a special early entry at $0.000022, with current prices over $0.35 showing a lot of room to move up. With trading about to start, BDAG gives a smart timing benefit and fast market energy, making it a project to watch for those looking at the top cryptos to buy now.

The mix of a low price and a strong spot in the market shows that this window might shut very soon, giving a reason for buyers to act on these early trends before the rest of the market joins the trading.