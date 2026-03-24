3 Trending Presale Cryptos to Buy: Based Eggman Presale, Deepsnitch AI, and Ape Mars Take Spotlight

As the crypto market prepares for its next expansion phase, investors are once again turning their attention toward early-stage presale opportunities. Historically, some of the largest gains in crypto have come from projects discovered before exchange listings. Early participants in Ethereum, Solana, and even meme coins like Shiba Inu were able to secure tokens at extremely low prices before widespread market adoption.

This is why many traders and analysts are now searching for trending presale cryptos that could deliver strong returns in the next bull cycle. Among the projects currently attracting attention are Based Eggman ($GGs), Deepsnitch AI, and Ape Mars. Each of these tokens represents a different narrative within the crypto ecosystem, from Web3 gaming and AI-driven analytics to meme-powered community growth.

Based Eggman’s Move Into the $250 Billion Gaming Industry

One of the presale projects generating significant discussion among early investors is Based Eggman ($GGs). Built on the Base blockchain, Coinbase’s Layer-2 network, the project combines meme culture with a Web3 gaming platform where players can earn tokens through gameplay, streaming, and community competitions.

The platform draws inspiration from classic SEGA-era games and introduces play-to-earn mechanics that allow players to earn $GGs tokens through tournaments, high scores, and community challenges. Considering the global gaming market is expected to surpass $300 billion by 2027, integrating gaming and blockchain rewards could unlock a massive user base.

Another standout feature of the ecosystem is its frictionless onboarding system. New users can join the platform through familiar social logins such as Google or Telegram, while secure wallets are automatically generated in the background. This removes one of the biggest barriers preventing mainstream gamers from entering Web3 platforms.

Presale Update: Stage 3 Currently Live

Interest in the project is steadily increasing as investors look for promising presales ahead of the next crypto market cycle. The Based Eggman presale is currently in Stage 3, showing strong early traction with 26% progress, 311,868 USDT raised, and 40,034,675 GGs tokens sold, while 1 $GG is priced at $0.010838.

Investors can also use the “BASED-50” bonus code to receive a 50% token bonus, allowing them to significantly boost their allocation before the presale moves to the next price tier.

Deepsnitch AI: Meme Culture Meets Artificial Intelligence

Another project gaining traction in the presale market is Deepsnitch AI, which combines meme culture with the rapidly growing artificial intelligence narrative. AI-based projects have become one of the most talked-about sectors in crypto, and Deepsnitch AI aims to position itself at the intersection of AI analytics and decentralized finance.

The platform plans to introduce AI-driven tools designed to help traders analyze market sentiment, track emerging token trends, and detect potential investment opportunities earlier. By combining meme branding with AI-powered analytics, the project aims to create a hybrid ecosystem that appeals to both traders and community-driven investors.

With AI technologies becoming increasingly important across multiple industries, projects that integrate machine learning with blockchain data analysis are expected to attract growing interest from crypto users.

Ape Mars: Community-Driven Meme Coin with NFT Ambitions

Ape Mars is another presale project that has begun building momentum among meme coin enthusiasts. The project uses space-themed branding and aims to build a strong community around NFT rewards, staking incentives, and social media engagement.

Like many meme coins, Ape Mars relies heavily on community-driven marketing and viral internet culture to grow its ecosystem. The project also plans to introduce NFT integrations and staking rewards that allow token holders to earn additional incentives while supporting the network.

While the success of meme coins often depends on community strength and viral momentum, Ape Mars is attempting to combine those elements with additional incentives that encourage long-term participation.

Why Investors Are Watching Presale Projects Closely

Presale investments continue to attract attention because they often provide the lowest possible entry price before tokens reach exchanges. When projects gain traction after listing, early participants sometimes benefit from significant price appreciation.

For example, if an investor allocates $1,000 into a presale token priced around $0.01, they could potentially receive tens of thousands of tokens before public trading begins. If the project later reaches $0.10 or higher during a strong market cycle, the early investment could increase significantly in value.

While such outcomes are never guaranteed, these scenarios illustrate why many investors actively search for promising presale opportunities ahead of major market expansions.

Final Thoughts

The presale market is heating up again as investors prepare for the next crypto bull run. Projects like Based Eggman, Deepsnitch AI, and Ape Mars are attracting attention for different reasons, ranging from gaming ecosystems and AI-powered analytics to community-driven meme narratives.

Among these, Based Eggman stands out due to its combination of Web3 gaming, Base blockchain infrastructure, and strong presale momentum. However, each project represents a different approach to building value in the crypto space.

As always, investors should conduct thorough research before participating in any presale. But for those looking to enter projects early, tracking trending presale tokens can sometimes reveal opportunities before they become widely known across the market.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman