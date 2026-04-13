3 Exterior Home Maintenance Tasks You Shouldn’t Skip in the Spring Season

There’s a certain magic in the air when the winter slush vanishes, and the first green shoots of tulips start peeking through the soil.

Spring isn’t just a change in the weather but a collective exhale. You might be quick to vacuum behind the fridge or organize the pantry. But what about your exteriors? Months of relentless moisture and freezing gales take a toll on the home’s outer shell.

Not tackling exterior maintenance tasks before summer rolls in can cost you thousands in repairs. In April 2026, the average payout for a water damage claim alone ranges from $7,000 to $12,514.

So, prioritizing the right maintenance ensures that minor wear and tear doesn’t snowball into an expensive structural nightmare. Below are some exterior maintenance tasks that are worth prioritizing this spring season.

#1 Inspect the Foundation for Cracks and Water Pooling

Your home’s foundation is the base on which everything else stands. Winter’s snowmelt and spring rains can turn small issues into expensive disasters if ignored.

Spring is prime time for this check because the ground is thawing and saturating with rain, making problems easier to spot.

Cracks in the basement floors or walls, uneven or sloping floors, and sticking doors or windows are other signs of foundation problems, notes Pro Foundation Technology, Inc.

Walk your entire perimeter on a dry day to check for foundational issues. Look for cracks in the concrete or brick. Anything wider than a quarter-inch, especially stair-step patterns in brick, deserves attention.

Check for water pooling. Stand back and see if the ground slopes away from the foundation at least six inches over the first ten feet. Low spots near the house collect rainwater and snowmelt, which can seep in and cause bowing walls, mold, or structural shifts.

Inspect where downspouts empty as well. They should discharge at least five feet away from the foundation. Consider adding splash blocks or extensions if they don’t.

Don’t hesitate to call a foundation repair specialist if you spot anything concerning, like large cracks.

#2 Reseal and Repair Decks and Patios

Your deck or patio is where summer memories happen. But winter moisture, UV rays, and temperature swings can cause wood rot, loose boards, or cracked concrete.

Wood decks in the Northeast or Pacific Northwest can develop rot and splinters from repeated wetting and drying. Meanwhile, concrete patios in the Southwest crack from expanding soil.

Resealing and repairing now prevents costly replacements and keeps everyone safe from wobbly boards or tripping hazards.

Start with a full inspection. For wood decks, use a screwdriver to poke at boards and railings. Soft, spongy spots mean rot; replace those boards immediately. Check for loose nails or screws, popped fasteners, and gaps wider than 1/8 inch between boards.

On composite decks, look for fading or mold. For concrete or paver patios, sweep away dirt and hose it down to reveal cracks, heaving, or loose pavers.

Use a pressure washer to clean the deck or patio. Scrub railings, stairs, and underneath if accessible. Let everything dry for 48 hours.

Then, reseal it. Apply a high-quality deck stain with a built-in sealer. Apply two coats with a roller or brush and stay off the deck for 24 to 48 hours.

#3 Prune Vegetation and Refresh the Landscaping

Overgrown trees, shrubs, and vines from winter dormancy can scratch siding, clog gutters, or invite pests. Spring pruning keeps bugs out, reduces fire risk in dry Western states, and makes your yard the envy of the block.

Now is the perfect time because plants are waking up, so pruning encourages healthy new growth without stressing them. Fresh mulch and plantings also lock in moisture as summer heat arrives. They can reduce your water bill significantly.

Start with the three-foot rule. Keep all greenery at least three feet away from your house. Trimming branches back from your siding, roof, and windows prevents moisture buildup and unexpected damage.

Use sharp bypass pruners for smaller branches and a pruning saw or pole pruner for higher limbs. Remove any dead, damaged, or crossing branches. This improves plant health and reduces pest hiding spots.

For trees, focus on lifting lower branches so they don’t scrape the roof and removing any limbs that hang over the house. If you’re unsure about large limbs or tree health, hire a certified arborist. They are busy during the spring season, so book early.

Landscaping pays off big. A 2024 Houzz study found that 65% of homeowners hired pros for upgrades. Full landscape renovations recoup 100% of costs (average $9,000 spend).

Enjoy a Stress-Free Summer with a Well-Maintained Exterior

Spring maintenance might feel like a chore. But a few days spent on these tasks can save you thousands of dollars and a whole lot of headaches down the road.

The smartest way to handle this? Walk through the list systematically, take notes on anything that needs professional attention, and knock out the DIY fixes now. Once summer arrives, you’ll be able to enjoy the season with your friends and family.