11-Day Morocco Tour from Casablanca with a Bonus 3-Day Desert Adventure

Dreaming of an unforgettable Moroccan getaway? Morocco’s vibrant culture, diverse landscapes, and centuries-old history make it an ideal destination for adventure-seekers and culture enthusiasts alike. This 11-day Morocco tour from Casablanca, meticulously crafted by Holidays in Morocco, offers an immersive experience. From bustling cities to serene deserts and charming mountain villages, this journey promises memories to last a lifetime.

Day 1: Arrival in Casablanca

Your Moroccan adventure begins in Casablanca, the country’s largest city and economic hub. Visit the iconic Hassan II Mosque, a marvel of Moroccan architecture, and stroll along the Corniche. End the day with a delicious Moroccan dinner to set the tone for your trip.

Day 2: Discovering Rabat

Next, head to Rabat, Morocco’s picturesque capital. Explore landmarks like the Hassan Tower and the Kasbah of the Udayas, with its beautiful views of the Bou Regreg River. Rabat blends ancient charm with modern elegance, making it a must-visit stop on your tour.

Day 3: Journey to Chefchaouen

Travel to Chefchaouen, the enchanting “Blue Pearl” of Morocco. Its striking blue-painted streets and serene vibe make it a photographer’s paradise. Spend the day wandering through the medina, sampling local cuisine, and soaking in the tranquil atmosphere.

Day 4: From Chefchaouen to Fes

Say goodbye to Chefchaouen as you make your way to Fes, the cultural heart of Morocco. Along the way, enjoy views of lush valleys and rustic villages. Once in Fes, prepare for an in-depth exploration of this historic city.

Day 5: Exploring Fes

Fes is home to one of the world’s oldest medinas, a UNESCO World Heritage site teeming with history and culture. Visit Al Quaraouiyine University, marvel at the intricate architecture of Bou Inania Madrasa, and shop for handicrafts in the bustling souks.

Day 6: From Fes to Merzouga (Sahara Desert)

Leave the city behind and travel through the Middle Atlas Mountains to reach Merzouga, the gateway to the Sahara Desert. Enjoy a camel trek at sunset and spend the night in a traditional Berber camp under a blanket of stars.

Day 7: Immersed in the Sahara Desert

Wake up to a stunning desert sunrise before exploring the golden dunes of the Sahara. Learn about local nomadic communities and their way of life. The Sahara is an otherworldly experience, offering a mix of adventure and tranquility.

Day 8: From Merzouga to Dades Valley

Continue your journey through Morocco’s breathtaking landscapes. Stop at Todra Gorge, a dramatic canyon with towering rock walls, before reaching the beautiful Dades Valley. This area is famous for its stunning rock formations and vibrant kasbahs.

Day 9: Ouarzazate and Ait Benhaddou

Travel to Ouarzazate, known as the “Hollywood of Africa.” Explore the historic Ait Benhaddou, a UNESCO World Heritage site and filming location for famous movies. Discover the area’s cinematic and cultural significance.

Day 10: Discovering Marrakech

Arrive in Marrakech, a city bursting with energy. Wander through the vibrant souks, relax at the Majorelle Garden, and visit landmarks like the Koutoubia Mosque. End your day with a visit to Jemaa el-Fnaa square, where street performers bring the city to life.

Day 11: Departure from Marrakech

On your final day, savor a morning stroll in Marrakech or relax before your departure. Transfer to either Marrakech or Casablanca airport, taking with you a lifetime of memories.

Bonus: 3 Days Desert Tour from Fes to Marrakech

For travelers with limited time, the 3 days desert tour from Fes to Marrakech by Holidays in Morocco is a perfect alternative. This condensed adventure includes:

A camel trek through the Sahara’s golden dunes.

A magical night under the stars at a Berber camp.

Visits to Todra Gorge and the iconic Ait Benhaddou.

A scenic drive across the High Atlas Mountains.

This shorter tour provides a taste of Morocco’s desert magic in just three days, ensuring you don’t miss the country’s iconic landscapes.

Conclusion

The 11-day Morocco tour from Casablanca offers the ultimate Moroccan adventure, covering everything from vibrant cities like Marrakech to the serene beauty of the Sahara Desert. Whether you’re savoring the charm of Chefchaouen or marveling at Ait Benhaddou, this tour is designed for an unforgettable experience. Pair it with the 3-day desert tour for an extra dose of adventure.

Book your journey today with Holidays in Morocco, and let the magic of this captivating country take your breath away!