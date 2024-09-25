Zoho has launched a low-code IoT platform, Zoho IoT, to enhance business efficiency and improve customer experience.

Takeaway Points

Zoho Launches a Low-Code IoT Platform, Zoho IoT.

The aim is to enable businesses to build and deploy custom IoT (Internet of Things) solutions.

Zoho IoT provides industry-specific solutions that can either function as pre-built solutions or can be customized to integrate with other infrastructure to meet the unique needs of customers.

Zoho IoT provides four vertical-specific solutions: industrial IoT, smart buildings, energy management and connected OEMs and it also offers targeted point solutions such as temperature monitoring.

What did Zoho launch?

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, said on Wednesday that it has launched Zoho IoT, a user-friendly and scalable low-code platform. The aim is to enable businesses to build and deploy custom IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. Zoho IoT provides businesses with intelligent insights and streamlined operational analysis through seamless collection and management of IoT device data in real time. The platform’s intuitive features empower organizations to automate processes and make data-driven decisions effortlessly, without the need for extensive technical expertise.

Zoho IoT provides industry-specific solutions that can either function as pre-built solutions or can be customized to integrate with other infrastructure to meet the unique needs of customers, the company said.

Jason Bloomberg, Managing Director of analyst firm Intellyx, said, “The Zoho IoT platform connects a wide range of IoT devices through a cloud-based system that provides robust data integration, orchestration, and visualization capabilities—turning IoT solutions into virtual twins. Leveraging Zoho’s low-code and AI features, customers can develop customized digital twin solutions for complex environments like factories and office buildings, unlocking cost savings and business agility.”

Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer at Zoho, while commenting on the launch, said, “We believe that connecting Things with business workflows is key to creating a seamless customer experience. Zoho IoT is a platform-first solution designed to offer customizable and flexible features for a range of industries. With its low-code, interoperable, and secure framework, Zoho IoT simplifies adoption while delivering powerful functionality that elevates operational efficiency and customer experience beyond standard offerings.”

Other Features of Zoho IoT

According to the report, Zoho IoT provides four vertical-specific solutions: industrial IoT, smart buildings, energy management, and connected OEMs, and it also offers targeted point solutions such as temperature monitoring, indoor air quality tracking, vehicle tracking, solar monitoring, water level/leakage detection, and more.

The platform is built with robust security measures, ensuring data privacy and compliance with global standards, Zoho said.

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho is committed to user privacy and does not rely on an ad revenue business model. The company owns and operates its data centers, providing full oversight of customer data privacy and security. Over 100 million users globally, across hundreds of thousands of companies, trust Zoho to run their businesses, including Zoho itself.

About Zoho

With over 55 apps across nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable, employing more than 15,000 people worldwide.