Zignaly Founders Extend $ZIG Token Lock-Up for Another Year

Zignaly, the premiere platform for connecting users with top digital asset managers, has announced that its founders have made the strategic decision to extend the lock-up on their $ZIG tokens until January 2026, a year later than originally planned.

This decision underscores their unwavering commitment to ZIGChain, the Layer-1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation, making investment opportunities accessible to everyone.

“By extending the lock-up on our $ZIG tokens, we emphasize our commitment to the community and the mission of ZIGChain,” said Bartolome R. Bordallo, Co-Founder and CEO of Zignaly. “This decision is about fostering equal investment opportunities and ensuring long-term sustainability for all stakeholders. Together, we are building a more inclusive financial future that benefits everyone.”

ZIGChain, Zignaly’s Layer 1 blockchain, represents the next evolution in democratizing wealth-generation opportunities. By offering an infrastructure for developers to build decentralized wealth-generation protocols and fund managers to deploy advanced strategies, ZIGChain is disrupting the way institutions and retail investors can invest. The Blockchain’s $100M Ecosystem Fund, supported by DWFLabs and UDHC Finance, aims to drive further innovation within the WEB3 space.

The choice to maintain the lock-up also aligns with the company’s focus on creating equal financial opportunities for all participants within the ZIGChain ecosystem, ensuring that the project’s core values remain intact. It also significantly changes the company’s tokenomics, leading to lower supply in the market as founder tokens remain locked.

This extension excludes the founders’ donation of 100 million $ZIG tokens to the ZIGChain Foundation. Starting January 2025, these tokens will continue to vest over a 30-month period, following a linear release schedule. The vesting plan aims to empower the ZIGChain ecosystem by providing sustainable resources for future growth.